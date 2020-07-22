16 New Cases Brings SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 Construction-Worker Infections to 49

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health opens an investigation into COVID-19 cases on the Turner-AECOM Hunt site

July 22, 2020
Larry Stewart
So Fi me
Larry Stewart

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that 49 people working at the $5-billion SoFi Stadium project in Inglewood, Calif., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Coverage by the Los Angeles Times says 16 new cases were added in a little more than the week before the report.

LA County also reported seven people working for the general contractor overseeing construction of the adjacent NFL Media building have tested positive. Two other people are listed as symptomatic, but the cases hadn’t been confirmed.

Last month, the department told The Los Angeles Times that “an investigation was opened” into COVID-19 cases at SoFi Stadium, new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture leading the stadium project, said in a statement that its program to combat the spread of the illness includes mandatory face coverings, temperature checks for each person entering the site, social distancing and requiring nonessential employees to work from home.

“To put the number of confirmed cases in perspective, over the past five months there have been in excess of 4,000 people on site,” the statement said.

USAToday.com reports that on July 8, a 32-year-old worker died of “a health-related cause” on the SoFi Stadium Site.

After showing signs of distress, “His co-workers promptly summoned help and an onsite EMT and local paramedics responded,” Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it is with great sadness we confirm that he passed away of what appears to be a personal health related cause.”

The death was less than two months after an ironworker fell to his death from the stadium’s roof

Related
SoFi Stadium, June 9, 2020
Ironworker Falls 60 ft. To His Death At Rams/Chargers Stadium
June 8, 2020
Allegiant Stadium Nevada
Mortenson-McCarthy Begins COVID-19 Testing on Allegiant Stadium Workers
May 4, 2020
Fieldwire
Coping With COVID-19 Stress on a Hard-Working Construction Workforce
April 29, 2020
Getty Images 1213160120
OSHA Issues Guidance on COVID-19 Recordkeeping, Interim Enforcement Plan
April 14, 2020
Recommended
Taskit Technician Features2
3 Things Keeping Your Construction Business From Scaling Successfully
As your company scales, it’s common to experience setbacks; but with foresight, planning, and the right tools, you can mitigate potential setbacks so they don’t derail your business
June 4, 2018
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Ritchie Bros. Battles COVID-19 with $187,500 in Donations to Food Banks Around the World
Auctioneer's donations include $85,000 to U.S. food banks and $67,500 to Canadian food banks, as the massive economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic elevates need.
July 20, 2020
Safe Site Checkin Confirm
Safe Site Check In Technology Keeps 67 Construction Sites Open While Curbing Spread of COVID-19
Premier Structures and Peacock Construction rely on touchless app for employee and job site health, safety, compliance, and cost savings
July 20, 2020
Heat Exhaustion
Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week
Presidential candidates’ infrastructure plans duke it out with advice on staying cool on projects, precast innovation, overcoming COVID-19 risk on site, time lapse video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium and more
July 17, 2020
Find the interactive version of this map, where cursoring over a state shows that state&apos;s data, at coronavirus.org
Fauci Outlines Simple Ways All US Businesses Can Help Defeat COVID-19
A leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force details the pandemic’s status and prescribes personal and societal responsibilities citizens and businesses share in returning the economy to normalcy
July 17, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
A team from KIOTI Tractor visited UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina, to donate 10,000 N-95 masks as well as a K9 2440 utility vehicle. Pictured from left to right: Anna Dixon, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Peter Kim, president and CEO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Sylvia Hackett, vice president, REX Healthcare Foundation; Andrew Zukowski, CFO, UNC REX Healthcare; Anna Kim, COO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Wade Barnes, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; and Nicole Longmire, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.
KIOTI Tractor Donates 10,000 N-95 Masks, K9 UTV to UNC REX Healthcare
The mask initiative was introduced by the executive team of KIOTI Tractor, fully supported by employees, and matched by the company.
July 14, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420
7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic
Because of the high priority the company gives to developing and implementing its construction safety plans, Schlouch Incorporated celebrated zero lost-time injuries last year. Schlouch believes they can do the same with COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
163645 Covid19externalcurbside 647515
Sunbelt Rentals Adjusts Operations, Curbside Pickup
Some adaptations made by Sunbelt Rentals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to become permanent changes at the company.
July 14, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f0cbcbb61be8
[VIDEO] Keeping Your Crew Safe During COVID-19
Video tutorial shows what road construction workers can do to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Jim Fraser Explains How Coronavirus Threatens Construction Loans
Built Technology’s construction lending software tracked the progress of projects since many were placed on hold with the COVID shutdowns.
July 13, 2020
Building Construction Building Site Constructing 2469
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Redteam
RedTeam Launches New Financial Features to Benefit the Construction Industry Following After COVID-19
New technology includes full sage 100 integration, updated TeamPlayer app and enhanced financial management tools.
July 8, 2020
Lendio Ppp Industry
New PPP Data Measures How Many Contractors and Construction Jobs the Loans Saved
Construction is among the industries that have so far claimed the largest amount of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The extended program is still looking to disburse $130B in aid.
July 8, 2020
Person Wearing A Rubber Glove 4021186
Triax Technologies Introduce Intrinsically Safe (IS) Products to Boost Safety
Solutions help organizations optimize capital projects, daily operations that enable safer operations through social distancing and contact tracing.
July 8, 2020
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Workers On Construction Site Scott Blake 1143102 Unsplash
Adapting to Post-COVID-Pandemic Construction
The pandemic has caused almost all major industries to evolve how they operate, but construction has found itself with the unique opportunity to reform and innovate
July 6, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
PPP Extended with $130B in Funds Remaining
How to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable loans, now modified with longer period to spend and lower percentage that must be dedicated to payroll
July 6, 2020
Streetwindy/Pexels
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020
Covid 19 Decals
TVH Releases Workplace-Safe COVID-19 Decals
June 30, 2020
Construction Worker 956495 1920
4 Tips to Manage the Impact of COVID-19 in the Construction Industry
Plan for the future and mitigate additional coronavirus impacts to your business.
June 29, 2020
Man Wearing Blue Hard Hat Using Hammer 544966
Construction Labor Costs Stabilize as Projects Halted Due to COVID-19 Start Back Up
After two months of falling labor costs, the sub-index for current subcontractor labor indicates costs are on the rise
June 24, 2020
Download
COVID-19 Causes Largest Drop in Construction Confidence Index in History
The impact of COVID-19 has caused the first major drop in the index since its launch in 2017 and is the largest quarterly decline in index history, but contractors optimistic about recovery.
June 23, 2020
The AED Foundation&rsquo;s Certified Technician Program holds technicians to an industry-recognized standard that helps them gain the skillset and qualifications to succeed in their careers.
252 AEDF Technicians Certified Since Early March, Despite Pandemic
While much of the nation has been put on pause due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The AED Foundation (AEDF) has been innovating new online testing opportunities to ensure technicians are still able to get certified.
June 22, 2020