OSHA Proposed Rule Update Intended to Reduce On-the-job Chemical-related Illnesses and Injuries

OSHA's proposed update to the Hazard Communication Standard is intended to increase worker protections and reduce the incidence of chemical-related occupational illnesses and injuries.

February 11, 2021
Becky Schultz
Occupational Safety & Health Administration
Cc Feb13 Corrosion 10880629 (1)
Occupational Safety and Health Administration
50517172 2503268396367511 6531766717360635904 N

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a proposed rule to update the agency’s Hazard Communication Standard (HCS). The update is intended to increase worker protections and reduce the incidence of chemical-related occupational illnesses and injuries by further improving the information on the labels and Safety Data Sheets for hazardous chemicals.

Proposed modifications to the standard will also address issues since implementation of the most recent revision in 2012, and improve alignment with other federal agencies and Canada, including the seventh revision of the United Nations’ Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS).

Established in 1983, the Hazard Communication Standard provides a standardized approach to workplace hazard communications associated with exposure to hazardous chemicals. OSHA updated the standard in 2012 to align with the third revision of the GHS to provide a common and coherent approach to classifying chemicals and communicating hazard information.

OSHA has preliminarily determined that the proposed modifications to the HCS would enhance its effectiveness by improving dissemination of hazard information so employees are more appropriately apprised of exposure to chemical hazards in the workplace. 

Individuals may read the Federal Register notice for details and submit comments on the proposed rule (Docket No. OSHA-2019-0001) electronically via the Federal e-Rulemaking portal at http://www.regulations.gov. The deadline for submitting comments is April 19, 2021.

Information provided by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and edited by Becky Schultz.

Related
Gavel And Hardhat Istock Gettyimages 177783 5ddd843186809
OSHA Announces Increase in Civil Penalty Amounts for 2021
January 13, 2021
OSHA Reminds Employers to Report Injury and Illness Records
January 4, 2021
Skull and Crossbones
OSHA Revises Hazard Communication Standard
February 15, 2013
Recommended
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
February 1, 2021
Latest
Vr Sim Operator 1 11 21
Virtual Reality: A ‘Just-In-Time' Technology for a COVID World
Serious Labs’ mission of revolutionizing the way people learn with VR simulators is right in line with COVID’s ever-present consequence of change.
January 18, 2021
Safeguard is a wearable device that can fit into a hard hat, armband or pocket. Using machine learning, Safeguard can recognize the unique movement patterns of users completing different tasks and record exactly what is happening every second of the day.
Researchers Developing Hard Hat Device to Track Construction Workers' Movements
Mafic is partnering with the University of Southampton in England to develop wearable technology for hard hats for improved safety and faster progress on projects.
January 22, 2021
Us Osha Logo
US Department of Labor Launches New Initiative to Collect OSHA Debts
New series of payment letters will make clear what’s owed, and OSHA will put businesses that fail to pay citations on a priority list for further inspection
January 18, 2021
Adobe Stock 298927303
Vapor Intrusion Mitigation Part 3: Safety
Researchers have found ways to upgrade existing vapor barrier technology, adding components such as nitrile and aluminum to create barriers with vastly improved chemical resistance. Part three of the Vapor Intrusion Mitigation series.
January 15, 2021
Gavel And Hardhat Istock Gettyimages 177783 5ddd843186809
OSHA Announces Increase in Civil Penalty Amounts for 2021
Civil penalty amounts for OSHA violations are being increased based on cost-of-living adjustments for 2021.
January 13, 2021
161046488658992951
Aclaimant Artificial Intelligence Improves Construction Safety and Risk Management
Aclaimant Insights models construction risk, enabling organizations to actively manage safety through artificial intelligence and predictive analytics.
January 12, 2021
9937 G 3x3
Allegro EZ AIR Flex Shield PAPR
Allegro Industries has introduced the EZ AIR Flex Shield PAPR, a complete particulate system featuring a large viewing lens that maintains respiratory protection for industrial applications, such as grinding.
January 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Most helmets and hard hats are designed to protect against linear impacts, which are direct jolts that travel in a straight line, typically from front to back. But more frequently, construction accident impacts occur with rotational motion.
Swedish Company MIPS Develops Safer Hard Hat
MIPS technology protects against brain injuries caused by rotational impact.
January 8, 2021
Hero Wear 6976
HeroWear Apex Exosuit Takes 50 lbs. of Strain Off User's Back
Soft, textile-based exoskeleton weighs less than 4 lbs. and takes 50 lbs. of strain off the user's back muscles.
January 5, 2021
OSHA Reminds Employers to Report Injury and Illness Records
OSHA requires companies with 250 or more employees and certain establishments with high rates of injuries and illnesses to submit the 2020 Form 300A electronically by March 2, 2021.
January 4, 2021
How Gpr Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits1
How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
December 29, 2020
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
February 1, 2021
Cga Web Icon 1 5 X1 5 Final
2021 Common Ground Alliance Conference & Expo
October 12, 2021October 15, 2021
The damage prevention industry’s premier event is now set to take place Oct. 12-15, 2021, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.
OSHA Accepts Nominations for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health
OSHA is seeking nominations for 14 members with expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to advise in developing standards and policies affecting the industry.
December 23, 2020
OSHA Maintains Safe and Healthy Working Conditions in 2020
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration combined traditional practices and unique approaches to ensure the safety of working conditions for America's workers by identifying 80,910 workplace hazards in 2020.
December 21, 2020
Fender.
Baker Concrete Exec Receives ASCC Safety Award
The Safety and Rick Management Council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors announced the winner of its ASCC Member Owner/Executive Safety Award for 2020.
December 17, 2020
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 18 083413
How to Manage and Prevent Lower Back Pain Among Industrial Workers
Carlos G. Aguirre, PhD, RDN, a senior editor at Daily CBD, outlines the common preventative measures, as well as proper management and treatment solutions for chronic back pain.
December 18, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 16 At 11 06 40 Am
Ohio State Patrol Creates Work Zone Dashboard to Curb Incidents
Since 2015, there have been over 32,500 crashes in Ohio work zones, with 114 of them killing 126 people. The new dashboard helps users see where the Ohio State Patrol is active and working to keep these construction zones safe for workers and drivers
December 16, 2020
Img 3228
Ring Power Utility Equipment Utilizes the Terex Positive Attachment Lanyard
PAL provides audio and visual warnings when controls are engaged and the lanyard has not been attached to the lanyard anchor in the bucket. The system is designed to reduce the chance of an operator elevating the bucket without a lanyard attached.
December 15, 2020
The Mcl80 Rcb Led Combination Id Light Bar & Utility Light Stop Tail
The MCL80RCB LED Combination ID Light Bar & Utility Light
The MCL80RCB LED Combination ID Light Bar & Utility Light provides flexibility into a small, convenient package.
December 8, 2020
A CAD drawing of the Praxis/OPCube.
The Praxis/OPCube Air Quality Monitor
Measure dust and gas in your construction site in one device
November 20, 2020
Contact Harald Contact Tracing Card
Contact Harald COVID-19 Card and Contact Tracing Platform
Platform provides a fast, effective stand-alone contact tracing solution utilizing Bluetooth Tracing Technology.
December 4, 2020