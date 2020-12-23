Construction and Manufacturing Jobs Slow While Mining Trends Upwards

The latest Blue Collar Jobs report shows an increase of 55,000 jobs in November, indicating an overall slowing compared to the three-month average.

December 23, 2020
Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR)
Screenshot 2020 12 23 130338

Employment in the blue collar sectors of construction, manufacturing and mining and logging increased by 55,000 jobs in November. That indicates an overall slowdown when compared to the three-month average from September to November of 86,330 jobs, according to the latest Blue Collar Jobs Tracker.

“The rebound from earlier in the year is slowing to a crawl in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Surprisingly, mining appears to be doing better,” explained Matt Sedlar, CEPR data analyst.

Considering the sectors are 894,000 jobs below where they were 12 months ago, a slowdown in the recovery from March is concerning, though hardly surprising given the state of the pandemic in the U.S.

In many states, the sectors of mining and logging are combined. Mining and logging jobs increased by 1,000 in November, or 0.16% over the previous month, led by mining with a net increase of 1,300 jobs. That’s in contrast to the last 12 months, when the two sectors saw jobs decrease by 100,000 jobs over the last 12 months. 

November construction jobs increased by by 27,000 in November, or 0.37% over the previous month. The South remains the region with the largest net increase in jobs, with 25,300 added in November, a 0.88% increase over the previous month. 

Manufacturing jobs increased by 0.22% over the previous month. By region, the South yet again saw the largest net increase in jobs, with 12,700 added, or a 0.31% rise over the previous month.

Related
Dsc 0029
Construction Recovers Lost Jobs as Economy Bounces Back in the 3rd Quarter
December 15, 2020
Boldt 6
Blue Collar Jobs Report Shows Positive Growth – for Now
December 14, 2020
Prepping Forms
Blue Collar Job Growth Remains Sluggish in September with Only Modest Uptick
November 2, 2020
Recommended
Ihs Markit Dec
Recent Optimism Surrounding the COVID-19 Vaccine Drives Engineering and Construction Costs Up
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Latest
OSHA Maintains Safe and Healthy Working Conditions in 2020
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration combined traditional practices and unique approaches to ensure the safety of working conditions for America's workers by identifying 80,910 workplace hazards in 2020.
December 21, 2020
Students learn construction skills at the Wilkes Community College (WCC) Building Construction program.
Lowe's Donates to Community College Building Construction Program
Lowe's and its Generation T program have donated to a community college's construction training program.
December 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 329199485
Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid
The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump
December 21, 2020
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
During your construction off season, improve how you conduct business. Analyze and refine your business’ systems and processes. Figure out which areas are the weakest and costing you the most money. Question every assumption you’ve been using about why the process has to be done the way it always has been done.
How to Make the Construction Off-season Productive
The three most important off-season activities are redoubling marketing and sales efforts, tweaking estimating and production management assumptions and improving your team
December 17, 2020
Cu Skidsteer
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter
Most-read construction stories of the week include measuring the problem with pandemic construction-material shortages, Hyundai to buy Doosan by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size and F-150 rated 25 mpg
December 18, 2020
Fender.
Baker Concrete Exec Receives ASCC Safety Award
The Safety and Rick Management Council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors announced the winner of its ASCC Member Owner/Executive Safety Award for 2020.
December 17, 2020
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Tlm
TraLaMa Launches to Connect Trade Laborers with Employment
America's Floor Source's CEO Jason Goldberg, introduces a trade labor marketplace and online community where businesses can find skilled trade labor, and where trade laborers can find long-term employment or short-term work.
December 18, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 18 083413
How to Manage and Prevent Lower Back Pain Among Industrial Workers
Carlos G. Aguirre, PhD, RDN, a senior editor at Daily CBD, outlines the common preventative measures, as well as proper management and treatment solutions for chronic back pain.
December 18, 2020
Dec2020 Mci
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 59.7, an increase from the November index of 56.1.
December 18, 2020
Cu 12172020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter
Most-read construction stories of the week include how significant pandemic material shortages are for construction, Hyundai could buy Doosan Infracore by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size, F-150 rated at 25 mpg
December 18, 2020
With 29% of San Francisco Unified School District students lacking internet access at home, students met outdoors in a Bayview-Hunters Point park with a wi-fi hotspot to ensure families without broadband access could participate. The Oculus Quest headsets were donated earlier in the year by Swinerton Builders, a commercial construction company that provides additional services in green building.
Students Learn Construction Skills Through Virtual Reality
A collaboration between Brightline Defense, CityBuild Academy and TRANSFR VR will make construction industry job training accessible to thousands of low-income youth as part of a free, citywide program.
December 17, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 16 At 11 06 40 Am
Ohio State Patrol Creates Work Zone Dashboard to Curb Incidents
Since 2015, there have been over 32,500 crashes in Ohio work zones, with 114 of them killing 126 people. The new dashboard helps users see where the Ohio State Patrol is active and working to keep these construction zones safe for workers and drivers
December 16, 2020
Construction Starts Nov 2020 Chart 1
November Nonresidential Building Strength Outweighed by Declines in Other Construction Activity
Weakness in residential and nonbuilding activity overwhelmed nonresidential building strength, causing total construction starts to dip 2%.
December 16, 2020
Outlook Report
2021 Economic Outlook Forecasts 7.8% Expansion in Equipment and Software Investment
Forecast also expects 4.7% GDP growth despite uneven economic recovery in the face of the pandemic.
December 16, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 03 At 1 34 38 Pm
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Mini Fridge for Your Truck
Use this mini fridge in the office or even in your vehicle.
December 16, 2020
Delegate Freedigitalphotos
Delegating Helps Your Company Grow and Profit
Construction business owners should delegate 50% of the decision making responsibilities to accountable people in the business.
December 16, 2020
Ppp Loan Getty Images 1218894362 5ecd55ff146d6
Associated General Contractors Sue to Block Fed’s Effort To Change PPP Rules
Small Business Admin. and Office of Management and Budget created a questionnaire without public input that asks about everything other than the economic uncertainty that Congress intended to drive program
December 15, 2020
Dsc 0029
Construction Recovers Lost Jobs as Economy Bounces Back in the 3rd Quarter
Construction employment has rebounded since plummeting in March and April, and the industry’s unemployment rate stands at 6.8% as of October.
December 15, 2020
Cnt 12152020
Construction News Tracker: NY/NJ Port Authority Proposes $1.2B Capital Budget Cut
Flat October nonresidential construction spending breaks 4-month string of declines, depressed construction employment hits every state, Purple Line Partners proceed in Maryland without Fluor
December 15, 2020
Service Definition
4 Things to Consider Before Adding a New Service to Your Company Offerings
Interested in adding additional services to your company? Check out these tips to help establish a business plan.
December 15, 2020
Img 3228
Ring Power Utility Equipment Utilizes the Terex Positive Attachment Lanyard
PAL provides audio and visual warnings when controls are engaged and the lanyard has not been attached to the lanyard anchor in the bucket. The system is designed to reduce the chance of an operator elevating the bucket without a lanyard attached.
December 15, 2020
Dura Force Pro 2 Dynamic Ang Road Sd 5e7a15264189a
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - DuraForce PRO 2 Smartphone
Upgrade your smartphone to one designed to withstand the jobsite and even includes jobsite management features.
December 15, 2020