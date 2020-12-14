Blue Collar Jobs Report Shows Positive Growth – for Now

Despite job growth in October, the construction, manufacturing and mining and logging sectors could see tougher times ahead.

December 14, 2020
Becky Schultz
Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR)
Boldt 6

Jobs in the blue collar sectors of construction, manufacturing and mining and logging increased by 107,000 or 0.53%, in October, but this job growth “might be the best update we have for a while,” stated Matt Sedlar, Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) data analyst, in the latest Blue Collar Jobs Tracker. Blue Collar Jobs Tracker is a project of the CEPR created to take a closer look at the path of job growth in four major blue collar industries: manufacturing, mining, construction, and logging.

Overall, construction jobs increased by 72,000 in October, or 0.99% over the previous month, the largest increase since June. “The three-month average between July and September was 35,000 jobs, or a 0.41% month-to-month change,” Sedlar reported, adding, “Even with the latest increase, jobs remain 306,000 below the pre-pandemic February peak.”

By region, the West saw the majority of growth in construction jobs with a net increase of 45,900, or 2.43% over the previous month. Net growth was led by California, Oregon and Washington. The South also saw a large increase of 31,900 jobs, or 1.12% over September, with Texas, Louisiana and Alabama seeing net increases. Residential housing is driving construction job growth in both region, Sedlar noted.

Manufacturing jobs increased by 33,000 nationwide in October, or 0.27% over September. The three-month average from August to October was 41,000 jobs, or a 0.34% month-to-month change. “The pace of growth in the sector has been slow, as it remains 626,000 jobs below the pre-pandemic February peak,” Sedlar pointed out. The South showed the largest increase by region with a net increase of 22,900 jobs.

Mining and logging made a comeback, with jobs increasing by 2,000 nationwide in October. “This is an about-turn for the sector, which has lost 112,000 jobs over the last 12 months (or -15.24%),” said Sedlar. 

Despite the gains, Sedlar is pessimistic. “This is a decent report for construction, but spoiler alert, we already know that things don’t get better in November,” he indicated. “Public health officials have been warning all year that if we didn’t take steps to reign in community spread, the U.S. would have a long, hard winter ahead of it. We’re well past that point.”

Information provided by the Center for Economic and Policy Research and substantially edited and enhanced by Becky Schultz.

Related
Prepping Forms
Blue Collar Job Growth Remains Sluggish in September with Only Modest Uptick
November 2, 2020
Boldt Concrete Vibrator2
Blue Collar Job Growth Continues at Slow Pace Amid Uneven Economic Recovery
October 7, 2020
Recommended
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
As F-600 enters its second year of production, the Ford TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission comes with a 10-bolt design live drive power takeoff (PTO) provision standard on both the 7.3-liter V8 gasoline and 6.7-liter V8 diesel powertrains.
Class-Straddling Ford F-600 Tows and Hauls More Than Any Other Super Duty Its Size
F-600 with 6.7-liter V8 Power Stroke diesel engine delivers 43,000 lbs. maximum GCWR and up to 34,500 lbs. gooseneck towing capacity.
December 10, 2020
Latest
Screenshot 2020 12 10 133355
ARTBA Report Forecasts Modest Declines in 2021 Transportation Construction Market
Market is expected to shrink 5.5% next year, driven primarily by the severe economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
December 10, 2020
SC&R Foundation Announces Winners of the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship
The SC&R Foundation selected eight winners for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship in its commitment to workforce development.
December 11, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 03 At 10 22 40 Am
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Electric Lunch Box
Have a nice hot lunch out on the jobsite with an electric lunch box.
December 11, 2020
Cu 12102020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Not Business As Usual for 2021
Find out why the most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
20201210 Woa People Plants Paving
World of Asphalt 2021 Announces Digital Education Platform
The People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference, March 9-11, features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Registration opens January 14.
December 10, 2020
Cu 2021 Adobe Stock 369389991 5fa59311db8f9
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: No Business As Usual for 2021 Financial Plans
Most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
Img 2995
Serious Labs Partners with GPRC to Provide Student Training Solutions
Serious Labs and Grande Prairie Regional College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring innovative training solutions to students — implementing current VR training and collaborating on new solutions.
December 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 204126360
Material Shortages Significant Issue for Construction Contractors During Pandemic
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71% of commercial construction contractors face at least one material shortage
December 10, 2020
Kenzen 20smart 20patch 20on 20arm 5eb41e6adc089
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Body Heat Monitoring System
Keep construction workers safe in the high temperatures of summer with this PPE system that monitors core body temperature.
December 10, 2020
The 36-in. concrete Line 3 will cross 13 Minnesota counties, ten of which were above the statewide average for COVID-19 cases and several seeing spikes in deaths.
COVID-19 Strain on Rural Minnesota Hospitals could Stop $2.6B Pipeline Project
Health professionals have joined opposition to Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline replacement because crowded northern Minnesota hospitals don’t have capacity to serve the imported construction force
December 9, 2020
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
MSU Team Research Could Allow Drone Flight During Icy Conditions
A research team at Mississippi State University is developing a deicer for lightweight aircraft, including drones. The technology could allow drones to fly during icy conditions.
December 9, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Documentation Platform Takes the Complexity Out of LEED Projects
Automate the documentation process, reduce complexity of LEED project management and ensure LEED requirements are met.
December 9, 2020
Spider Tool Holster
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Spider Tool Holster
Keep your tools right in reach with a tool holster that clips right to your belt.
December 9, 2020
Costs Of Labor Stuart Miles Free Digital Photos
4 Tips to Reduce Construction Legal Fees During Litigation
Stay organized, ask to be copied, ask for rough estimates and stick with your strategy can help construction contractors reduce legal fees during litigation.
December 9, 2020
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
Procore, U.S. Minority Contractors Partner on Resources
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
December 8, 2020
The Mcl80 Rcb Led Combination Id Light Bar & Utility Light Stop Tail
The MCL80RCB LED Combination ID Light Bar & Utility Light
The MCL80RCB LED Combination ID Light Bar & Utility Light provides flexibility into a small, convenient package.
December 8, 2020
A CAD drawing of the Praxis/OPCube.
The Praxis/OPCube Air Quality Monitor
Measure dust and gas in your construction site in one device
November 20, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
Otterspot Otr54 System 20b
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System
Charge your portable devices on the jobsite without the mess of cables and cords.
December 8, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 131558
ASSP and ANSI Announce Revised Standard for Construction Safety
The American Society of Safety Professionals and the American National Standards Institute has revised a standard to help keep construction workers safe by highlighting best practices to be implemented in safety programs.
December 7, 2020
Michael J. Sormilic, an online power generation student from Southbury, Conn., who has spent much of the Fall 2020 semester learning the ins and outs of the equipment, stands alongside a Cummins crane engine donated to Pennsylvania College of Technology by Terex Corp. Behind him, in the control room of the dyno lab, are John D. Motto (left), diesel equipment technology instructor, and Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations.
Terex Corp. Donates Equipment to Pennsylvania College of Technology
Terex Corporation has donated a new crane engine and four drive axles for instructional purposes to the Pennsylvania College of Technology's heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.
December 7, 2020
Nov 2020 Construction Employment
Expanding Construction Employment Masks Waning Economic Momentum
Residential construction employment continues to grow with strength as the single-family market expands and nonresidential construction activity typically holds up well early in an economic downturn, but many fundamentals are pointing south
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Dmi Nov 2020 2
Dodge Momentum Index Steps Lower in November As US Economy Struggles
As the US economy struggles to maintain traction, planning for nonresidential building projects has slowed.
December 7, 2020