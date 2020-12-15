Construction Recovers Lost Jobs as Economy Bounces Back in the 3rd Quarter

Construction employment has rebounded since plummeting in March and April, and the industry’s unemployment rate stands at 6.8% as of October.

December 15, 2020
Marcum
Dsc 0029

The Marcum Commercial Construction Index for the third quarter of 2020 reports that the industry continues to recover jobs lost from the recession caused by COVID-19.  Construction employment has rebounded since plummeting in March and April, and the industry’s unemployment rate stands at 6.8% as of October, just below the 6.9% rate observed across all industries.

The index is produced by Marcum LLP’s Construction Services Group.

“The first two months of the pandemic witnessed the elimination of 1.1 million construction jobs. Between May and October, the industry recovered 73% of those lost positions,” wrote Anirban Basu, Marcum’s chief construction economist and author of the report, entitled The Arguably Better, the Not So Bad, and the Downright Scary.

Mr. Basu points out that the nonresidential segment has not recovered as rapidly as its residential counterpart. “Much of the construction industry’s momentum pertains to a surge in homebuilding.  For a variety of reasons, the single-family housing market has emerged as one of America’s leading economic drivers.  While mortgage rates were low as the pandemic approached, they have fallen further since, inducing many people to begin thinking about homeownership.”

Construction data indicate that private sector spending contracted 6% on a year-over-year basis in September 2020, while public sector spending declined by 2%.  Primarily publicly financed segments like public safety (+32.9%) and sewage and water supply (+11.8%) exhibited the greatest year-over-year gains, while privately financed segments like lodging (-15.4%) and manufacturing (-9.8%) posted the steepest contractions.

Construction input prices have not been subject to inflation thus far, although Mr. Basu warns that could change. “Materials prices expanded nearly 2% in September and are now higher than they were at the same time last year.  Despite the lingering pandemic, the global economy has been recovering, increasing demand for key commodities.  Rapid viral spread, including in Europe and parts of North America, render materials shortages more likely during the winter months.”

Mr. Basu predicts that the economy will dip back into recession during the winter. “While many recent economic metrics provide reasons for optimism, contractors should remain on guard.  Another recession is probable as COVID-19 rages across the nation, driving up hospitalizations and inducing governors, mayors, and others to reimpose social distancing directives.  The ‘v’ is set to become a ‘w.’ The good news is that much of 2021 could be spectacular for the broader economy as post-election stimulus potentially synergizes with a vaccine.” 

Marcum’s national construction leader, Joseph Natarelli, says, “The construction Industry is a job creator and an essential function of the economy, our national infrastructure, and the landscape. Work-from-home, lock downs and cut-backs are beyond our control. But we can use this time to prioritize trade education to fill the perennial shortage of specialized skills for the post-pandemic future, both to bring more young people into construction careers and to help the mature construction workforce develop new skillsets.” 

Recommended
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 11, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
Latest
20201210 Woa People Plants Paving
World of Asphalt 2021 Announces Digital Education Platform
The People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference, March 9-11, features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Registration opens January 14.
December 10, 2020
Cu 2021 Adobe Stock 369389991 5fa59311db8f9
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: No Business As Usual for 2021 Financial Plans
Most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 204126360
Material Shortages Significant Issue for Construction Contractors During Pandemic
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71% of commercial construction contractors face at least one material shortage
December 10, 2020
November Dmi
Dodge Momentum Index Steps Lower in November
With government support programs such as the CARES Act expiring, nonresidential building projects have slowed down.
December 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 157345654
TRIP Report says Almost Half of New York Roadways in Poor Condition
TRIP says that 47% of major locally and state-maintained roads and highways in New York are in poor or mediocre condition - costing the average NY driver $588 a year - $7.2 billion statewide.
December 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 321273227
Report: How to Fix Surface Transportation Funding
CEI says the current structure features a long-term funding shortfall (with inevitable bailouts) and a mismatch between who pays for roads and who uses them and there are better, more accurate and equitable ways to pay for them than a federal gas tax
December 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 335164321
Will Transportation Funding Pass in the Next COVID Relief Bill?
A new round of COVID-19 relief that includes transportation aid is on the congressional radar as the U.S. House and Senate prepare to adjourn for the year
December 8, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a 5ef4eadb26196
AASHTO Urges Congress to Increase Transportation Funding
In a November 30 letter, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials urged Congressional leadership to provide “as much supplemental general fund revenue as possible” to support our infrastructure
December 7, 2020
Nesco Holdings to Acquire Custom Truck One Source
Nesco Holdings has agreed to purchase Custom Truck One Source, creating a leading one-stop-shop provider of specialty rental equipment, which will grow infrastructure end-markets.
December 7, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Nine: Exclusive Interview with LeeBoy, Staying Warm on the Jobsite & Build America Friday
Brian Hall, territory manager at LeeBoy, joins us this week and talks about how their company is weathering the COVID-19 storm. We also share the latest news for the road building industry.
December 4, 2020
1280 Iuadj Whz A8 U4
Sunbelt Rentals Helps Innovative Art Project
Sunbelt Rentals assisted the UHill Walls Project to turn more than 40,000 square feet of a mixed-use complex into a large canvas for both local and non-local artists all around the world.
December 3, 2020
Bobcat Rtls Action Pic (3) Small
Bobcat Partners with Magni TH to Introduce Latest Telehandlers
Magni TH announced partnership with Bobcat to supply the latest rotating telehandlers — ranging from 18 to 39 meters.
December 3, 2020
Sunbelt Rentals Training
Cornerstone OnDemand Presents RAVE Award to Sunbelt Rentals
Sunbelt Rentals receives Cornerstone OnDemand RAVE Award, which recognizes the commitment to innovative uses of technology for employee training.
December 3, 2020
Peru 1
Great Lakes Women’s Business Council Certifies Martin Equipment of Illinois
The certification process is designed to confirm the business as at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
December 3, 2020
Infrastructure Roads Bridges
Inadequate Infrastructure Found by Civil Engineers in West Virginia
The West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave five categories of infrastructure an overall grade of a 'D' for the state
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 296263194
New Analysis Highlights the Top U.S. Cities for Construction Work
Next Insurance gathered and analyzed data from more than 50 U.S. cities to determine the best places for construction opportunities.
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
Dynapac
Dynapac and Modern Machinery strengthen their partnership in the Pacific Northwest
Modern Machinery offers the full line of Dynapac compaction and paving products in Montana, Idaho, Northern Wyoming, Washington, and Oregon.
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 388583243
2021 State of Road Building: Our Nation is Ready to Make Infrastructure a Priority
Despite the uncertainty we saw in 2020, experts believe that there is reason to be hopeful in 2021 as Americans are making it well known that our crumbling roads and bridges are a prime concern they want the new Congress to address
December 1, 2020
Pch1
The International Road Federation Announces Global Road Achievement Award
The award-winning section, completed by VSS International Inc., stretched 22 miles in Los Angeles County.
November 30, 2020
Bci Pr 2020 11 Postponed To April
bauma 2021 CONEXPO INDIA Postponed
bauma CONEXPO INDIA reschedules from February to April 2021 to arrange a safer environment amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
November 25, 2020
Screenshot 2020 11 25 103244
Construction Costs Reverse Seven Months of Decline in November
The IHS materials and equipment cost sub-index continues to fall, but the sub-index for subcontractor labor cost increased across virtually all regions in the US and Canada
November 25, 2020
Kaeser expands US headquarters by 30,000 square feet.
Kaeser Compressors Breaks Ground on New Headquarters
Kaeser Compressors has expanded their headquarters with a new 30,000 square feet facility expansion to support its national distribution network and accommodate its ever-expanding business.
November 24, 2020
Sale
New Home Sales Maintain Momentum
Pending Sales Index up 45.8% year-over-year in October according to Zonda
November 23, 2020