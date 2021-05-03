Proactive Safety Practices Reduce Recordable Incidents in Construction Up to 85%

For Construction Safety Week, Associated Builders and Contractors released the 2021 Safety Performance Report, which details the substantial improvements proactive safety practices outlined in the ABC's STEP system have delivered.

May 3, 2021
Becky Schultz
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
2021spr

Using proactive safety practices can reduce recordable incidents on construction jobsites by up to 85%, according to the findings of the 2021 Safety Performance Report, published by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) to coincide with Construction Safety Week, May 3-7. According to the ABC, the report is an annual assessment designed to further the construction industry’s understanding of how to achieve world-class safety by deploying its STEP Safety Management System.

The annual report details the impact of using the proactive safety practices outlined in the STEP system, citing the ability to reduce recordable incidents by up to 85%. This means the best-performing companies utilizing STEP are more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.

“Leading from a posture of safety and committing to a culture of safety create the conditions for all in the construction industry to complete their work without incident and go home safe and healthy every day,” stated Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development, in a press release announcing the report’s publication. “ABC’s Safety Performance Report creates a roadmap through empirical evidence to keep workers safe on the job, regardless of the size of the company or type of work. Implementing best practices built on the foundations of leading indicators, substance abuse programs, new hire safety orientation, toolbox talks and top management engagement creates a culture that embraces world-class safety.”

The Safety Performance Report is based on data gathered from ABC member companies recording nearly 1 billion hours of work in construction, heavy construction, civil engineering and specialty trades. It outlines the following best practices to lower Total Recordable Incident Rates (TRIR) and Days Away and Restricted or Transferred (DART) rates:

Tracking and reviewing activities carried out to prevent and control injury, such as safety training, new hire safety orientation and behavior-based safety observations, leads to a 64% reduction in TRIR and DART rates.

  • Companies that conduct an in-depth indoctrination of new employees into the safety culture, systems and processes based on a documented orientation process experience 52% lower TRIR and 54% lower DART rates than companies that limit their orientations to basic safety and health compliance topics.
  • Substance abuse programs and policies with provisions for drug and alcohol testing where permitted lead to a 59% reduction in TRIR and a 61% reduction in DART rates.
  • Companies that conduct daily toolbox talks reduce TRIR by 76% and DART rates by 78% compared to companies that hold them monthly.
  • Employer involvement at the highest level of company management produces a 59% reduction in TRIR and DART.

Founded in 1989 as a safety benchmarking and improvement tool, STEP has evolved into a world-class safety management system that demonstrates safety leadership and cultural transformation to clients. Participating ABC member firms measure their safety processes and policies on key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidence.

The latest Safety Performance Report tracked 35 data points from companies that deployed STEP in 2020 to determine the correlation between leading indicator use and lagging indicator performance, which is measured by TRIR and DART incident rates, ABC notes. Each of the 35 data points was sorted using a statistically valid methodology developed by the BLS for its annual Occupational Injuries and Illnesses Survey, and then combined to produce analyses of STEP company performance against BLS industry average incident rates.

The full report can be accessed at abc.org/spr.

Information provided by the Associated Builders and Contractors and edited by Becky Schultz.        

Related
20100527 0058
ABC Report: Safety Best Practices Can Make Construction Companies 827% Safer
June 16, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
ABC's Greg Sizemore Talks About the Need to Address Suicide in Construction
May 21, 2020
Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa 724611 Unsplash
ABC Takes a Big STEP Toward Improved Safety on Construction Sites
March 22, 2019
Maxresdefault 5c94f4dde204d
[VIDEO] ABC’s Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP)
March 22, 2019
Recommended
Components are assembled into the finished fuel-cell system.
Heavy Trucks Drive Toward Hydrogen Future
Daimler Trucks and Volvo Group outline roadmap to hydrogen trucks through cellcentric joint venture approaching a 10-year time frame.
May 3, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
May 3, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Latest
David Brian Ward is the CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.
OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You
Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business.
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 23 112858
2021 National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction: Official Kick-off with OSHA, NIOSH & CPWR
May 3, 2021April 23, 2021
To kick-off the campaign, leaders from OSHA, NIOSH and CPWR will share the latest data related to OSHA enforcement, incident rates and underlying causes of falls, plus real-life stories and new fall prevention resources.
Genie Certificate Photo
Genie Offering Online Aerial Site Supervisor Certification for Free
In support of Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where MEWPs are used to perform work at height.
April 26, 2021
Logo
Fall Harness Fit: The Basics
April 28, 2021April 28, 2021
During this 30-minute presentation followed by Q&A, you’ll hear from the experts at NRCA about how to know whether a harness fits correctly, including demonstrations and descriptions of how it should look and feel when on, and why fit is so important.
Adobe Stock 59228443
What Should a Crane Operator Watch Out for at a Jobsite?
A list of seven factors a crane operator should look for prior to and while operating a crane at the jobsite, providing safety to the operators, site workers, equipment and project area.
April 22, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Caring For Your Fall Protection Harness Jendco Infographic
Proper Care for Your Fall Arrest Harness
Just like the importance of washing the salt off your car in the winter, cleaning your PPE occasionally will pay in the long run.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Iso Yellow2
ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 Neck-band Style Headphones
XTRA 2.0 is an all-over upgrade to the company's popular neckband-style line while maintaining the classic magnetic earbuds and SafeMax Technology.
April 12, 2021
7 V1 A6127
ISOtunes LINK Bluetooth Earmuff
April 12, 2021
A lack of industry-wide standards means even for the same type of protective system, tabulated data will differ among manufacturers.
United Rentals Shares Four Tips on Proper Use of Trench Protective System Tabulated Data
Manufacturer’s tabulated data can save lives at trench and excavation worksites.
April 8, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Adds Four Knee Pads to its Personal Protective Equipment Offering
Milwaukee Tool Adds Four Knee Pads to its Personal Protective Equipment Offering
April 8, 2021
ToughBuilt GelFit Thigh Support Stabilization Knee Pads (model TB-KP-G3R).
ToughBuilt GelFit Thigh Support Stabilization Knee Pads
Thigh Support Stabilization Knee Pads are designed for all-day kneeling ergonomics, comfort and functionality.
April 8, 2021
construction workers safety risk of falling
How to Keep Workers Safe on Construction Sites
Injury, long-term damage, illnesses and mental health issues are some of the main negative outcomes that construction site managers or employers need to prevent.
April 7, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
YellowBird Delivers On-call Health and Safety Pros to Construction Sites
Hear how this Uber-like digital platform matches qualified environmental health and safety professionals seeking employment with construction companies seeking safety expertise for their jobsites - only for however long they're needed.
April 7, 2021
Risk Management Solutions Provider Aclaimant Raises $15 million in Financing to Further Growth
The investment will be used to support the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on product innovation and hiring top talent.
April 1, 2021
Build Media Group
Management Trends Emerging in the Construction Industry Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
These changing trends are redefining the way the construction industry will emerge out of the pandemic in order to remain competitive.
March 25, 2021
Waterloo Robotics Exoskeleton
Walk This Way: Self-walking Robotic Exoskeletons in the Works
Robotics researchers are developing exoskeleton legs capable of thinking and making control decisions on their own using sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
March 17, 2021
Restraint Lanyard Bucket Truck
Malta Dynamics Develops New Adjustable Restraint Lanyards
Malta Dynamics announces the release of new adjustable restraint lanyards, featuring durable 1-inch polyester webbing with a tensile strength of 9,800 pounds.
March 18, 2021
1 (5)
Brigade Electronics Shares How to Enhance Rental Heavy Equipment Safety
Brigade has provided a guide for heavy equipment rental providers, recommending essential safety devices for the most common types of heavy machinery.
March 15, 2021
Solutions such as BlueCats’ UWB-based wearables have enabled businesses to work productively through COVID-19, as employers work to create a safe workplace.
On-Site Contact Tracing Still Necessary to Retain Construction Labor in Ongoing Pandemic
Even as infection numbers wane, virus mutations and changing transmission protocols mean COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. Contact tracing will play a critical role in keeping construction projects safe, staffed and working
March 11, 2021
Tenna Safety Camera3
Tenna Expands Safety Offerings with Launch of TennaCAM Safety Camera
Dashcam captures footage that provides context and acts as a source of truth in the event of an incident, accident or safety violation.
December 1, 2020
Tenna Safety Camera3
TennaCAM Dashcam
December 1, 2020
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021