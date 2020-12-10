Serious Labs Partners with GPRC to Provide Student Training Solutions

Serious Labs and Grande Prairie Regional College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring innovative training solutions to students — implementing current VR training and collaborating on new solutions.

December 10, 2020
Serious Labs
Img 2995
Serious Labs
Serious Labs Sig Notag

Serious Labs, the Edmonton-based leader in virtual reality (VR) heavy equipment training simulators and blended learning solutions, and Grande Prairie Regional College (GPRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bring innovative training solutions to the students of GPRC. Together, they will implement Serious Labs’ current VR training solutions, as well as collaborate on and pilot new learning solutions to achieve an expanded vision and scope for technical training in northwestern Alberta.

“We are excited to be a part of GPRC’s learning initiative right here in Alberta that recognizes the importance of advancements in training and technology in a shifting world,” said Jim Colvin, president and chief executive officer of Serious Labs. “This partnership is synergistic with our own goal of increasing learning engagement and collapsing the gap between vocational training and jobsite readiness, particularly during the added challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As a first step of this initiative, in quarter one of 2021, GPRC and Serious Labs will introduce Serious Labs’ award-winning MEWP operator training simulator into a pilot program with the intent of developing a series of micro-credentials to ensure that GPRC apprentices are jobsite-ready. Existing skilled tradespeople will also have the ability to augment their jobsite readiness. The initiative will create an added benefit to employers and site owners who will be able to reduce the time and expense of providing additional training to employees.

“GPRC’s administrative strategy, 5GPRC, prioritizes innovation, partnership, and the commitment to how our college will provide modern and innovative learning experiences for students in our region,” said Dr. Robert Murray, president and CEO of GPRC. “This partnership is a catalyst in ensuring GPRC delivers these opportunities to future learners and industry leaders in our region. Working with Serious Labs allows GPRC to continue to build strong relationships with the industry and creates jobs that advance the diversification of our economy well into the future.”

“GPRC is well-known for its innovative approach to post-secondary education, particularly in the skilled trades and apprenticeships. Their intention to utilize training tools, such as VR simulators, demonstrates their next-generation thinking,” said Colvin.

Serious Labs has delivered VR solutions for multiple leaders around the globe, including United Rentals, Bechtel, DOW, Syncrude, the U.S. Department of Energy, Shell, Singapore International Airport, British Airways, Rapid Access, Loxam, Riwal, and Nationwide Platforms.

