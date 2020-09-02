Uneven Job Growth in Construction and Manufacturing Reflects Chaotic State Coronavirus Policies

Inconsistent pattern of blue collar job growth in July, particularly in construction and manufacturing, reflects the patchwork of state pandemic control policies.

September 2, 2020
Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR)
Boldt 4

The inconsistent pattern of blue collar job growth in July, particularly in construction and manufacturing, reflects the patchwork of different pandemic control policies in states, according to a new analysis in today’s Blue Collar Jobs Tracker.

On Friday, national jobs data for August will be released. “It’ll be interesting to see how July numbers will be revised at the national level, as well as how the blue collar sectors fared, as states continue to struggle with the pandemic,” said CEPR data analyst Matt Sedlar, author of today’s analysis.

Once the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, New York saw the largest increase in construction jobs in July, ticking up 3.99% over the previous month. That stands in contrast to the three states with the largest decreases in construction jobs: California with a net decrease of -1.75% over the previous month, Florida with a net decrease of -1.11%  over the previous month, and Texas with a net decrease of -0.85% over the previous month. 

Michigan experienced the largest increase in manufacturing jobs with a net increase of 9,400, or 1.71% over the previous month. Virginia experienced the largest net decrease in manufacturing jobs, with a 6,700 drop, or -2.85% over the previous month. 

Overall, employment in construction, manufacturing, and mining and logging increased by 39,000 jobs in July, or 0.2% over the previous month.

Blue Collar Jobs Tracker is a project of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) created to take a closer look at the path of job growth in four major blue collar industries: manufacturing, mining, construction, and logging. 

Related
July Home-Construction Job Growth Obscures Sinking Nonresidential Construction
August 12, 2020
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%.
Infrastructure Construction Jobs Decline Even As Construction Adds 158,000 Workers In June
July 7, 2020
Person Welding Wearing A Prootective Metal Mask 3158651
May Blue Collar Employment Generally Rises with Pandemic Recovery
June 26, 2020
Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Trimble Earthworks Grade Control version 2.0 features Horizontal Steering Control, which automatically controls the machine to follow any horizontal alignment.
10 Technologies Improving All Aspects of Construction
Emerging technologies are enabling operators to more precisely survey and plan the elements of a construction project, perform various construction tasks, and develop and maintain a vital database of construction fleet data.
September 1, 2020
Money Pile Istock Gettyimates 000000083403
A Sales Compensation Plan that Supercharges Profits
The single most powerful trick for supercharging your bottom line.
August 28, 2020
Latest
Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA&rsquo;s Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&amp;A session that will conclude the conference.
OSHA Director to Keynote NCCCO Foundation Event
The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced.
September 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 193523565
Nonresidential Construction Spending Falls 1% in July
Spending in 10 of 16 nonresidential subcategories was down on a monthly basis.
September 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 74673627
States Eyeing Gas Tax Hikes Due to COVID-19
With revenue for roadways down due to more Americans working from home and Congress refusing to act to fund infrastructure, states are forced to take matters in to their own hands
September 1, 2020
Just because you didn&apos;t submit a price to the winning GC prior to the bid doesn&apos;t mean you can&apos;t after the work has been awarded.
How General Contractors Choose the Winning Sub
Familiarize yourself with the buy-out process many project managers go through and use these steps to make you the most desirable subcontractor for a job
August 31, 2020
CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards is in its 25th year.
CRSI Announces HONORS Design and Construction Awards Recipients
The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute announces the results of their biennial CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards program. Of the entries received, eight projects were selected to receive recognition.
August 26, 2020
Adobe Stock 357742925
Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Week of August 24
Jobsite racism stalls Vegas convention expansion, is COVID-19 work-related insured? best practices to cut construction waste, how toll road leasing could fund infrastructure
August 28, 2020
EEOC Sues Contractor CCC Group for Racial Harassment
Black employees at construction company’s Ravena, NY, worksite were persistently subjected to racist insults and a noose, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges
August 28, 2020
There are two key components to meeting the goal of 10,000 technicians in the next few years: accredited programs and apprenticeship programs.
AED Foundation’s Pipeline for Success Model Shows How to Meet Workforce Goals
The AED Foundation’s Pipeline for Success model demonstrates the steady increase in technicians that will enter the industry in the next few years, with the goal to reach 10,000 technicians by 2024.
August 26, 2020
Money Pile Istock Gettyimates 000000083403
A Sales Compensation Plan that Supercharges Profits
The single most powerful trick for supercharging your bottom line.
August 28, 2020
Adobe Stock 357742925
Vandalism of Black Foreman’s Office Stops Work at Las Vegas Convention Center Jobsite
Latest crime in a rash of "racially motivated damage" on construction sites helps explain why an industry starving for labor employs just half of the available black workers
August 27, 2020
Tcbf S4 Base Image
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Getting the Most Out of Machine Features Part 2
How do contractors stay on top of the ever changing improvements and updates to construction equipment?
August 26, 2020
Osha3774
7th Annual National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls to be Held September 14-18
OSHA is encouraging employers to provide safety demonstrations on fall protection equipment, conduct talks regarding fall-related hazards, safety policies, goals and expectations and promote the event on social media.
August 25, 2020
Mike Kucharski, VP of Dealer Development (left) and Robert Soehner, VP of Operations (right)
Fecon Adds Two VPs to Leadership Team
Company adds Robert Soehner as VP of Operations and Mike Kucharski as VP of Dealer Development.
August 25, 2020
Yoder Frey
Yoder & Frey Launches Daily Marketplace for 24/7 Access to Equipment
New online marketplace provides daily, real-time access to equipment from across the globe.
August 25, 2020
Ooda Loop
Using the Military’s OODA Loop to Improve Construction Safety
Safety huddles that make a difference on construction projects exercise the workforce’s ability to Observe, Orient, Decide and Act quickly, effectively and safely
August 24, 2020
29086475368 5fa0bb0ba0 C
Best Practices for Cost-Saving Construction Waste Management
Today's economy makes it time to understand the importance of recycling construction debris to save project costs and keep landfills from overflowing
August 24, 2020
Covid 19 Cases And Osha Recordkeeping Flowchart
Is COVID-19 “Work-Related,” Covered Under Insurance?
How do you know if an employee’s COVID-19 case considered recordable or reportable?
August 24, 2020
118162857 2778180095784823 5813712586528914117 N
Highway Trust Fund Tax Receipts Rebound in July, Extension Likely
The good news is revenue rebounded to slightly above July 2019 levels. That is coupled with some bad news that instead of a permanent HTF revenue solution, a highway and transit funding program extension is increasingly likely.
August 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Why Your Construction Business Needs to Compete Online and How to Do It
In this Digging Deeper podcast Gearflow offers tips on online marketing for your business.
August 24, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Differentiate Golden Egg Free Digital Photos
What Is Your Company's Unique Value Proposition?
Your unique value proposition makes you stand out from the crowd.
August 21, 2020
Jamie Street D Q Lgop4tnsc Unsplash
Public and Private Sectors Working Together To Improve Texas Highway Project Safety
ARTBA and Texas transportation stakeholders work hand-in-hand through the COVID-19 pandemic to improve traffic safety and significantly reduce worker injuries.
August 21, 2020
During the pandemic, buyers and sellers have been &apos;pushed&apos; into recognizing the efficiencies of the online equipment auction model.
COVID-19 Pushes Construction Equipment Buyers and Sellers Online
As live auctions shut down, it accelerated the trend to online buying and selling of heavy equipment.
August 20, 2020
Aug2020 Mci Scaled
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Improves in August
Industry confidence shows a slight uptick despite uncertainty related to continued spread of COVID-19.
August 20, 2020