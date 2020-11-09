Doosan Bobcat, Wounded Warrior Project Give Veteran New Bobcat Compact Track Loader

Veteran’s goal is to use Bobcat R-Series T76 machine to refurbish farm and support fellow veterans

November 9, 2020
Bobcat Co.
Dsc 1696
bobcat

Doosan Bobcat North America, in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), has presented U.S. Army veteran Andrew Long with a new Bobcat R-Series T76 compact track loader and 80-in. bucket attachment, together valued at nearly $90,000. The two organizations teamed up at Piedmont Bobcat, the local Bobcat dealer near where Long lives in North Carolina, to personally deliver the machine to the veteran. He also received a framed photograph featuring his new machine and all 45 of the Doosan Bobcat employees who had a hand in assembling it, along with their signatures.

Long was randomly chosen as the winner from a pool of candidates and says the T76 will speed up the process of refurbishing the decades-old former tobacco farm he and his fiancée recently purchased in Elon, North Carolina. As a veteran, Long says he is excited to give back to the military community as well.

“The Bobcat T76 compact track loader is a beautiful machine,” said Long. “I have so many projects I want to get started on right away. I hope to support local veterans, either by hiring and teaching them or working with veteran-owned businesses. I want my farm to be a relaxing place for veterans to be understood and respected. Now that I have this machine, my vision for this property will come together much faster and transform my property into a sanctuary for my fellow warriors.”

A Deserving Veteran

Long, a native of Branchburg, New Jersey, served in the U.S. Army from 2010 to 2014, including a deployment to Afghanistan. Returning home with post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury as a result of his service, Long found support with WWP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving injured veterans and their families, which helped him with his recovery.

Paired with the bucket attachment, the T76 will help Long reclaim his fields, lay down gravel for the roads around the farm, and repair the property’s pond. He plans to use the land to grow vegetables, maintain an orchard, and start a chicken egg operation. Long said the T76 will also be useful in tilling, grading, and clearing fields, digging irrigation and drainage ditches, and moving hay bales, animal feed, and other materials.

“Giving away a new Bobcat T76 compact track loader is just one way we can thank someone who has given so much to our country,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “As a company that has many employees and dealers who are U.S. veterans, we have a tremendous amount of respect for those who have bravely put their lives on the line, so Doosan Bobcat was proud to honor Andrew for his service and sacrifice.”

Partnership With Wounded Warrior Project

Doosan Bobcat’s partnership with WWP is a part of the company’s commitment to serve as a community partner to build strong relationships and provide financial and in-kind support to organizations and programs that make a positive impact in communities.

The company formally launched its partnership with WWP at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in March 2020. Doosan Bobcat raised money at the industry trade show by selling a limited-edition, scale model of a T76 camouflage-wrapped loader with the WWP logo. More than $81,000 was raised to support injured veterans and their families. 

"Bobcat is empowering Andrew to live our logo of one warrior supporting another warrior as he plans to give back to veterans in his community," said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. "We're honored to help support his efforts, and we are grateful to Doosan Bobcat for providing an essential piece of equipment to help him on his farm."

Watch the video to learn more about Long and the loader giveaway.

