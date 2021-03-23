KEEN Looking to Award Grant Money to Women's Trades Groups

KEEN is offering grants to groups that support women in the trades through its She Builds program.

It's no secret that there's a workforce shortage in construction. Many in the industry have realized that if more women joined the trades, that gap in workers would reduce dramatically. Recruiting women to work in construction has been no easy task, however. While the pay is good, there are many barriers, real and perceived, keeping women from joining in a meaningful way.

KEEN Inc. and its utility work boot division are investing in the issue. The company created new grants to support skill building and networking for women in construction.

According to a press release, the new She Builds grant program will award $25,000 in cash and safety footwear to nonprofits in the United States that provide access to quality trade skill education and networking for girls and women looking to join the trades.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.keenfootwear.com/shebuilds-grants.html through April 8, 2021.

“We know there is a trade skill labor shortage, and we’re here to help the organizations who are closing this gap by advancing women in this important market,” says Robin Skillings, senior director of global marketing for KEEN Utility. “We’re proud of the safety footwear we build for women and will continue our dedication to design and build the best fitting, performance work footwear for her.”