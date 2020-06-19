Architecture, Construction and Engineering Mentor Program Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Crisis

ACE Mentor Program of America takes mentoring virtual with launch of ACE Student Resources Online

June 19, 2020
ACE Mentor Program of America
Ace

The ACE Mentor Program of America, a national nonprofit organization committed to advancing career opportunities for high school students in fields related to architecture, construction, and engineering, has taken its mentoring program virtual. Traditionally held in a group mentoring format, the ACE Program was forced to make a major pivot during the COVID-19 crisis in order to continue to serve the needs of students.

By greatly accelerating a previously planned Fall 2020 launch, the brand-new ACE Student Resources Online, officially went live last month. ACE Student Resources Online is a collection of carefully curated, student driven information. These resources are designed so that students can access them directly.

In visiting ACE Student Resources Online, students will find a wealth of industry-related information, including career pathways, professional development, post-secondary preparation, alumni information, and self-directed student activities. This platform is mobile friendly, and students can easily access the site using a computer, tablet, or smart phone. These resources can be accessed by visiting www.acementortools.org/students.

Additionally, ACE developed an ACE @ Home series to will seamlessly continue the mission of exposing high school students to construction career pathways. These pre-recorded webinars with corresponding at-home student activities will be released each week. Each ACE @ Home session will focus on a different topic related to professional development and career exposure.

"I’m so proud that, despite these rapidly changing times, ACE has not only kept our focus on the mission but hit the accelerator on student services and programs ," said Diana Eidenshink, President of the ACE Mentor Program of America. "Access to information and guidance is critical for our students as they learn to navigate the new realities of career exploration."

For more information about the ACE Mentor Program, please visit www.acementor.org

