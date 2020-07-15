Trinseo Strengthens CASE Team with New Technical Service, Development Specialists

Trinseo announced appointments to its Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers business.

July 15, 2020
Trinseo
Trinseo Logo

Trinseo, a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, has announced the appointments of Mike Christy and Rob Holmes as technical service and development specialists supporting its CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) business.

Christy most recently served as a technical account and business development manager at Resinate Materials Group, Inc., working his way up from a chemist. He began his career as a laboratory technician at the Dow Chemical Company. He has a decade of experience in the chemicals industry with particular expertise in polymer chemistry, research & development, and customer service.

Holmes most recently worked as an independent consultant. He has more than three decades of experience in the chemicals industry, most of which were spent with OMNOVA Solutions, where we worked his way up from principal technician to associate applications engineer, global tape & adhesives segment. He has particular expertise in polymers, adhesives, and coatings.  

Recommended
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420
7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic
July 13, 2020
Latest
Matthew Shergalis
CRSI Announces New Northeast Region Manager
CRSI announced the addition of Matthew Shergalis, PE, as its new Northeast Region Manager.
July 10, 2020
Jobboard Blog (1)
Procore Launches a Construction Job Board
It's an online job board for the construction industry that allows employers to post their open jobs for free, and for job seekers to upload a resume and search for job opportunities within the industry.
July 10, 2020
Spancrete Erik Varnadoe
Spancrete Promotes Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations
Spancrete has promoted Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations.
July 11, 2020
Mike Ferguson
Multiquip Announces Retirement of Mike Ferguson
Multiquip senior director of Concrete Equipment Group retires after 37 years.
July 8, 2020
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
United Rentals 2
United Rentals Launches Digital Learning Series on How to Unlock Smarter Worksites
The free, educational webinars will review best practices on how companies can make the most of their rented and owned equipment fleets, and explore how companies can unlock smarter worksites.
June 23, 2020
Charles Deluvio Za9oag Rjnlm Unsplash
Studies Show Broad Support for High School Trades Education But Barriers to Training
Recent poll and survey show broad support for skilled trades education, but school systems face major barriers in providing the required courses
June 19, 2020
Ace
Architecture, Construction and Engineering Mentor Program Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Crisis
ACE Mentor Program of America takes mentoring virtual with launch of ACE Student Resources Online
June 19, 2020
Today&rsquo;s high unemployment numbers mean there&rsquo;s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team.
5 Strategies for Hiring During a Pandemic
There’s a “new normal” for hiring and onboarding these days. Try out these five tips if you're looking to hire.
June 8, 2020
100073862 3258032734228478 5033182490970292224 N
Post-Pandemic Tips for Recruiting the Construction Workforce
Many workers have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Use these tips to find and recruit this pool of potential workers to the construction industry.
May 29, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
ABC's Greg Sizemore Talks About the Need to Address Suicide in Construction
Suicide risks in construction, particularly in light of the current coronavirus pandemic, must be addressed as part of a construction company's safety focus.
May 21, 2020
Base Image Ep19
[The Contractors Best Friend] New Ways to Find Employees Part 2
In part two, the team shares stories and insights on how to hire the next generation of employees.
May 13, 2020
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
Sponsored
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
With a unified platform for your machines, you can get the insights you need to make operational improvements that impact the bottom line.
June 20, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] AED Foundation and Caterpillar Investing in Reducing Technician Shortage
Caterpillar and the AED Foundation have announced a $300,000 scholarship to bring more students from high school into technical education.
April 24, 2020
6dyvdn1s 320
[VIDEO] Four Keys to Worker Retention
Here are our top four keys to retaining workers and building your workforce.
April 23, 2020
Massachusetts Carpenters Return to Work after Coronavirus Safety Walk-Out
North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters directed the walk-out on April 6, but on Monday said members would go back to work if contractors commit to measures to limit the spread of the highly infectious virus
April 20, 2020
Workforce Development
[VIDEO] What is the Construction Industry Doing to Solve a Workforce Shortage?
ForConstructionPros.com conducted interviews with various manufacturers and experts while at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 to discuss how construction contractors can help solve the workforce puzzle.
April 6, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Suffolk Shares How Military Veterans are Filling Company's Labor Needs
Suffolk solves labor shortage by recruiting, employing and celebrating military veterans.
April 6, 2020
Steadfast Thumb
[VIDEO] Steadfast Entities Offers Apprenticeship Program for Equipment Operators
Steadfast Entities rents heavy equipment to general contractors. But the company is also a driving force in workforce development for construction equipment operators.
March 16, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Caterpillar’s Think Big Program for Service Technician Workforce Development
Griffin Reome tells us how it works and offers his unique perspective as a graduate of the program.
March 14, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Serious Labs' Jim Colvin Talks About Using Technology to Train the Workforce
Serious Labs uses familiar technologies for training the younger generations.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 1 17 52 Pm
[VIDEO] Veterans a Key Source to Fill Open Construction Positions
David Coe with Orion Talent talks about the terrific resource military talent has been and will continue to be for the construction industry.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 12 05 57 Pm
[VIDEO] AED Foundation's Sole Purpose is to Overcome Technician Shortage
AED Foundation study revealed the technician shortage will be over 73,000 workers overs the next five years.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 7 47 42 Pm
[VIDEO] AGC Says Positive Outlook Continues for Construction Despite Coronavirus Concerns
Ken Simonson, chief economist with Associated General Contractors of America, talks about the outlook for 2020 and how the Coronavirus may impact the industry
March 11, 2020