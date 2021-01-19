Nonresidential Building Construction Forecast to Decline in 2021 with Recovery in 2022

New consensus forecast indicates ongoing weakness in construction activity in 2021 with growth in most major building sectors in 2022.

January 19, 2021
Becky Schultz
American Institute of Architects
A8zcvvrn4xdsrrxyqkpn
American Institute of Architects

While the construction market held up surprisingly well in the second half of 2020, with only modest declines expected, design activity at architectural firms for new building construction projects continued to weaken, pointing to the potential for further dips in construction activity in 2021. This weakness will contribute to a projected 5.7% decline in overall construction spending, according to a new consensus forecast from the American Institute of Architects (AIA). However, a recovery is anticipated in 2022, with virtually all major building segments projected to see increases.

According to the report, “The AIA’s Architecture Billings Index (ABI), which measures revenue trends at US architecture firms, recorded a decline starting last March and has seen additional declines in every subsequent month. Given that AIA research has demonstrated that the ABI leads nonresidential construction spending by an average of nine to 12 months, construction activity in 2021 is projected to be weak.”

Consequently, the AIA Consensus Construction Forecast Panel, comprised of leading economic forecasters, projects steep declines in 2021 in construction spending on office buildings (down over 9%), hotels (down 20%) and amusement and recreation centers (down almost 13%). Health care and public safety are the only major sectors expected to see gains for the year.

To stimulate economic growth and subsequent construction activity, the report points to needed government support. “The December jobs report confirmed that the economy needs additional support in order to move to a sustainable economic expansion,” said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker, Hon. AIA, PhD. While the most recent COVID-19 relief package passed last month offers some measure of optimism, the incentives included “weren’t designed to provide sufficient support for an extended period of economic weakness.”

While overall construction activity is expected to decline this year, there are bright spots seen in the ongoing strength in the residential construction market as well as the retrofit sector. “Many existing commercial and institutional facilities need significant modifications to accommodate a post-pandemic staff and client base, and much of this activity is not included in the construction spending figures,” the report indicates.

And despite the general pessimism surrounding 2021, the panel is currently projecting 3% gains in 2022 for the overall building market, matched by the commercial and institutional sectors. “As pandemic concerns begin to wane and economic activity begins to pick up later in 2021, there is likely to be considerable pent-up demand for nonresidential space, leading to anticipated growth in construction spending in 2022,” said Baker.

Complete details on the latest Consensus Construction Forecast can be found on AIA’s website

Related
Architects Strongly Oppose Code Council Proposal Jeopardizing Climate Action
January 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 299083366
Report: Infrastructure Investment Presents Opportunity to Energize U.S. Economy
January 12, 2021
Dmi Dec 20b
Commercial Construction Sends Dodge Momentum Index Higher in December
January 8, 2021
Dsc 9103
AGC & SAGE Forecast COVID-19 to Shrink the 2021 Construction Market
January 7, 2021
Recommended
Us Osha Logo
US Department of Labor Launches New Initiative to Collect OSHA Debts
New series of payment letters will make clear what’s owed, and OSHA will put businesses that fail to pay citations on a priority list for further inspection
January 18, 2021
Commercial projects already deployed globally include the temporary EU building in Amsterdam.
Mass Customizable 3D-printed XL Architectural and Interior Products Platform Launched
First viable option for mass 3D printing reduces the cost of custom-made architectural products (up to entire buildings) by 50%, is up to 10 times faster, eliminates waste and reduces materials usage and CO2 emissions
January 18, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Skanska’s Johana Godoy Highlights Career Opportunities for Women in Construction
Skanska USA's Johana Godoy shares her experiences and career growth in the field of construction, as well as opportunities for other women seeking a promising and rewarding career path.
January 18, 2021
Latest
Aemp Connect
AEMP CONNECT 2021 Management Conference and Annual Meeting
March 10, 2021March 10, 2021
For the 40th Management Conference and Annual Meeting (CONNECT 2021), AEMP will be delivering a refreshed virtual experience that allows the essence of the annual conference to continue.
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Skanska’s Johana Godoy Highlights Career Opportunities for Women in Construction
Skanska USA's Johana Godoy shares her experiences and career growth in the field of construction, as well as opportunities for other women seeking a promising and rewarding career path.
January 18, 2021
Cu 01152021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Winter Diesel Dos and Don’ts
[VIDEO] Why these are the most-read construction stories of the week, including each state DOT’s take from the COVID relief bill, three big prospects for 2021 construction, concrete company admits to antitrust, how calcium improves cold weather pours
January 15, 2021
Drone Deploy Const Use
Construction Drone Use Accelerates Toward LiDAR Capabilities
DroneDeploy survey finds demand for aerial laser scanning highest of all industries among contractors; more than half of construction users plan use drones for more than aerial maps
January 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 13: Recruiting & Retaining the Construction Workforce
This week, Jess & Dormie talk about how recruiting workers to the industry has changed as a result of COVID and share tips on how to retain your best workers. We also catch you up on the latest news and share your hard work during Build America Friday.
January 15, 2021
Ignite Laptop
AEMP's IGNITE Learning Lab for CEM and CESP Exam Prep Goes Online
The IGNITE Learning Lab is designed to help those planning to take the CEM and CESP exam develop knowledge of pertinent content, sort out what's covered, identify content areas of focus and increase their expertise in equipment management.
January 15, 2021
Cu Winter Diesel
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Winter Diesel Dos and Don’ts
Most-read construction stories of the week include each state DOT’s take from the COVID relief bill, three big prospects for 2021construction, concrete company admits to antitrust violations, how calcium improves cold weather concrete pours, more
January 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 298927303
Vapor Intrusion Mitigation Part 3: Safety
Researchers have found ways to upgrade existing vapor barrier technology, adding components such as nitrile and aluminum to create barriers with vastly improved chemical resistance. Part three of the Vapor Intrusion Mitigation series.
January 15, 2021
01 Resolve Stop 600x400
Resolve to Stop Doing These 5 Things in 2021
Rather than New Year’s resolutions that add things to your already full plate, why not stop doing some things that are eating up your time and money?
January 14, 2021
Architects Strongly Oppose Code Council Proposal Jeopardizing Climate Action
ICC proposal would remove transparency and public input from the process of developing commercial and residential energy-efficiency code
January 13, 2021
Gavel And Hardhat Istock Gettyimages 177783 5ddd843186809
OSHA Announces Increase in Civil Penalty Amounts for 2021
Civil penalty amounts for OSHA violations are being increased based on cost-of-living adjustments for 2021.
January 13, 2021
Payment Due
Can a Contractor Stop Working If He Isn't Getting Paid
To determine whether or not to stop working if you are not getting paid there are many factors that need to be considered.
January 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 299083366
Report: Infrastructure Investment Presents Opportunity to Energize U.S. Economy
The ASCE has released their 2021 Failure to Act Report which discusses how the nation’s failure to act to improve the condition of U.S. infrastructure systems affect the nation’s economic performance
January 12, 2021
161046488658992951
Aclaimant Artificial Intelligence Improves Construction Safety and Risk Management
Aclaimant Insights models construction risk, enabling organizations to actively manage safety through artificial intelligence and predictive analytics.
January 12, 2021
9937 G 3x3
Allegro EZ AIR Flex Shield PAPR
Allegro Industries has introduced the EZ AIR Flex Shield PAPR, a complete particulate system featuring a large viewing lens that maintains respiratory protection for industrial applications, such as grinding.
January 12, 2021
Adobe Stock 289314706 Editorial Use Only
How to Advertise Successfully on Facebook
A contractor’s guide to the most-effective ways to improve your Facebook ads
January 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Stimulus Bill Requires Contractors Do the Right Thing in Coronavirus Contact Tracing
To keep workers productive on job sites, employers will need capacity to identify COVID-19 exposure and notify those at risk within 24 hours. Paper records of health screenings won't do the job.
January 11, 2021
Most helmets and hard hats are designed to protect against linear impacts, which are direct jolts that travel in a straight line, typically from front to back. But more frequently, construction accident impacts occur with rotational motion.
Swedish Company MIPS Develops Safer Hard Hat
MIPS technology protects against brain injuries caused by rotational impact.
January 8, 2021
Dmi Dec 20b
Commercial Construction Sends Dodge Momentum Index Higher in December
The warehouse sector has been one of the few areas of construction that has flourished during the pandemic thanks to increased demand for online shopping.
January 8, 2021
Summit
Associated Equipment Distributors Announce New Dates, Protocols for Annual Summit
Due to the ongoing pandemic, AED will hold its annual event May 24-26 in Las Vegas, while offering a virtual option to accommodate member needs.
January 8, 2021
Adobe Stock 141554471
How to Turn Your Business into a Masterpiece
Four tips on how to sculpt your business into the masterpiece that you want it to be and achieve great personal satisfaction as a result
January 8, 2021
Details on what the COVID relief bill provided to support departments of transportation and construction.
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ruling Clarifies Independent Contractor Status
Most-read construction stories of the week include construction details of the COVID relief bill, how key cement industry players are reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, how to move 50,000 cu yd per week down a 3:1 slope, and more
January 8, 2021
Dsc 9103
AGC & SAGE Forecast COVID-19 to Shrink the 2021 Construction Market
Results of the 2021 Construction Outlook survey yield a forecast of declining demand for new construction projects, increasing project cancellations or delayed production and decreasing new hires
January 7, 2021