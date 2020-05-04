FAA Awards More Than $1 Billion in Safety and Infrastructure Grants to 439 Airports in 50 States

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced on April 30 that the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants. The total includes $731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and an additional $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants. The money will be available for 100% of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public,” said Chao.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

The combined AIP and Supplemental Discretionary grants will fund a wide variety of projects. Some of these projects are purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.

“The 439 grants will ensure that airport sponsors can make the necessary improvements so their airports can operate in a safe and efficient manner for years to come,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

The states receiving Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants include:

