Ironworker Falls 60 ft. To His Death At Rams/Chargers Stadium

An ironworker fell nearly 60 feet to his death while working on the roof at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Friday, according to a report at Patch.com. Construction has temporarily stopped on the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

"This is an extremely sad day," said a statement from the Turner/Hunt joint venture overseeing SoFi Stadium construction. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and have halted all construction activity. counseling services will be made available to all workers on site to support them in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

The JV hasn’t yet indicated when construction will resume.