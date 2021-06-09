First Major Davis-Bacon Senate Vote in 10 Years Preserves Prevailing Wage

Vote June 8 on amendments to a package of bills designed to invest in US competitiveness with China ensures support not just for semiconductor manufacturers, but workers that drive their productivity

June 9, 2021
Larry Stewart

The Senate has been jockeying over procedure, watering down funding and inserting partisanship into a package of bills intended to marshal bipartisan support for improving U.S. business competitiveness with China for months. A pivotal vote on June 8 struck down an amendment to the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act intended to remove the bill’s prevailing wage, or Davis-Bacon, provisions.

In the first major floor vote on Davis Bacon in the U.S. Senate in over a decade, 58 senators voted to reject an amendment that would have stripped these labor standards from the bill. 

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers applauded the U.S. Senate for affirming strong labor standards in the $52-billion Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act. This important legislation would help rebuild the American semiconductor industry, bringing manufacturing jobs back from overseas. 

“As a union representing 128,000 workers in construction and manufacturing, we recognize that semiconductors are a critical link in the supply chain supporting many industries,” the association’s statement reads. “The labor standards, including Davis Bacon prevailing wage, that are attached to the bill would help ensure that the industry creates good, local construction jobs.

“We thank the members and leadership of the Democratic Caucus for their stalwart support of labor standards. We applaud Republican Senators Roy Blunt, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Shelly Moore Capito, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Marco Rubio, and Dan Sullivan for their principled votes in favor of standards and in favor of workers. This expanded list of Republican Davis-Bacon supporters proves that bipartisan agreement is still possible on commonsense issues such as the quality jobs supported by prevailing wage.”

After voting to maintain the prevailing wage requirement in CHIPS Act funding, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), an original CHIPS cosponsor, said, “I have been making the case for years that America needs to make targeted, but robust investments in critical industries like semiconductors. The CHIPS Act was an important step in that direction because it will help build a strong, resilient semiconductor industry in America. That means we will not be nearly as reliant on foreign nations for these critical products. It also means we will begin to bring good jobs back to America.

“Good, dignified work is critical to the success of the country. As we invest tens of billions of dollars into critical industries through large, publicly traded companies, it is only right that we require that those funds also invest in the men and women who will build and maintain these cutting edge facilities,” Rubio continued. “Ensuring these Americans receive a prevailing wage for this work -- work that is critically important to the future of our nation -- is common sense.”

A June 8, 2021 story at TheVerge.com summarizes the path and the politics behind the Senate’s push to fund investment in invest in science, research and development, manufacturing, and innovation. A turning point came in May. The package appeared to be doomed as Republicans withheld their votes to end debate on the bill. Hours after the initial cloture vote was called, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reached an agreement with Republicans to hold votes on parts of the bill they were contesting. Specifically, Republicans were concerned about the prevailing wage language in the semiconductor bill.

The package now goes to the House of Representatives.

Related
Illinois Cba Study
Study: Collective Bargaining in IL Construction Offers a Model for COVID Recovery
February 9, 2021
Prevailing Wage Repeal
Prevailing-Wage Repeal Slashed WI Wages, Exported Jobs and Taxes, Cut No Costs
October 7, 2020
Commercial Construction Getty Images 884011802
Nevada Restores Full Prevailing Wage Rules for Public Construction
May 30, 2019
Istock Gettyimages 000008136254 Gavelandmoney
Financial Fraud and Wage Theft Continue to Plague Construction Industry
February 28, 2019
Recommended
Microsoft Teams Image (11)
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
May 12, 2021
View
Today’s dozers are more efficient, powerful and high-tech, available with more options than ever. Caterpillar machine applications experts offer the keys to making the right choices to get a dozer that maximizes profit in your operation
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Keys to More Effective Virtual Meetings
How to optimize virtual meetings to make them most effective.
June 9, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
Microsoft Teams Image (33)
Benefits of Hiring Temporary Workers with the Help from Technology
As the labor pool continues to get younger, the use of digital hiring techniques becomes more important than ever.
June 1, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Construction Industry Experts Discuss How to Solve the Workforce Shortage
What is the construction industry doing to solve a workforce shortage?
May 31, 2021
Adobe Stock 318312387
Iron Workers Set the Standard for Safety
Iron Workers, representing 130,000 ironworkers in North America, is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies for its Rigger and Signal Person Qualification — setting the standard for safety.
May 26, 2021
Mesh mould and in situ Fabricator at ETH Zurich
Robotic Automation's Potential to Enhance Productivity, Efficiency and Safety on Construction Sites
A global survey shows 81% of construction businesses will introduce or increase use of robotics and automation in the next decade to address skills shortage and improve safety on their jobsites.
May 26, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6: Spotting Talent in Today’s Workforce
Try different approaches to spot the existing talent in your employees -- The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6
May 26, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
The Bentley Education program portal will also serve as a gateway for the Future Infrastructure Star Challenge 2021, a global student competition focused on innovative infrastructure concepts that can improve quality of life.
Bentley Education Program Sets Students on the Path to Infrastructure Careers
Student and educator entitlements allow no-cost learning licenses for Bentley infrastructure engineering applications and proven learnings through the new Education portal.
May 24, 2021
Carpenter training education program
Construction Trades Career Diploma Program Now Online Through Penn Foster
Online educator Penn Foster has created a career diploma course curriculum for the construction trades.
May 20, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Rebar Contractor Proves Women Have a Place as Ironworkers
Jacqueline Pruitt tells how she proved herself in the strenuous rebar installation trade and positioned herself to found Marvella Steel Placers, plus provides insights on how other women might forge their own career path in construction.
May 17, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Show Them the Money: Use High-paying Construction Jobs to Get Prospective Employees' Attention
A look at 15 high-pay construction jobs provides insight into the financial benefits of construction careers – and could be a useful tool to attract new hires.
May 7, 2021
ISM Services PMI graph
No Duh: Study Says Construction Contractors in Short Supply
Economic report for March cites construction labor shortage as biggest issue for 18-industry services sector.
May 5, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 24, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
McCarthy Partnership for Women Promotes Opportunities for Women in Construction
Callie Nottingham, McCarthy Building Companies, shares her journey into construction, as well as the components of the McCarthy Partnership for Women, a program designed to help grow women’s opportunities in the industry.
May 3, 2021
Miron Lake Mills School (32)
Blue Collar Jobs See Seasonal Dip But Continue Slow, Steady Six-month Climb
Despite a decline of 44,000 construction, mining and logging and manufacturing jobs in February 2021, the sectors have shown ongoing gains over a six-month period.
April 20, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Ladies of Sunbelt Rentals Discuss Opportunities for Women in Construction
Three female team members from Sunbelt Rentals discuss their roles and career paths within the company, as well as how to encourage other women to consider career opportunities in construction.
April 19, 2021
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Vacuworx Online Training
Vacuworx Introduces Online Training Program for Vacuum Lifting Equipment
The training program provides access to information to help ensure dealers and contractors are able to use and service Vacuworx equipment correctly and safely.
April 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (31)
Can Employers Institute COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates?
Employers should remain cautious as employees return to workplaces as there might be new risks and employment litigation on the horizon.
April 15, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Suffolk Construction’s Lea Stendahl Highlights Careers for Women and “Rebuild the Ratio” Campaign
Lea Stendahl shares her path into the industry and the opportunities she sees for other women in construction. She also highlights Suffolk's "Rebuild the Ratio" campaign to not only get more women into the company but more girls into STEM careers.
April 12, 2021
Culture Insert 1553857
What Does Your Company's Culture Have to do With Workforce Development?
Organizational culture encompasses many things, but primarily, culture impacts employees’ attitudes and directly affects output.
March 24, 2021
Brittany Castillo, CEO of AshBritt
AshBritt CEO Says It’s Time to Get More Women into High-paying Jobs in the Field
AshBritt CEO says emergency management, construction and other related industries are "failing to connect well-suited women with well-paying jobs" in the field.
March 23, 2021
Cu Covi Dinfrastructure Randall Washburn Facebook
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: What’s in COVID Relief for Infrastructure?
Most-read construction stories include 13 projects technologies changing construction, associations tee-off on pro-union legislation, celebrating women in construction, 10 prep steps before paving season, 8 states test use-based infrastructure funding
March 18, 2021
Diversity (1)
Women in Construction: Calling a Spade a Spade -- Construction has a Diversity Problem
March 10, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 24, 2021