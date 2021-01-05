Specialty Building Products Majority Stake Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Specialty Building Products has signed a definitive agreement where The Jordan Company will acquire a majority ownership position in SBP.

January 5, 2021
Specialty Building Products
Specialty Building Products operates under the brands; U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, and Midwest Lumber and serves 38 states in the U.S. and eight provinces in Canada from 29 locations.
Specialty Building Products operates under the brands; U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, and Midwest Lumber and serves 38 states in the U.S. and eight provinces in Canada from 29 locations.
Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products (SBP), a distributor of specialty building products in North America, has signed a definitive agreement whereby The Jordan Company (TJC) will acquire a majority ownership position in SBP from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP).

SBP's senior management team, including President and CEO Jeff McLendon, will maintain a significant equity stake in SBP and continue to lead the company through its next phase of growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SBP's operating brands are U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, Midwest Lumber and Mid-State Lumber. These wholly-owned subsidiaries provide sales, marketing and logistic solutions, while offering the brands and specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel and new construction marketplaces.

"At the heart of our business is a commitment to delivering best-in-class specialty building products and service to our customers," McLendon says. "We have had a terrific partnership with MDP and are excited to have found an equally strong new partner in TJC, who is aligned with our vision and committed to helping us pursue our next chapter of customer-focused growth."

Mike Denvir, partner of TJC, adds, "As it has become a national-scale distributor of building materials in North America, Specialty Building Products has become one of the most reliable and trusted names in the business. We have closely followed the company's exciting expansion and we are pleased to partner with the SBP team to build on this strong momentum and pursue new opportunities for growth."

"We're proud to have supported the entire SBP team in the successful execution of their growth plan," says Rich Copans, managing director and co-head of MDP's Basic Industries team. "SBP is an industry leader with highly-respected operating brands, a well-diversified geographic footprint and an unmatched portfolio of value-added specialty building materials."

The company expects to keep its existing senior secured notes in place and to satisfy the requirements of a Permitted Change of Control (as such term is defined in the Indenture).

The closing of TJC's majority investment in SBP is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel to Specialty Building Products and MDP. Nomura Securities Co. is acting as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn is serving as legal counsel to The Jordan Company.

Recommended
Adobe Stock 289287667
Use a Cautious Approach to Construction Equipment Acquisition in 2021
With construction backlog uncertain for many, consider your needs and options when acquiring new or used construction equipment.
December 28, 2020
The frame is a good place to start when shaving weight. Because most frame strength lies in the flanges, Volvo Trucks North America uses 3.54- and 4.13-in. flanges rather than a typical industry-standard flange of 3.25 in. to increase the frame’s strength. Larger flanges positioned farther apart result in a higher RBM.
Cost-Saving Specifications to Cut Construction-Truck Weight to Haul More Payload
There are many alternatives to expensive aluminum components which can help cut construction-truck costs and weight at the same time, without sacrificing durability
January 4, 2021
Construction Tech Tablet I Stock 000020289876 X Large 5e8cbdd70dde1
Top 10 Construction Tech Stories of 2020
When it comes to construction technology, or contech, here's what you were reading in 2020.
December 22, 2020
Latest
McKinsey & Company advises businesses incorporate a plan-ahead team for dealing with the next COVID-19 crisis.
Keeping Your Business Ahead of the Next COVID-19 Crisis
McKinsey & Company offers strategy and insights on how to protect your business from the next crisis and the uncertainty that surrounds it.
January 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 369135706
2020 Votes for Transportation Give Construction Hope for 2021
With 2020 in our rearview, we're hopeful 2021 holds more funding for our roadways and safer working conditions for our crews
January 4, 2021
OSHA Reminds Employers to Report Injury and Illness Records
OSHA requires companies with 250 or more employees and certain establishments with high rates of injuries and illnesses to submit the 2020 Form 300A electronically by March 2, 2021.
January 4, 2021
How Gpr Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits1
How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
December 29, 2020
Adobe Stock 90504679
How to Become a Better Salesperson
Great salespeople do a better job of organizing, planning and pursuing prospects
January 1, 2021
If you don’t feel amped how do you realistically believe that your employees will feel it?
How to Get Your Construction Workers Excited for Work
Taking a time out once a year is a great time to refresh tired minds and bodies
December 31, 2020
ABC 2020 Scorecard Ranks Arizona the No. 1 Merit Shop Construction State
Arizona topped the rankings for the first time this year based on the state’s promotion of free enterprise and investment in tomorrow’s construction workforce
December 30, 2020
Morgan Construction Merges with ESI Construction
ESI, Idaho's largest general contractor, bulks up its presence in the eastern part of the state with a new division
December 30, 2020
Online platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce are seeking to make finding jobs and finding workers easier.
Digital Job Boards Target Construction Workforce Labor Shortage
Digital job platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce tackle the labor shortage by connecting workers and employers.
December 30, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Taking a Scheduled Maintenance Break
A proactive approach to scheduled maintenance drives better uptime for construction equipment.
December 30, 2020
Adobe Stock 363043424
The Future of Data and Privacy in Construction's Digital Age
As the construction industry wades further into a digitized future, it is imperative that companies exercise caution in regards to data.
December 28, 2020
Using BIM in construction projects can reduce injuries on job sites.
How BIM Can Improve Construction Safety
BIM can help companies reduce the likelihood of construction-related on-site injuries and accidents.
December 28, 2020
Strategy Marketing Words
10 Marketing Tips that Drive Sales
Follow this 10-point marketing plan to generate new business and encourage repeat sales.
December 27, 2020
Elios 2 is one of Flyability's indoor inspection drones.
Industrial Drone Maker Nets Big Investment
Drone maker Flyability has raised EUR 7 million in a recent funding round.
December 27, 2020
Cga Web Icon 1 5 X1 5 Final
2021 Common Ground Alliance Conference & Expo
October 12, 2021October 15, 2021
The damage prevention industry’s premier event is now set to take place Oct. 12-15, 2021, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.
Screenshot 2020 12 23 130338
Construction and Manufacturing Jobs Slow While Mining Trends Upwards
The latest Blue Collar Jobs report shows an increase of 55,000 jobs in November, indicating an overall slowing compared to the three-month average.
December 23, 2020
Ihs Markit Dec
COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Drives Up Engineering and Construction Costs
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
OSHA Accepts Nominations for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health
OSHA is seeking nominations for 14 members with expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to advise in developing standards and policies affecting the industry.
December 23, 2020
COVID-19 Construction Risk Mitigation Strategies for Today and Tomorrow
The construction industry's never had to deal with so many unknowns, and StructionSite recommends a method contractors can use to evaluate, prioritize and act to reduce their risks without being overwhelmed
December 22, 2020
OSHA Maintains Safe and Healthy Working Conditions in 2020
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration combined traditional practices and unique approaches to ensure the safety of working conditions for America's workers by identifying 80,910 workplace hazards in 2020.
December 21, 2020
Students learn construction skills at the Wilkes Community College (WCC) Building Construction program.
Lowe's Donates to Community College Building Construction Program
Lowe's and its Generation T program have donated to a community college's construction training program.
December 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 329199485
Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid
The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump
December 21, 2020
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
During your construction off season, improve how you conduct business. Analyze and refine your business’ systems and processes. Figure out which areas are the weakest and costing you the most money. Question every assumption you’ve been using about why the process has to be done the way it always has been done.
How to Make the Construction Off-season Productive
The three most important off-season activities are redoubling marketing and sales efforts, tweaking estimating and production management assumptions and improving your team
December 17, 2020