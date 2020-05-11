Register Now for the 2020 AGC Construction Safety, Health and Environmental Conference

The Associated General Contractors of America is moving forward with a physical conference, the annual Construction Safety, Health and Environmental Conference on July 14 to 16, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.

AGC invokes its leadership in construction safety, health and environment, pointing out in a statement, “Our top priority is the safety and health of our members, attendees, speakers and staff. We have been closely monitoring the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and remain optimistic that we can deliver our in-person event this July. However, should circumstances not improve in the coming months, we are fully prepared to shift to an online format. Whether in-person or online, we are confident that we will be able to provide you with the same superior educational content and peer-to-peer engagement that you are used to from AGC.”

AGC’s Construction Safety, Health & Environmental Conference brings insight to the most critical safety, health and environmental compliance and risk issues impacting the business of construction. The agenda includes traditional safety and health as well as environmental compliance sessions. General sessions will focus on a broad range of “cross-over” topics, including information on how to navigate a post-COVID-19 environment, tend to the wellbeing of workers, and apply lessons learned from this global crisis.

AGC Conference Assurance Policy: Register with confidence. AGC guarantees a 100% refund for any cancellation prior to the start of the conference. In the event they are unable to hold this conference in person they will deliver the program in a virtual format (same conference dates) and provide you access to the conference recordings for all the educational sessions online. They have also greatly reduced the registration fees for this conference to reflect a possible virtual delivery, so you save money regardless of whether this conference is held in-person or online.