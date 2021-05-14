Avoiding Struck-By Incidents, Hosted by CPWR

As a part of the second annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Struck-By Incidents, the Center for Construction Research and Training conducts a Struck-By Webinar series to spread awareness on how to prevent accidents — best practices included.

May 14, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
CPWR -- The Center for Construction Research and Training
Adobe Stock 244856471 (1)
©Foto2u – stock.adobe.com

The Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR) hosted a virtual Struck-By Webinar series, aiming to provide the audience with tangible tips on how to effectively prevent accidents on the construction site.

During the webinar series, conducted in coordination with the National Stand-Down to Prevent Struck-By Incidents, CPWR went live with its Avoiding Struck-By Incidents Under the Hook. The webinar episode was hosted by Michael Mills, CSP, from Liberty Mutual Insurance and included the participation of three panelists, Tom Gordon, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 14-14B; Jim Wiethorn, International Crane & Construction Safety Solutions, LLC.; and Mike Parnell, Industrial Training International.

The webinar covered the responsibilities of a lift director, and the awareness needed in the lift zone. The three panelists discussed certain issues that are currently prevalent in the field, statistics about past accidents, and proven best practices for lift safety.

The first panelist to speak was Tom Gordon and he spoke directly about the different roles and responsibilities of employees on the jobsite. Some of the roles included, general contractor, lift director, LHE operator, rigger and signal person.

He specified that each job has a specific set of responsibilities that can lead to the success, or failure of a lift.

In detail, Gordon reflected on the high importance of a lift director’s wide range of responsibilities — which starts before the lift even begins.

Some of the responsibilities include:

  1. Stopping the crane if there are any unsafe conditions
  2. Ensuring the lift area has been inspected and prepped to support
  3. Barricading off the swing radius and work area
  4. Ensuring traffic controls are implemented for workers and the general public
  5. Appointing a signal person who meets the requirements of the job
  6. Engaging in the site a day before and during the lift
  7. Making sure the load is rigged and balanced
  8. Informing the operator about load weights and procedures

As aforementioned, the lift director’s responsibilities start before the lift begins, including designating the lift as a ‘standard lift plan’ or a ‘critical lift plan.’ Some lifts are more difficult compared to others. Some aspects that need to be weighed include potential hazards, complexity of the lift, rigging capacity and performance, and site requirements.

If a lift is deemed a critical lift, additional planning must occur including a written plan of action. This extra step is to provide methods to prevent possible injuries and/or mistakes.

The webinar continued with Speaker Jim D. Wiethorn, who has analyzed over 1,200 crane accidents during his career. One startling statistic stood out: Crane lifts that do not have a pre-lift meeting are 355 times more likely to have an accident.

Following the statistics, Mike Parnell, Senior Consultant, ITI – Field Services, outlined the critical steps that must be taken to avoid struck-by accidents in the field.

The steps included:Adobe Stock 48194984 (1)©Fotolia RAW – stock.adobe.com

  1. Pre-lift meeting
  2. Confirming capacity in cranes and rigging, and the tagline
  3. Checking the hoist line, boom point and rigging over center of gravity
  4. Making sure no unessential personnel are on site — and approved employers are in the correct position
  5. Placing tag-liner, signaler and rigger in non-risk zone

To listen to the whole webinar, watch Cranes & Lifting — Avoiding Struck by Incidents Under the Hook, hosted by CPWR.

Information provided by the Center for Construction Research and Training during Struck-By Webinar series and written by Chantal Zimmermann.

Recommended
Cu 05132021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: Causes and Solutions for Construction Back Pain
Here's why the most-read construction stories include when to use walk-behind trenchers, stand-on skid steers, and vacuum excavators, how to keep construction material delivery accountable, another measure of construction’s supply problem
May 14, 2021
1237 Adt Scraper
K-Tec and Soil Connect Partner to Promote Efficient Earthmoving
Companies will work together to educate the earthmoving industry through multiple cross-promotional channels about new technologies and best practices.
May 13, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Latest
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Motorola Mototrbo Ion Data
Motorola Solutions MOTOTRB Ion Smart Radio
Smart radio provides full Android interface, broadband data capabilities and an open application ecosystem.
May 4, 2021
Iso Tunes It 38 Pro Aware Full Product
ISOtunes PRO Aware Hearing Protection
PRO Aware provides crystal-clear natural sound with continuous connection to your Bluetooth-enabled devices while ensuring all-day hearing protection.
May 4, 2021
Wps Hero March 2021
The 10 Basic Principles of Ergonomics
The field of ergonomics looks at how workers do their jobs and provides guidance on how they can accomplish tasks with more efficiency, safety, and comfort.
May 4, 2021
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Discussing fall protection and site safety with the formwork company Doka USA.
May 4, 2021
2021spr
Proactive Safety Practices Reduce Recordable Incidents in Construction Up to 85%
For Construction Safety Week, Associated Builders and Contractors released the 2021 Safety Performance Report, which details the substantial improvements proactive safety practices outlined in the ABC's STEP system have delivered.
May 3, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
May 3, 2021
GelFit Rocker Knee Pads
GelFit Rocker Knee Pads
April 30, 2021
Bluetooth headsets such as those using Sena's proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol allow hands-free communication across a worksite.
Mesh Communication Offers A New Way to Connect the Construction Worksite
Comparing radios vs. new communication headsets, such as those using proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol, and the implications for worker safety and productivity.
April 29, 2021
Jlg Eco Lift Mewp
JLG Supports OSHA’s National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls
JLG will participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, which takes place the week of May 3-7 and gives companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls.
April 29, 2021
Fulcrum app reference
Fulcrum App Adds Digital Access to Reference Documents
The mobile workforce automation platform can deliver reference documents, such as safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps.
April 29, 2021
David Brian Ward is the CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.
OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You
Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business.
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 23 112858
2021 National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction: Official Kick-off with OSHA, NIOSH & CPWR
May 3, 2021April 23, 2021
To kick-off the campaign, leaders from OSHA, NIOSH and CPWR will share the latest data related to OSHA enforcement, incident rates and underlying causes of falls, plus real-life stories and new fall prevention resources.
Genie Certificate Photo
Genie Offering Online Aerial Site Supervisor Certification for Free
In support of Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where MEWPs are used to perform work at height.
April 26, 2021
Logo
Fall Harness Fit: The Basics
April 28, 2021April 28, 2021
During this 30-minute presentation followed by Q&A, you’ll hear from the experts at NRCA about how to know whether a harness fits correctly, including demonstrations and descriptions of how it should look and feel when on, and why fit is so important.
Adobe Stock 59228443
What Should a Crane Operator Watch Out for at a Jobsite?
A list of seven factors a crane operator should look for prior to and while operating a crane at the jobsite, providing safety to the operators, site workers, equipment and project area.
April 22, 2021
After conducting a security assessment, set up perimeter security. This will require strategies to minimize entry points while protecting the few entrances that exist.
Six Security Risks That Could Affect Your Construction Projects and How to Mitigate Them
One of the best ways to prevent security loss starts with making criminal actions challenging to perform. These strategies will help you do just that.
April 19, 2021
Caring For Your Fall Protection Harness Jendco Infographic
Proper Care for Your Fall Arrest Harness
Just like the importance of washing the salt off your car in the winter, cleaning your PPE occasionally will pay in the long run.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Iso Yellow2
ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 Neck-band Style Headphones
XTRA 2.0 is an all-over upgrade to the company's popular neckband-style line while maintaining the classic magnetic earbuds and SafeMax Technology.
April 12, 2021
7 V1 A6127
ISOtunes LINK Bluetooth Earmuff
April 12, 2021
A lack of industry-wide standards means even for the same type of protective system, tabulated data will differ among manufacturers.
United Rentals Shares Four Tips on Proper Use of Trench Protective System Tabulated Data
Manufacturer’s tabulated data can save lives at trench and excavation worksites.
April 8, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Adds Four Knee Pads to its Personal Protective Equipment Offering
Milwaukee Tool Adds Four Knee Pads to its Personal Protective Equipment Offering
April 8, 2021
ToughBuilt GelFit Thigh Support Stabilization Knee Pads (model TB-KP-G3R).
ToughBuilt GelFit Thigh Support Stabilization Knee Pads
Thigh Support Stabilization Knee Pads are designed for all-day kneeling ergonomics, comfort and functionality.
April 8, 2021