Trinseo, a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, has announced the appointments of Mike Christy and Rob Holmes as technical service and development specialists supporting its CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) business.

Christy most recently served as a technical account and business development manager at Resinate Materials Group, Inc., working his way up from a chemist. He began his career as a laboratory technician at the Dow Chemical Company. He has a decade of experience in the chemicals industry with particular expertise in polymer chemistry, research & development, and customer service.

Holmes most recently worked as an independent consultant. He has more than three decades of experience in the chemicals industry, most of which were spent with OMNOVA Solutions, where we worked his way up from principal technician to associate applications engineer, global tape & adhesives segment. He has particular expertise in polymers, adhesives, and coatings.