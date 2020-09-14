OSHA Webinar Launches 7th Annual National Stand-Down To Prevent Falls

Webinar on September 14 will kick-off the week-long National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction.

September 14, 2020
Occupational Safety & Health Administration
Osha3774
50517172 2503268396367511 6531766717360635904 N

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced that it will host a webinar on Monday, September 14, at 1 p.m. EDT to kick-off the 7th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, September 14-18, 2020.

The  National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction is a national campaign that was developed in partnership between OSHA, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), National Occupational Research Agenda (NORA) and the Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR). Also supporting the event this year are OSHA-approved State Plans, state consultation programs, American Society of Safety Engineers, National Safety Council, National Construction Safety Executives, U.S. Air Force, OSHA Training Institute Education Centers and several Hispanic organizations.

The Stand-Down encourages companies and workers to pause during the workday for topical discussions, safety demonstrations, and training in hazard recognition and fall prevention. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, OSHA is encouraging employers to promote fall safety virtually or while employing social distancing practices among small groups.

OSHA anticipates thousands of employers nationwide to participate this year. To guide their efforts, the agency is offering a National Fall Prevention Safety Stand-Down webpage with information on conducting a successful event, how to post local events, and additional educational resources in English and Spanish. Employers are encouraged to provide feedback after their events and to obtain a personalized certificate of participation.

The webinar scheduled to kick-off the events on September 14 will include these featured speakers:

  • Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health;
  • Scott Ketcham, Director, OSHA Directorate of Construction;
  • John Howard, MD, Director, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH);
  • Scott Earnest, PhD, Director, NIOSH Office of Construction Safety and Health; and
  • Chris Trahan Cain, Executive Director, Center for Construction Research and Training.

Register in advance for the webinar. Follow the webinar at #StandDown4Safety and #2020kickoff.

For a list of all the week’s activities, please visit the Stand-Down events page at https://www.osha.gov/StopFallsStandDown/calendar.html.

Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Flying a commercial drone capable of gathering data of survey-level accuracy has been automated to the point that flights can be launched and controlled from a smart phone. But some contractors may want data-analysis support from a drone service provider.
Which Construction Drone Should You Deploy?
Unmanned aerial vehicles continue raising standards for project knowledge, pressing on contractors the choice to either own the drone process or hire drone services
July 31, 2018
Latest
Falltech Rotating D Ring Anchor
Rotating Deck Anchor
Rotating Deck Anchor with 360° self-orienting D-ring for use in temporary and reusable applications.
July 26, 2019
Maxresdefault 5d237eea438d8
[VIDEO] Fall Arrested? Suspension Trauma is Why You Must Have a Rescue Plan
Hanging in a fall-safety harness too long can cause suspension trauma; this recorded webinar explains how you can prevent injury after averting a fatality
July 8, 2019
Roofing Contractor Hit with $1.8 Million OSHA Penalty for Fatal Fall
The contractor has also been indicted for workplace manslaughter
June 21, 2019
Blue Armor Harness 1
Werner Adds Relief Handle to Blue Armor, LiteFit Fall Protection Harnesses
In the event of a fall, these harnesses help users achieve a gravity override position to relieve pressure on their femoral arteries while they await rescue.
June 6, 2019
WernerCo Targets Training 17,000 Construction Pros for National Safety Stand-Down Initiative
Fall protection and ladder safety training will take place at more than 200 Safety Stand-Down events
May 8, 2019
Smart Edge
Doka Smart Edge Guardrail System
Safe edge protection for concrete and steel buildings.
May 7, 2019
Checkmate Tr3 Tripod
Pure Safety Group Checkmate TR3 Tripod Fall Protection for Confined Spaces
One of 20 new fall protection products PSG is launching in 2019 for the construction, oil and gas, energy, utilities, telecom, mining and transportation industries
May 6, 2019
GR11
Guardian Self-retracting Lifelines
Guardian Fall Protection's GR11, GR6 and GR6 Tie-Back meet OSHA standards, exceed ANSI standards and will be CSA-certified
April 23, 2019
Falltech Duratech
DuraTech Personal Leading Edge Self-Retracting Lifelines
Single and Twin 9-ft. self-retracting lifelines provide safety, comfort and durability
March 12, 2019
Video Msa
V-SERIES Full Body Harness
Sponsored by: MSA Safety
March 1, 2019
Hqdefault 5c360d517af5a
[VIDEO] 5 OSHA Tips to Prevent Workplace Falls
These 5 measures from OSHA can help keep workers safe from falls on the jobsite
January 9, 2019
Werner Max Patrol Leading Edge Self Retracting Lifelines App
Werner Max Patrol Leading Edge Self-retracting Lifelines
Combine freedom of movement performance with a fall arrest mechanism designed to minimize clearance requirements
October 15, 2018
Two Colorado Construction Companies Cited After Worker's Fatal Fall
OSHA cited the two construction companies for failing to use adequate fall protection and restrict employees from standing on the mid-rails of scissor lifts
August 28, 2018
Werner to Train 25,000 Construction Professionals During Month of May
Fall protection and ladder safety training planned during annual safety event, with six free trainings to be given away in 2018
May 9, 2018
3 M Dbi Sala Comfort Grip Connector2
3M DBI-SALA Comfort Grip Connector for Fall Protection
The 3M DBI-SALA Comfort Grip Connector is designed and certified to arrest a fall when loaded in multiple orientations improving connecting and disconnecting and providing anchor flexibility
September 12, 2017
Capture
SureWerx Now Brings Pro Tool, Equipment and Safety Products to the US
Canadian one-source supplier of American Forge, Sellstrom, PeakWorks, Pioneer, KneePro and Ranpro products lays down streamlined new distribution in the US
September 8, 2017
3M Fall Protection Trade-in, Trade-up program allows workers and safety managers to trade-in qualifying fall protection equipment and trade-up for more than 170 products from the 3M Fall Protection line as well as receive cash rebates.
3M Fall Protection Trade-In, Trade-Up Program Offers Cash Rebates
Trade in old equipment for industry-leading 3M Fall Protection equipment plus cash rebates
June 29, 2017
Bridge Contractor Fined $189K After Two Workers Injured from Fall
Abhe & Svoboda Inc. was fined for nine safety violations including failing to protect workers from falls
June 21, 2017
While OSHA has made some extensive updates to its guidelines for fall protection, the most recent changes were created with a safety mindset and are intended to help lower fatality and injury rates in workplaces across the nation.
What You Need to Know About OSHA's Fall Protection Changes
New OSHA rules taking affect in 2017 and 2018 have impacts on both the construction industry and general industry
June 20, 2017
Maxresdefault 5919e88644a21
[VIDEO] Stopping Falls, Saving Lives
When employers and employees work together, falls can be prevented and lives can be saved
May 15, 2017
Connector 1 590cbf09419b5
Safety a Top Concern on 1,200-ft.-long Elevated Pedestrian Connector Project
A crew of three to four workers took three months to complete the complex roofing project with zero injuries reported.
May 5, 2017
2017 05 02 T215415 645 Z Image 590cb10b6f898
Werner to Lead 150+ Training Events During OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down
Participants will be trained on basic safety protocols by application and how to respond when a potential incident occurs
May 8, 2017
During the OSHA Stand-Down, 3M will support customers throughout the United States with demonstrations and trainings at participating construction sites that will emphasize the importance of fall protection for workers and protecting the workers around them with fall protection for tools.
3M Fall Protection Offering Fall Protection Demonstrations During Safety Stand-Down 2017
3M Fall Protection will emphasize inspection of equipment and dropped tool prevention during 2017 OSHA Safety Stand-Down
May 5, 2017
Safety Pays Falls Cost 58fe532f12e74
Fall Injuries and Prevention in Construction
No industry loses more lives to fall injuries than construction. CPWR's new Quarterly Data Report examines this persistent occupational hazard.
April 24, 2017