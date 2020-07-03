Pure Safety Group Names Sales Leader for Western US

Pure Safety Group (PSG) named Randy Fernandez as head of sales for PSG’s western region of the U.S., which now encompasses Louisiana and Texas.

In this leadership role, Fernandez will be a primary resource for companies using fall protection equipment in the region. He will manage a team of eight fall protection experts, working with businesses to understand their fall protection, dropped objects prevention, and confined space and rescue needs as well as advising on proper equipment and training for a thorough and effective safety program.

Fernandez is based in Denver and brings more than 20 years of experience to PSG. He has an extensive career in safety equipment manufacturing and sales, and has been a key contact for large companies seeking safety solutions in a variety of general industry, construction and other sectors in both North America and Latin America.