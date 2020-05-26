DTN Weather Siren Improves Worker Safety

The OnGuard sirens and beacons tie into DTN’s premier WeatherSentry alert system that provides the best weather information in the world through a universal smart controller.

Dangerous weather conditions can develop quickly and threaten the lives and safety of outdoor crews. That is why DTN is launching the OnGuard Siren Alerting Solution. This siren alerting system delivers audio and visual mass notification when severe weather is approaching, with multi-directional sirens and a dual color, omni-directional beacon.

“We’re proud to bring this outdoor alerting solution to our customers,” says Michael Eilts, DTN senior vice president – weather. “Thunderstorms and lightning can occur with little warning. The OnGuard Siren Alerting Solution extends our comprehensive solutions to provide mass notification of impending weather threats to keep our customers fully aware of possible hazards.”

Combined with WeatherSentry, the OnGuard system offers a comprehensive alerting and forecasting service that provides decision support and alerting. Timely, accurate and easy to understand information is delivered to decision-makers via customized alerts.