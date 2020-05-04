Mortenson-McCarthy Begins COVID-19 Testing on Allegiant Stadium Workers

In Las Vegas, Nev., Allegiant Stadium officials are teaming up with the Southern Nevada Health District to carry out targeted, on-site voluntary coronavirus testing, as reported by ReviewJournal.com. There have been 16 positive cases of coronavirus identified on the site.

The collaboration is part of a larger community tracing effort the SNHD is carrying out to determine COVID-19 cases among workers on the $2 billion project, Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture in charge of constructing the stadium, said in a statement Friday.

“We have identified new cases over the past few weeks mostly localized in the team of electricians working on site,” the statement explains. “For the health and safety of everyone we work with, we have requested assistance from SNHD representatives to conduct targeted, voluntary on-site workforce testing during the week of May 4. This testing will help us better understand the nature of these cases and enable us to make further decisions.”