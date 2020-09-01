Red Wing to Turn Stores into Job Centers for Labor Day Initiative

Minnesota boot company to promote jobs, not boots, transforming its more than 525 Stores into job centers.

September 1, 2020
Red Wing Shoe Company
Red Wing will be transforming over 525 of its stores into hubs for people to search for local trade jobs.
Red Wing will be transforming over 525 of its stores into hubs for people to search for local trade jobs.
Red Wing

Red Wing Shoe Company, a footwear manufacturer for more than 115 years, today announced its intention to bring back the "true meaning of Labor Day" with its #LaborDayOn initiative, which will look to help the 25 million unemployed Americans find jobs.

The company plans to switch from promoting its purpose-built footwear to promoting jobs. Red Wing is calling on brands to join them in using their own social, marketing and retail channels on Labor Day to post all job openings they have available or know about using the hashtag #LaborDayOn. And to show they’re serious about #LaborDayOn, Red Wing will be transforming over 525 of its stores into hubs for people to search for local trade jobs.

More than 25 million Americans have lost their jobs. As Labor Day quickly approaches, a day dedicated to the economic achievements of American workers, it will be foreshadowed by one of the highest unemployment rates in over 100 years. Inspired by this current crisis, Red Wing is turning a holiday that’s become synonymous with discounts, sales and doorbuster deals back into a day for the American worker.

To get the word out and give people more access to job opportunities, Red Wing took out a New York Times ad today to call on other brands to join the #LaborDayOn movement by posting any and all job openings they have on Sept. 7. 

In addition to switching their stores into job hubs, they’re also transforming their customer service line, 800-RED-WING, into a job search hotline to offer both free guidance as well to help connect the unemployed to more open positions.In addition to switching their stores into job hubs, they’re also transforming their customer service line, 800-RED-WING, into a job search hotline to offer both free guidance as well to help connect the unemployed to more open positions.Red Wing

In addition to switching their stores into job hubs, they’re also transforming their customer service line, 800-RED-WING, into a job search hotline to offer both free guidance as well to help connect the unemployed to more open positions. Finally, Red Wing has swapped product for potential (job listings) in its latest advertising film that features clickable, open positions that link to open jobs at Red Wing.

“Red Wing knows that by shining the light on even just one job, this could be the first step in an opportunity for someone to find work and support their family. Our hope is to start a movement and leverage our own channels to highlight these jobs and help Americans end Labor Day on a high note --- with a new job to celebrate,” says Dave Schneider, chief marketing officer at Red Wing Shoe. “But we know as one brand we can’t do it alone. That’s why we are calling on brands across the country to join us on reclaiming Labor Day for the workers of this country. And right now, that means helping as many Americans as we can get back to work.”

#LaborDayOn (because remember, someone can’t take the day off if they don’t have a job).

For more information and to view the film, visit RedWingShoes.com/LABORDAYON.

Recommended
During Operation Hardhat, NY State Troopers dress as highway workers to crackdown on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving through active construction and maintenance work zones.
Operation Hardhat Continues to Combat Reckless Driving in Work Zones
Governor Cuomo announces 1,222 tickets already issued by New York State Police in 2020 under "Operation Hardhat," exceeding totals for all of 2019
August 28, 2020
Money Pile Istock Gettyimates 000000083403
A Sales Compensation Plan that Supercharges Profits
The single most powerful trick for supercharging your bottom line.
August 28, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Latest
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Matt Lyons
Matt Lyons Joins Brokk's North American Service Team
Lyons joins a highly skilled team of six training specialists who have more than 165 years combined experience.
July 13, 2020
Jared Brewe.
PCI Hires New Vice President, Technical Services
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute has announced that it has hired Jared Brewe, PhD, P.E., S.E., as vice president, technical services.
July 17, 2020
Randy Wilson
PCI Hires Randy Wilson as New Director, Architectural Precast Systems
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute has announced that it has hired industry veteran Randy Wilson as its new Director, Architectural Precast Systems.
July 10, 2020
William &ldquo;Rusty&rdquo; Owings III
ACI Hires Resource Center Manager, Prepares for Southern California Opening
The inaugural American Concrete Institute (ACI) Resource Center will open next month in Southern California.
July 16, 2020
The DIL program&rsquo;s goal is to support future executive-level talent development. While in the program, participants gain insight into critical factors at a national and strategic level.
NRMCA Announces 2020 Class of Developing Industry Leaders
NRMCA congratulates the following 21 rising-star executives selected for the 2020 Developing Industry Leaders (DIL) program.
July 15, 2020
Red School Blur Factory 451
AED Foundation Embarks on Mission to Recognize 50 High School Programs by 2024
The Foundation has adapted to continue to fit the needs of students and schools across the US to help students graduate from AEDF's recognized high school programs.
July 15, 2020
Trinseo Strengthens CASE Team with New Technical Service, Development Specialists
Trinseo announced appointments to its Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers business.
July 15, 2020
Matthew Shergalis
CRSI Announces New Northeast Region Manager
CRSI announced the addition of Matthew Shergalis, PE, as its new Northeast Region Manager.
July 10, 2020
Jobboard Blog (1)
Procore Launches a Construction Job Board
It's an online job board for the construction industry that allows employers to post their open jobs for free, and for job seekers to upload a resume and search for job opportunities within the industry.
July 10, 2020
Spancrete Erik Varnadoe
Spancrete Promotes Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations
Spancrete has promoted Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations.
July 11, 2020
Mike Ferguson
Multiquip Announces Retirement of Mike Ferguson
Multiquip senior director of Concrete Equipment Group retires after 37 years.
July 8, 2020
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
United Rentals 2
United Rentals Launches Digital Learning Series on How to Unlock Smarter Worksites
The free, educational webinars will review best practices on how companies can make the most of their rented and owned equipment fleets, and explore how companies can unlock smarter worksites.
June 23, 2020
Charles Deluvio Za9oag Rjnlm Unsplash
Studies Show Broad Support for High School Trades Education But Barriers to Training
Recent poll and survey show broad support for skilled trades education, but school systems face major barriers in providing the required courses
June 19, 2020
Ace
Architecture, Construction and Engineering Mentor Program Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Crisis
ACE Mentor Program of America takes mentoring virtual with launch of ACE Student Resources Online
June 19, 2020
Today&rsquo;s high unemployment numbers mean there&rsquo;s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team.
5 Strategies for Hiring During a Pandemic
There’s a “new normal” for hiring and onboarding these days. Try out these five tips if you're looking to hire.
June 8, 2020
100073862 3258032734228478 5033182490970292224 N
Post-Pandemic Tips for Recruiting the Construction Workforce
Many workers have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Use these tips to find and recruit this pool of potential workers to the construction industry.
May 29, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
ABC's Greg Sizemore Talks About the Need to Address Suicide in Construction
Suicide risks in construction, particularly in light of the current coronavirus pandemic, must be addressed as part of a construction company's safety focus.
May 21, 2020
Base Image Ep19
[The Contractors Best Friend] New Ways to Find Employees Part 2
In part two, the team shares stories and insights on how to hire the next generation of employees.
May 13, 2020
Base Image
[PODCAST] The Contractors Best Friend: New Ways to Find Employees Part 1
Finding talent can be difficult, but the team discusses new ways to find employees including Veterans and the younger generation.
April 29, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] AED Foundation and Caterpillar Investing in Reducing Technician Shortage
Caterpillar and the AED Foundation have announced a $300,000 scholarship to bring more students from high school into technical education.
April 24, 2020
6dyvdn1s 320
[VIDEO] Four Keys to Worker Retention
Here are our top four keys to retaining workers and building your workforce.
April 23, 2020
Massachusetts Carpenters Return to Work after Coronavirus Safety Walk-Out
North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters directed the walk-out on April 6, but on Monday said members would go back to work if contractors commit to measures to limit the spread of the highly infectious virus
April 20, 2020