November Nonresidential Building Strength Outweighed by Declines in Other Construction Activity

Weakness in residential and nonbuilding activity overwhelmed nonresidential building strength, causing total construction starts to dip 2%.

December 16, 2020
Dodge Data & Analytics
Construction Starts Nov 2020 Chart 1
Dodge Data & Analytics
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

Total construction starts fell 2% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $797.5 billion following a strong gain in October. Residential starts fell 7% during the month, while nonbuilding starts dropped 14%. Nonresidential building construction starts, however, rose 19% in November. Total construction starts fell in three regions, the South Atlantic, West, and Northeast, but rose in two, the Midwest and South Central.

Year-to-date through 11 months, total construction starts were 12% down from the same period in 2019. Nonresidential starts were 25% lower, while nonbuilding starts were down 16%. Residential starts, by contrast, were 3% higher through 11 months. In November, the Dodge Index fell 2% to 169 (2000=100) from the 173 October reading. The Dodge Index was down 24% from a year earlier and 6% lower than its pre-pandemic level in February.

Construction Starts Nov 2020 Chart 2“November construction starts were somewhat of a mixed bag,” stated Richard Branch, chief economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. “On the positive side, the gain in nonresidential building starts shows that the recovery from the early months of the pandemic remains on course. If not for the start of a very large bridge and tunnel project in October, nonbuilding starts would actually have posted a tepid gain in November. And despite the November decline in single-family starts, tremendous positive momentum remains in the housing sector.

"There remains significant concern, however, about the ability of construction starts to maintain their current pace in the face of rising COVID-19 cases, the uncertain outlook for additional federal stimulus, and the lack of agreement on funding the federal government past Dec 18," he continued. "While the near-term outlook for starts remains cloudy, the recent deployment of a vaccine in the U.S. raises hope and expectation that 2021 will be a better year.”

Nonbuilding Construction: Nonbuilding construction tumbled in November, dropping 14% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $191.8 billion. November’s decline was mainly a response to the October start of the $3.6 billion Hampton Roads Bridge and Tunnel project. November’s level of nonbuilding construction starts was actually higher than the monthly dollar value of starts during the July through September period. In November, environmental public works rose 48% while miscellaneous nonbuilding gained 61%. Starts for highways and bridges, however, fell 26% while the utility/gas plant category lost 59%.

The largest nonbuilding project to break ground in November was the $948 million Capline Marathon Pipeline, which is a 632-mile system that extends from Patoka IL to St. James LA. Also starting in November was the $865 million I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa Bay Florida and the $524 million Northwest Water Treatment Facility in Wichita KS.

Through the first 11 months of the year, total nonbuilding starts were down 16% from the same period in 2019. Starts in the highway and bridge category were up 7%, while environmental public works were 6% lower. The miscellaneous nonbuilding category was down 31% on a year-to-date basis, while utility/gas plant category was 45% lower.

Nonresidential Building: Nonresidential building starts moved 19% higher in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $249.7 billion. The commercial sector increased 27% as two large office projects got underway. Gains were also seen in the hotel, warehouse, and parking structures categories. Institutional construction starts increased 17% over the month due to gains in healthcare and education. Manufacturing starts, meanwhile, fell 29% in November.

The largest nonresidential building project to get started in November was the $1.3 billion One Madison Avenue office project in New York NY. Also starting was the $940 million Richard Boulevard Office Complex in Sacramento CA and the $615 million Baptist Healthcare Hospital in Pensacola FL.

Year-to-date through the first 11 months of 2020, total nonresidential building starts were down 25%. Commercial starts were 26% lower, while institutional starts were down 15%, and manufacturing starts were 63% lower.

Residential Building: Residential building starts dropped 7% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $356.1 billion. Single family starts fell 5% over the month and multifamily starts slipped 14%.

The largest multifamily building to break ground in November was the $175 million Simone Residential Tower in San Diego CA. Also starting in November were the $123 million Scotts Run apartments in Tysons VA and the $103 million Hanover Wellesley Residential building in Wellesley MA.

Through the first 11 months of 2020, residential construction starts were 3% higher than the same time period in 2019. Single family starts were up a healthy 10%, but multifamily starts were down 13%.

Related
Outlook Report
2021 Economic Outlook Forecasts 7.8% Expansion in Equipment and Software Investment
December 16, 2020
Dsc 0029
Construction Recovers Lost Jobs as Economy Bounces Back in the 3rd Quarter
December 15, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 10 133355
ARTBA Report Forecasts Modest Declines in 2021 Transportation Construction Market
December 10, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
December 7, 2020
Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
[Video] Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 11, 2020
Latest
Dsc 0029
Construction Recovers Lost Jobs as Economy Bounces Back in the 3rd Quarter
Construction employment has rebounded since plummeting in March and April, and the industry’s unemployment rate stands at 6.8% as of October.
December 15, 2020
Service Definition
4 Things to Consider Before Adding a New Service to Your Company Offerings
Interested in adding additional services to your company? Check out these tips to help establish a business plan.
December 15, 2020
Img 3228
Ring Power Utility Equipment Utilizes the Terex Positive Attachment Lanyard
PAL provides audio and visual warnings when controls are engaged and the lanyard has not been attached to the lanyard anchor in the bucket. The system is designed to reduce the chance of an operator elevating the bucket without a lanyard attached.
December 15, 2020
Dura Force Pro 2 Dynamic Ang Road Sd 5e7a15264189a
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - DuraForce PRO 2 Smartphone
Upgrade your smartphone to one designed to withstand the jobsite and even includes jobsite management features.
December 15, 2020
Boldt 6
Blue Collar Jobs Report Shows Positive Growth – for Now
Despite job growth in October, the construction, manufacturing and mining and logging sectors could see tougher times ahead.
December 14, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Adobe Stock 338062616
Data-Driven Strategy’s Potential to Alleviate Effects of Possible COVID-19 Mandates
Aclaimant, an insight-driven workflow solution for safety and risk management, provides insight into data-driven strategies that could prevent the effect of potential COVID-19 mandates in the construction industry.
December 14, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Data-driven Strategies to Manage Cash Flow and Build Construction Project Profits
What opportunities can data-driven decision making provide contractors?
December 7, 2020
Ergodyne Coolers
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Industrial Hard-sided Coolers
Keep food and drinks cooled for up to 30 hours with Ergodyne's first industrial hard-sided coolers.
December 14, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 10 133355
ARTBA Report Forecasts Modest Declines in 2021 Transportation Construction Market
Market is expected to shrink 5.5% next year, driven primarily by the severe economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
December 10, 2020
SC&R Foundation Announces Winners of the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship
The SC&R Foundation selected eight winners for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship in its commitment to workforce development.
December 11, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 03 At 10 22 40 Am
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Electric Lunch Box
Have a nice hot lunch out on the jobsite with an electric lunch box.
December 11, 2020
Cu 12102020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Not Business As Usual for 2021
Find out why the most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
20201210 Woa People Plants Paving
World of Asphalt 2021 Announces Digital Education Platform
The People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference, March 9-11, features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Registration opens January 14.
December 10, 2020
Cu 2021 Adobe Stock 369389991 5fa59311db8f9
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: No Business As Usual for 2021 Financial Plans
Most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
Img 2995
Serious Labs Partners with GPRC to Provide Student Training Solutions
Serious Labs and Grande Prairie Regional College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring innovative training solutions to students — implementing current VR training and collaborating on new solutions.
December 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 204126360
Material Shortages Significant Issue for Construction Contractors During Pandemic
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71% of commercial construction contractors face at least one material shortage
December 10, 2020
Kenzen 20smart 20patch 20on 20arm 5eb41e6adc089
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Body Heat Monitoring System
Keep construction workers safe in the high temperatures of summer with this PPE system that monitors core body temperature.
December 10, 2020
The 36-in. concrete Line 3 will cross 13 Minnesota counties, ten of which were above the statewide average for COVID-19 cases and several seeing spikes in deaths.
COVID-19 Strain on Rural Minnesota Hospitals could Stop $2.6B Pipeline Project
Health professionals have joined opposition to Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline replacement because crowded northern Minnesota hospitals don’t have capacity to serve the imported construction force
December 9, 2020
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
MSU Team Research Could Allow Drone Flight During Icy Conditions
A research team at Mississippi State University is developing a deicer for lightweight aircraft, including drones. The technology could allow drones to fly during icy conditions.
December 9, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Documentation Platform Takes the Complexity Out of LEED Projects
Automate the documentation process, reduce complexity of LEED project management and ensure LEED requirements are met.
December 9, 2020
Spider Tool Holster
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Spider Tool Holster
Keep your tools right in reach with a tool holster that clips right to your belt.
December 9, 2020
Costs Of Labor Stuart Miles Free Digital Photos
4 Tips to Reduce Construction Legal Fees During Litigation
Stay organized, ask to be copied, ask for rough estimates and stick with your strategy can help construction contractors reduce legal fees during litigation.
December 9, 2020
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
Procore, U.S. Minority Contractors Partner on Resources
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
December 8, 2020