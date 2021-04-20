Blue Collar Jobs See Seasonal Dip But Continue Slow, Steady Six-month Climb

Despite a decline of 44,000 construction, mining and logging and manufacturing jobs in February 2021, the sectors have shown ongoing gains over a six-month period.

April 20, 2021
Becky Schultz
Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR)
Miron Lake Mills School (32)
ACBM staff

U.S. blue collar jobs experienced a slight dip in February 2021, falling slightly from the previous month, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research’s (CEPR) Blue Collar Jobs Report. On a national basis, the construction, mining and logging and manufacturing sectors lost 44,000 jobs for the month, a 0.22% dip from January’s level.

According to Matt Sedlar, CEPR data analyst, even with January’s decrease, the three-month average (December to February) rose by 10,330 jobs each month, or a 0.05% month-to-month change. The previous three months (September to November) had an average increase of 88,670 jobs, or a 0.45% change.

While the jobs recovery is uneven depending on region, the upward overall trend shows promising signs for two of the three sectors covered.

Construction jobs 

In February, construction jobs saw a decrease of 56,000 jobs, or 0.76% over the previous month.

The Midwest region struggled the most for the month, showing the most states with net decreases and an overall decline of 34,500 (-2.49%) jobs. The greatest declines were in Iowa (-6.94%) and Kansas (-4.89%).

The West was the only region to experience an overall increase, with a total of 3,800 jobs added (+.2%). According to Sedlar, Utah led the West with the addition of 3,000 jobs, a 2.54% increase over January. New York state had the largest net decrease among states, with 15,600 jobs lost, or a 4.08% decrease month to month. 

Sedlar attributes much of the overall decline to seasonal factors. “It is highly likely construction losses in February… were an outlier, as winter weather often slows down projects that are ongoing as well as the start of new projects,” he noted.

Mining and logging jobs 

Mining and logging jobs fell by 6,000 in February (-1.01%), continuing a long-term slump in job growth. Mining experienced a net decrease of 5,700 jobs from January to February and logging saw a loss of 100 jobs.

With 544,200 jobs nationwide as of February, mining remains well below its September 2014 peak of 851,000 jobs nationwide.

As the slump in these combined sectors continues, Texas proved a bright spot, with a net increase of 1,900 jobs added for the month. West Virginia led the states in the largest net decrease, with 500 jobs lost.

Manufacturing jobs

Manufacturing employment grew by 18,000 jobs in February, a .15% change for the month. The three-month average from December to February was 11,670 jobs, or a 0.10% month-to-month change, Sedlar reports. 

By region, the West had the largest net increase in manufacturing, with 12,900 jobs added for the month. California led the states with the highest increase in manufacturing jobs with 8,900 jobs, or a 0.72% increase over January.

“This report confirms manufacturing losses in January were likely a blip and that a slow recovery from major losses early in the pandemic is resuming,” explained Sedlar.

Information provided by Center for Economic and Policy Research and edited by Becky Schultz.

Related
167545766 10215051577721109 4651901627349494695 N
Construction Adds 110,000 Jobs in March
April 2, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 09 101440
Blue Collar Jobs Grow in December But Pandemic’s Influence Continues to be Felt
February 9, 2021
Boldt 6
Blue Collar Jobs Report Shows Positive Growth – for Now
December 14, 2020
Recommended
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
Adobe Stock 298953272
Clean, Green Electric Machines Take on Rental
Innovations such as hybrid technologies, zero-emission diesel engines, and lithium-ion batteries continue to change the equipment industry, altering the rental market’s future for the better.
April 19, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Latest
After conducting a security assessment, set up perimeter security. This will require strategies to minimize entry points while protecting the few entrances that exist.
Six Security Risks That Could Affect Your Construction Projects and How to Mitigate Them
One of the best ways to prevent security loss starts with making criminal actions challenging to perform. These strategies will help you do just that.
April 19, 2021
Dodge Data & Analytics Announces Merger with The Blue Book Building & Construction Network
The combined entity will give current and prospective customers access to a leading platform for data insight, market intelligence, firm discovery and networking.
April 19, 2021
01 Subcontractor 600x400
How to Find Great Subcontractors
A good subcontractor can be hard to find. Caterpillar's Jason Hurdis shares tips for finding reputable subcontractors in your area and how to vet them to make sure you get the expertise you want.
April 19, 2021
Extracker Procore Logo
Extracker Announces Integration with Procore
Change-order communication software teams with global project management platform to give contractors new opportunities to streamline workflows and reduce risk.
April 19, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
April 19, 2021
Sellers must get expectations in check and see what, if any, investment is worth putting into the equipment to upgrade or repair before it is ready for sale.
Best Practices for Getting the Greatest Value When Selling Used Equipment
The used equipment market is hot right now. If you're doing "Spring cleaning" in your fleet, make sure you understand your options to get the best value from each machine.
April 19, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Ladies of Sunbelt Rentals Discuss Opportunities for Women in Construction
Three female team members from Sunbelt Rentals discuss their roles and career paths within the company, as well as how to encourage other women to consider career opportunities in construction.
April 19, 2021
In the long term, sustainability practices will continue changing due to regulation and innovation, but construction companies that adapt early on will attract customers who want to work with partners who have a proven track record.
Taking a Sustainable Approach to Pavement Maintenance in 2021
As climate change becomes a broader conversation, there will likely be changes across many industries in the coming decades. Companies in the construction industry can do their part now to help make their operations more sustainable
April 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 25: Workforce Development Tips from Industry Veterans
Contractors around the country are struggling to find workers to fill their open jobs. Mike Devine, president of Asphalt Drum Mixers, Inc. & Brodie Hutchins, vice president of dealer development at Wirtgen America share their ideas for change.
April 16, 2021
Construction Starts March 21 Chart Month
Construction Starts Up in March But Material Prices Could Weigh Heavy on Recovery
Construction is expected to continue to improve but headwinds in the form of material prices could prove a drag on industry growth.
April 16, 2021
Ignite Const Summit
2021 Ignite Construction Summit
Ignite is the construction industry's only conference and networking event designed for construction business owners and high-level managers.
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Vacuworx Online Training
Vacuworx Introduces Online Training Program for Vacuum Lifting Equipment
The training program provides access to information to help ensure dealers and contractors are able to use and service Vacuworx equipment correctly and safely.
April 16, 2021
Caring For Your Fall Protection Harness Jendco Infographic
Proper Care for Your Fall Arrest Harness
Just like the importance of washing the salt off your car in the winter, cleaning your PPE occasionally will pay in the long run.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (31)
Can Employers Institute COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates?
Employers should remain cautious as employees return to workplaces as there might be new risks and employment litigation on the horizon.
April 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 24: How to Improve Company Culture
Poor culture at your construction company can have negative impacts on your business including an increased risk of errors, higher turnover and lower productivity. This week Jess & Dormie share tips to help.
April 9, 2021
Adobe Stock 357020939
How to Ensure All is Forgiven Under the Paycheck Protection Program
When it comes to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, forgiveness is more complicated than you think.
April 12, 2021
Iso Yellow2
ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 Neck-band Style Headphones
XTRA 2.0 is an all-over upgrade to the company's popular neckband-style line while maintaining the classic magnetic earbuds and SafeMax Technology.
April 12, 2021
7 V1 A6127
ISOtunes LINK Bluetooth Earmuff
April 12, 2021
Anarky Labs FlyBy Guys bvlos drone tech
BVLOS DJI Drone Flight Could be Game Changer for Construction
Anarky Labs is developing artificial reality software that could make Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight more accessible.
April 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Suffolk Construction’s Lea Stendahl Highlights Careers for Women and “Rebuild the Ratio” Campaign
Lea Stendahl shares her path into the industry and the opportunities she sees for other women in construction. She also highlights Suffolk's "Rebuild the Ratio" campaign to not only get more women into the company but more girls into STEM careers.
April 12, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021