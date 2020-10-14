Excavation-related Damages to Utilities Cost the U.S. Roughly $30 Billion in 2019

Common Ground Alliance’s annual DIRT Report reveals that utility damages continue to trend upward, despite construction spending remaining flat.

October 14, 2020
Common Ground Alliance
Excav Digging Trench

Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national nonprofit trade association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities, has announced the findings from its 2019 Damage Information Reporting Tool (DIRT) Report.

The report analyzed all 2019 data submitted voluntarily by facility operators, utility locating companies, one call centers, contractors, regulators and others from the U.S. and Canada using an in-depth statistical modeling process. The results of this analysis found that an estimated 532,000 excavation-related damages to underground facilities occurred in the U.S. in 2019, a 4.5% increase compared to the 2018 estimate of 509,000 damages. 

The report also examined the direct and indirect costs of damaging underground infrastructure, and estimated that the societal costs totaled approximately $30 billion in the U.S. in 2019 alone. That figure is more than double the U.S. federal law enforcement budget for 2019, and represents a massive amount of public and private resources spent not only repairing utilities and restoring utility service, but also covering property damage, medical bills, loss of commerce while businesses are interrupted or evacuated, and other indirect costs.

According to CGA DIRT data, estimated annual damages have trended upward since 2015, but largely kept pace with increasing construction activity. The 2019 data shows that for the first time, each dollar of construction spending is resulting in more transmissions from one call centers than in years prior, a possible indicator that the volume of locate requests is putting pressure on the damage prevention process, impacting the ability of locators to complete accurate and timely locates.

The 2019 DIRT Report analyzes the root causes of damages to buried infrastructure to help determine at which step in the safe excavation process incidents occur. While failure to notify the one call center (811) is the single largest individual root cause, contributing to 29% of damages, other root cause groupings are converging to become roughly equal:

  • excavating issues made up 29% of damage root causes,
  • locating issues were responsible for 28% of damages,
  • and the invalid use of locate requests drove 14% of damages in 2019.

As damage root cause groupings become more evenly distributed, the 2019 DIRT Report provides several recommendations that the damage prevention industry can implement to reduce the incidence of damages. These include reviewing CGA Best Practices that correlate with damage root causes (such as examining hand-digging and excavating within the tolerance zone), examining the pressures on locate technicians as request volume surges, emphasizing the proper use of locate requests and developing strategies for persistent no-call damages.

“The findings from the 2019 DIRT Report are a real call to action for the damage prevention industry and the public at large – particularly the staggering $30 billion in societal costs,” said Sarah K. Magruder Lyle, president and CEO of CGA. “We have made tremendous progress over the last two decades in securing an FCC-designated national call-before-you-dig number (811), identifying Best Practices, and improving processes and technologies to reduce incidents of damage – however, there is still significant work to do. I’m proud that CGA’s newest endeavor – the Next Practices Initiative – is focused on encouraging innovation and new practices to address the most critical damage prevention challenges, and is committed to addressing the inefficiencies that exist throughout the system to achieve the next dramatic reduction in damages.”

“We would like to thank the committed stakeholders who submit their damage and near-miss data voluntarily to DIRT. Once again, we received a record number of data submissions and were able to increase the granularity of analysis in the 2019 Report,” said Deanna Centurion, co-chair of CGA’s Data Reporting and Evaluation Committee and principal at Cyera Strategies. “In addition to reading the 2019 DIRT Report, I encourage all damage prevention advocates to explore the data using the Interactive Dashboard and consider how you can use DIRT data and analysis to reduce damages in your area.”

Damage prevention decision-makers will be discussing the future of the industry and DIRT data-informed strategies for reversing the trend of rising damages at the 2021 CGA Conference & Expo, set to take place in Orlando next March. Attendees will be able to participate in a range of educational sessions that focus on damage root causes and how stakeholders can best share responsibility to achieve our goal of zero damages. 

The complete DIRT Annual Report for 2019 is available for download at www.commongroundalliance.com, and stakeholders interested in submitting data to the 2020 report or establishing a Virtual Private Dirt account should visit the DIRT site at www.cga-dirt.com.

Recommended
Contract Istock Gettyimages 000003390628
6 Things to Include in Every Construction Contract
Addressing these six topics in every construction contract can minimize confusion, make clear everyone’s respective responsibilities and should reduce disputes.
October 14, 2020
Abc Ppi Graph Sep 20
Softwood Lumber Prices Jump 27% in September
Construction input prices increased 1.6% in September with nonresidential construction input prices up 1.4% for the month.
October 14, 2020
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Sponsored
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Join us, October 22 for this webinar focusing on removing key hurdles to telematics use, how to transform data overload, profit saving & more!
October 6, 2020
Latest
Skudo Commercial System.
Skudo Commercial System
The Skudo Commercial System is ideal to protect surfaces from construction site damages and spills on large commercial projects.
September 29, 2020
J-CAT J-CAP Safety Cover.
J-CAP Safety Cover
The J-CAP OSHA Approved Safety Cover protects against lacerations while taking away the risk of impalement from at grade level falls up to 10 ft. (3.04 m).
September 29, 2020
Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum
A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall
September 28, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Chaney Enterprises Uses Zello Push-to-Talk Service to Improve Driver Communication and Safety
Building materials supplier Chaney Enterprises upgrades from closed-loop communication system to Zello platform.
September 28, 2020
Allen Engineering, concrete equipment manufacturer, is celebrating more than 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
Allen Engineering Celebrates Over 1,000 Days Without Lost Time Due to Injury
Allen Engineering celebrates over 1,000 days without lost time due to injury.
September 25, 2020
Guardhat Product Photo Jpeg
Advanced Technologies Continue to Revolutionize the Hardhat
Lantronix Inc. has integrated its IoT wireless connectivity and power management technologies into the Guardhat Communicator smart hardhat.
September 24, 2020
Adobe Stock 276912646
The Deadly Risk of Social Stigma and Shame Around Emotional and Mental Health
In a male-driven industry like construction, embarrassment or shame can prevent sufferers from talking about mental health issues and getting the help they need before adding to the industry's disproportionate suicide rate
September 22, 2020
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
Propane Council Marks Construction Safety Week with New Safety Resources
The Propane Education & Research Council, in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
September 16, 2020
Generator 1 5d37646f646fd
10 Safety Reminders for Managing Propane on Construction Jobsites
These reminders can keep crews safe and in command around propane-powered light construction equipment.
September 15, 2020
Osha3774
OSHA Webinar Launches 7th Annual National Stand-Down To Prevent Falls
Webinar on September 14 will kick-off the week-long National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction.
September 14, 2020
It’s important to remember that a JSA is a living, ever-changing document. Employees should constantly be on the lookout for all of the hazards listed.
Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis
There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees.
September 14, 2020
Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA’s Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&A session that will conclude the conference.
OSHA Director to Keynote NCCCO Foundation Event
The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced.
September 1, 2020
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Sponsored
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Join us, October 22 for this webinar focusing on removing key hurdles to telematics use, how to transform data overload, profit saving & more!
October 6, 2020
Ooda Loop
Using the Military’s OODA Loop to Improve Construction Safety
Safety huddles that make a difference on construction projects exercise the workforce’s ability to Observe, Orient, Decide and Act quickly, effectively and safely
August 24, 2020
Jamie Street D Q Lgop4tnsc Unsplash
Public and Private Sectors Working Together To Improve Texas Highway Project Safety
ARTBA and Texas transportation stakeholders work hand-in-hand through the COVID-19 pandemic to improve traffic safety and significantly reduce worker injuries.
August 21, 2020
Trench boxes are not designed to prevent a trench wall from collapse, but when used properly, can be a very effective protective system solution. Image source: United Rentals
United Rentals Shares 8 Critical Trench Box Safety Tips
United Rentals outlines how safety can power productivity in underground projects.
August 19, 2020
SR Construction employees walk through the Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube.
Las Vegas General Contractor Uses Opti-Clean Cube to Fight COVID-19
SR Construction is leading the fight against COVID-19 with the world’s first deployment of the Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube.
August 14, 2020
Applying Disinfectants For Large Surfaces using Covid-19 Approved Chlorine-based Liquid Solutions
How the Power Breezer can deposit disinfectant products to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19)
August 12, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f3471805aa16
Contractor Disinfects Jobsites with Industrial Misting Fan
Rosendin Electric follows Power Breezer directions and CDC disinfecting guidelines as part of its coronavirus safety program
August 12, 2020
Sena2
Sena Worksite Communications Solutions
Product line offers custom solutions for safe and distanced worksite communication.
August 11, 2020
Point Source Audio Intercom Headset Audio Headsets 3
Point Source Audio CM-i Family of In-ear Intercom Headsets
Provide noise-isolation typical from big earmuffs in a lightweight design that can be worn comfortably all day under hard hats.
August 11, 2020
Improve Your Preplanning Agenda for On-the-job Success
6 tips to set preplanning meeting agenda
August 7, 2020
With the large pipe on their trailers, Pe Ben drivers have experienced incidents with other vehicles trying to pass and running into over-hanging pipe. They needed a system to discover the causes and protect drivers.
Safety Culture Drives Success
Pe Ben merges a safety culture with the latest technology, including a Lytx video telematics solution.
August 3, 2020
Ask Blackboard Chalk Board Chalkboard 356079
4 Tips to Clear the Confusion on Construction Jobsites
Clearing the confusion is essential to maximizing productivity and safety on your projects.
August 3, 2020