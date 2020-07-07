AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit

This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.

July 7, 2020
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
Jake Ryan/Pexels

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) will host a virtual Workforce Solutions summit August 10-12, 2020 targeted to c-suite and human resources professionals in the manufacturing industry.

This three-day virtual event will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions. Each day one topic will be of interest to c-suite participants and one topic will focus on HR. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss the challenges and solutions for retaining and growing the equipment manufacturing industry’s workforce and ideas to build a pipeline of qualified talent for future growth.

“It’s critical for the off-road equipment manufacturing industry and the market it serves to do what it takes now to showcase the incredible career opportunities offered by our industry,” said Julie Davis, workforce development director at AEM. “That’s why AEM continues to invest in providing Workforce Solutions information and engaging ways to both recruit and promote the industry.”

Featured speakers include:

  • Rebekah Kowalski VP Manpower who will focus on the future manufacturing workforce and current statistics
  • Chris Czanik, author of "Winning the War for Talent will review best practices for engaging, developing and retaining talent. He’ll also discuss creating a subject matter expert culture in your organization
  • Matt Kirchner, will address the value of industry partnerships
  • Cory Argenbright Saint Maximus Consulting will discuss tapping into the Military pipeline.
  • The National Skills Coalition will review the federal landscape including workforce development legislation, grants and higher education

“Our Workforce Summit will cover topics to help our members and the industry develop a pipeline of talent to help them move their businesses forward,” continued Davis. ”Many of the ideas that will be presented can be easily implemented.”

Registration for AEM’s Workforce Solutions Summit can be found here.

