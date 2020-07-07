Infrastructure Construction Jobs Decline Even As Construction Adds 158,000 Workers In June

Gains in June are concentrated in home building as state and local governments postpone or cancel roads and other projects in the face of looming budget deficits

July 7, 2020
Associated General Contractors of America
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%.
Bureau of Labor Statistics
Construction employment increased by 158,000 jobs in June, but employment related to infrastructure slipped, according to analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Association officials cautioned that additional infrastructure-building job losses are inevitable unless the federal government replenishes depleted state and local budgets for roads and other public works.

“The gain in construction employment in June was concentrated in home building, with scattered increases in nonresidential building, while heavy and civil engineering construction employment—the category that includes many highway and other infrastructure workers—shrank by nearly 10,000 jobs,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist. “Unfortunately, those infrastructure-related jobs are likely to keep declining as state and local governments postpone or cancel projects in order to cover the huge budget deficits they are facing in the fiscal year that began for many agencies on July 1.”

Simonson noted that the association’s latest survey, conducted June 9-17, found that almost one out of three contractors reported a project that was scheduled to start in June or later had been canceled. He added only one-fifth of firms reported winning new or expanded projects, a share that had held steady since April.

A separate survey of more than 1,100 municipalities by the National League of Cities (NLC) found that 74% of U.S.cities, towns and villages have already started making unavoidable cuts in preparation for a projected $360 billion revenue loss expected over the next three years. The NLC survey found that 65% of cities are being forced to delay or completely cancel capital expenditures and infrastructure projects, 24% of cities are significantly cutting community and economic development programs and 13% are making necessary cuts to code inspection, planning, and permitting.

Despite the construction industry adding 158,000 jobs in June and 453,000 jobs in May, construction employment in June remained at 330,000 jobs or 4.4% below the June 2019 level. The heavy and civil engineering construction segment of the industry lost 9,700 jobs in June and 60,100 jobs (-5.6%) over the year. Nonresidential building construction employment increased by 13,100 for the month but declined by 47,000 jobs (-5.5%) over 12 months. Employment among nonresidential specialty trade contractors rose by 71,300 in June but decreased by 140,000 (-5.2%) from a year earlier.

Job losses were milder in the residential side of construction. Residential building firms added 19,100 employees in June but lost 21,000 positions (-2.6%) over 12 months. Residential specialty trade contractors added 64,100 employees last month but lost 63,000 workers (-3.0%) over the year.

The industry’s unemployment rate in June was 10.1%, with 962,000 former construction workers idled. These figures were two and one-half times as high as in June 2019 and were the highest June levels since 2012.

Association officials said the best way to avoid the expected future construction job losses is for federal officials to quickly enact and implement funding for infrastructure, including highway, bridges, waterways and airports. They noted that the Moving Forward Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday was a first step in that direction but that a more bipartisan approach is needed for funding to become law.

“We urge officials of both parties, both sides of Capitol Hill, and the Administration to come together promptly on meaningful increases in infrastructure funding,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer. “Without quick action, the job gains of the past two months will be lost, along with the opportunity to start on improving the nation’s infrastructure at a time when labor availability is high and materials and borrowing costs are low.”

Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
PPP Extended with $130B in Funds Remaining
How to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable loans, now modified with longer period to spend and lower percentage that must be dedicated to payroll
July 6, 2020
AED President Issues Statement After House Passes INVEST in America Act
In order to urge the Senate to act, AED is providing a drafted letter package to send to your local Senators.
July 1, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Image Of Old Building On American Banknote 4386157
House Vote Today on Infrastructure Bill
The House will cut short its work week and vote Wednesday, July 1st, on a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats hail as transformative and Republicans dismiss as doomed.
July 1, 2020
Photo By Vishal Shah From Pexels
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Urges Bipartisan Action on Infrastructure Legislation
Indicating current partisan legislation is unlikely to pass, the Chamber urges bipartisan solutions to address the nation’s urgent infrastructure needs
June 30, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a
Three Things the Asphalt Pavement Industry Needs to Watch in Congress
Our roads and highways are in desperate need of repair and the industry needs Congress to do something about it. Keep an eye on these thee things happening in Washington this summer.
June 26, 2020
4 29 20 Graph 980x671
Report: States Ramping Up Highway & Bridge Construction Contracts
According to a report from ARTBA, the value of highway and bridge contract awards was up 4 percent last month compared to the same time last year.
June 26, 2020
106537713 3021483274597568 7229854702570079132 O
Summary Breaks Down 'Moving America Forward' Act
A 96-page summary of the Moving Forward Act breaks down the specific sector-by-sector infrastructure investments inside the INVEST in America Act surface transportation reauthorization bill
June 26, 2020
Cnt 229 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Infrastructure Funding Plans Pass Before FAST Act Expires?
Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, and the White House has ordered the U.S. Transportation Department to devise a $1 trillion infrastructure funding bill.
June 25, 2020
Dsc 0225
Survey Data Shows Construction Activity Returning To Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Survey shows construction activity is returning to pre-coronavirus levels in many parts of the country and some firms are beginning to add workers
June 19, 2020
103964773 1169014556794073 2087700526101987826 O
20 Transportation Projects to Receive $906 Million in INFRA Grants
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced a $906 million investment to revitalize America’s infrastructure
June 19, 2020
104900622 10158080538005973 6932085916775126720 O
Democrats 'Moving America Forward' Bill Focuses on Resilient Infrastructure
The $1.5 trillion bill includes a $500 billion transportation package but Republicans fear it focuses too much on climate change
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 19 At 11 07 21 Am
Highways Drive America Campaign Launched to Raise Awareness for Infrastructure Funding
The Highway Materials Group launched the initiative which will bring awareness to how investment in our nation’s surface transportation can drive economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 18 At 7 30 49 Am
Why Infrastructure Investment Can't Wait
At the end of September, the last surface-transportation reauthorization expires. New federal infrastructure legislation can be a path to addressing problems that will only get costlier and more cumbersome without a major bipartisan push now.
June 18, 2020
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 15 171139
Interactive Tool Highlights How Federal Highway Investment is Being Used
Interactive tool for the first time provides a clear look at how and where each state invests its transportation tax dollars
June 15, 2020
Jumpstarting the COVID-19 Recovery: Infrastructure Plays Key Role
Equipment manufacturers, now more than ever, are doubling down on efforts to communicate to lawmakers about the important role federal infrastructure investment should play as part of our national economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
June 15, 2020
103695659 1194400684234570 8537474938835257883 N
Dems Say Infrastructure Package Coming Soon
The Invest in America Act will reach the House floor for debate this month, says Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-MD. The bill would allocate almost $500 billion for roads, bridges, public transportation and railroads and would improve access to broadband.
June 12, 2020
APWA Urges Congressional Leadership to Include Infrastructure Funding in Future COVID-19 Aid Package
APWA along with 170 local partner organizations specifically called for $500 billion over two years of federal aid for local governments.
June 10, 2020
CEMEX Surpasses Supply Milestone for Florida Highway Upgrade
CEMEX announced it has recently passed a supply milestone for the I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project.
June 8, 2020
CEMEX Surpasses Supply Milestone for Florida Highway Upgrade
CEMEX announced it has recently passed a supply milestone for the I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project.
June 8, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 28 151546 2
How Infrastructure Investment Could Facilitate Post-crisis Economic Recovery
A look at current infrastructure needs, what an infrastructure investment package might entail and how it could be the key to U.S. economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
June 4, 2020
Campaign Says Economic Recovery Begins with Multi-Year Transportation Investment Package
"Re-open, Renew and Revitalize" campaign encourages lawmakers to make infrastructure investments a catalyst for economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19
May 13, 2020
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020
Associated Equipment Distributors Urge State Governors Not to Cut Road Projects
AED delivered letters to the nation's 50 state governors, highlighting the importance of transportation infrastructure projects
May 8, 2020