ASSP Moves 2020 Safety Conference to Virtual Event

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) will shift its Safety 2020 Professional Development Conference and Exposition to a virtual education event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ASSP Board of Directors decided to present “Safety 2020: Virtual” after weeks of assessing risk factors and monitoring the latest information from government and public health authorities.

ASSP’s signature event — the nation’s largest annual conference for occupational safety and health professionals that was scheduled for June 23-25 in Orlando — highlights best practices, industry trends and the latest product innovations. The conference and expo are opportunities for attendees to gain knowledge and network with peers to make organizations safer while advancing their careers. The online experience is in development for the same three-day period.

“It’s important we adapt to our environment and support the safety and health profession in new ways, recognizing the vast potential and reach of a virtual conference,” said ASSP President Diana Stegall, CSP, CFPS, ARM, SMS, CPCU. “We’ve been closely tracking coronavirus developments and examining all risk factors. The progression of the pandemic has made it clear that the most prudent course of action for the safety and health of everyone involved is to present a virtual event.”

Mirroring the in-person conference, Safety 2020: Virtual will feature educational courses that provide practical information safety professionals can use today and beyond to protect workers and enhance business operations. Participants will find solutions to their top safety challenges while learning from many of the industry trendsetters who were scheduled to present in Orlando.

Plans call for 60 sessions on various workplace safety topics, each including a Q&A with the speaker. Three keynote presentations will include one on pandemic response, and two plenary sessions will have panelists discussing emerging tech trends and analyzing how diversity and inclusion impacts productivity, profitability and safety.

Each day will include an interactive virtual exposition and networking opportunities. Participants can earn up to 6.5 continuing education units (CEUs) for their career advancement – nearly four times as many as the in-person event. All sessions presented during Safety 2020: Virtual will be accessible to attendees for 60 days post-event.

Interested registrants are encouraged to check the Safety 2020: Virtual website for the latest details leading up to the event. Anyone registered for the in-person event in Orlando can transfer their registration to the web-based experience; cancel and receive credit for a future ASSP educational offering including Safety 2021; or receive a full refund. Please visit the event website for complete information.

“ASSP has stood for safety for more than 100 years and has overcome many significant challenges along the way,” Stegall said. “Our 40,000 global members understand the value of being nimble, resourceful and open to shifting gears when situations call for it.”

Next year, ASSP’s traditional Professional Development Conference and Exposition is expected to return in Denver as Safety 2021 takes place June 6-9 at the Colorado Convention Center.