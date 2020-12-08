Procore, U.S. Minority Contractors Partner on Resources

Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.

December 8, 2020
Procore Technologies, Inc.
Procore Technologies, Inc., a provider of construction management software, announced a partnership with the U.S. Minority Contractors Association (USMCA), a nonprofit professional trade association of minority-owned and operated businesses.

"By partnering with Procore, a construction technology leader, we are empowering USMCA members to benefit from a host of resources that will give them a competitive edge," says Larry S. Bullock, president and CEO of the USMCA. "Our members will be able to accelerate innovation with both new and existing clients. I'm excited about this partnership because it gives our members access to the latest and greatest construction technology and educational resources."

USMCA will provide additional technical and educational value to their members through access to the Procore platform, training resources, and educational materials. Previous technology training also benefits general contractors that use Procore and hire through USMCA.

"We provide technology training to our subcontractors, clients, and partners in order to make the overall process run smoothly from cradle to grave," says Shawn P. Phillips, director of virtual design and construction at FH Paschen, a Procore customer and consultant for USMCA. "Having all vested parties be knowledgeable about a complete platform like Procore reduces confusion and enables stronger, more reliable communication between project teams."

Procore supports nonprofits and educational organizations dedicated to serving underrepresented communities as part of the company's inclusion and diversity initiatives.  Procore.org works to advance the construction industry through advocacy, education, and technology. 

