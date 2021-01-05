US Construction Spending Sets a Record in November Despite Nonresidential Shrinkage

The value of total U.S. construction put in place rose 0.9% on soaring residential spending even as the pandemic-softened economy continues the nonresidential construction slump

January 5, 2021
Larry Stewart
Total construction spending has risen to a record high on housing, but private nonresidential construction declined for the fifth-straight month in November, while public nonresidential spending slipped for the fifth time in the past six months.
Total construction spending has risen to a record high on housing, but private nonresidential construction declined for the fifth-straight month in November, while public nonresidential spending slipped for the fifth time in the past six months.
data: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.com

U.S. Commerce Department data from November measured the value of total U.S. construction put in place rising 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of $1.459 trillion, the highest level since the government started tracking the series in 2002. The number was lifted by residential construction spending that soared on a 5.1% leap in single-family housing construction, as nonresidential construction spending fell 0.6%.Ten of the sixteen nonresidential construction subcategories saw decreased spending in November, with notable drops in the power construction, commercial and an 8.7% plunge in lodging construction.Ten of the sixteen nonresidential construction subcategories saw decreased spending in November, with notable drops in the power construction, commercial and an 8.7% plunge in lodging construction.

“Private nonresidential construction declined for the fifth-straight month in November, while public nonresidential spending slipped for the fifth time in the past six months,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist. “Unfortunately, our latest survey finds contractors expect the volume of projects available to bid on in 2021 will be even more meager.”

Meanest nonresidential hits

On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential construction spending totaled $792.5 billion, down 0.6%, for the month. Ten of the sixteen nonresidential subcategories saw decreased spending, with notable drops in the power construction (currently the largest subcategory), commercial construction and an 8.7% plunge in lodging construction.

Through the first 11 months of 2020, spending on lodging construction is down 13.6%. Much larger categories have shown dramatic drops, such as manufacturing’s 9.2% plummet, office down 4.3% and educational construction down 4.3%.

Private nonresidential spending fell 0.8% in November, and is down 2.4% year-to-date. Public nonresidential spending fell 0.2% for the month, and has grown 4.7% year-to-date compared to the first 11 months of 2019.

“Typically, spending patterns in nonresidential construction lag behind those of the overall economy by 12 to 18 months,” said Associated Builders and Contractors Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “But the pandemic-induced downturn of 2020 was so abrupt and created such massive issues for developers, state and local governments, and others who purchase construction services that the impact on nonresidential construction was virtually immediate.

“The single hardest-hit segment of the industry is lodging. While leisure travel is likely to rebound as more Americans are vaccinated, business travel may take years to recover. This bodes poorly for the construction of hotels with elaborate meeting spaces located in central business districts or close to airports.

“The near-term nonresidential construction spending outlook is generally not positive,” said Basu. “While there will be certain construction segments that remain active, including data centers, fulfillment centers and certain healthcare facilities, commercial construction is positioned to be weak for the next several quarters. This is reflected in ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator, which in November reached its lowest level since the beginning of 2011.

“Many public segments have also experienced declines in spending in recent months. The good news is that public construction may receive a substantial boost from post-inauguration stimulus. Infrastructure investment often produces additional opportunities for profitable private development. Suburban commercial developers may also take heart in America’s ongoing residential construction boom, with residential construction spending up more than 16% on a year-over-year basis, as interest in homeownership surges.”

Sources of housing strength

Monthly residential-spending gains are largely attributed to the strong growth of spending on single-family and improvements. Single-family construction spending rose to a $341.5 billion annual pace in November, up by 5.1%. This is in line with the strong readings of single-family housing starts and solid builder confidence. Remodeling spending inched up by 0.2% in November. Meanwhile, multifamily construction spending stayed flat after reaching a record high in October, and was 15.8% higher since a year ago.        

Related
160986559374339363
Single-family Housing Continues to Thrive During Pandemic as Multifamily, Commercial Construction Struggle
January 5, 2021
Money Fall Fly Green
5 Tips to Keep Your Cash Flowing
December 30, 2020
Ihs Markit Dec
COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Drives Up Engineering and Construction Costs
December 23, 2020
Construction Starts Nov 2020 Chart 1
November Nonresidential Building Strength Outweighed by Declines in Other Construction Activity
December 16, 2020
Recommended
Hero Wear 6976
HeroWear Apex Exosuit Takes 50 lbs. of Strain Off User's Back
Soft, textile-based exoskeleton weighs less than 4 lbs. and takes 50 lbs. of strain off the user's back muscles.
January 5, 2021
Adobe Stock 289287667
Use a Cautious Approach to Construction Equipment Acquisition in 2021
With construction backlog uncertain for many, consider your needs and options when acquiring new or used construction equipment.
December 28, 2020
The frame is a good place to start when shaving weight. Because most frame strength lies in the flanges, Volvo Trucks North America uses 3.54- and 4.13-in. flanges rather than a typical industry-standard flange of 3.25 in. to increase the frame’s strength. Larger flanges positioned farther apart result in a higher RBM.
Cost-Saving Specifications to Cut Construction-Truck Weight to Haul More Payload
There are many alternatives to expensive aluminum components which can help cut construction-truck costs and weight at the same time, without sacrificing durability
January 4, 2021
Latest
Specialty Building Products operates under the brands; U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, and Midwest Lumber and serves 38 states in the U.S. and eight provinces in Canada from 29 locations.
Specialty Building Products Majority Stake Acquired by Private Equity Firm
Specialty Building Products has signed a definitive agreement where The Jordan Company will acquire a majority ownership position in SBP.
January 5, 2021
Adobe Stock 289287667
Use a Cautious Approach to Construction Equipment Acquisition in 2021
With construction backlog uncertain for many, consider your needs and options when acquiring new or used construction equipment.
December 28, 2020
Dept of Labor Clarifies Pay for Travel Time in Work-from-Home Era
COVID-19 has so many people working from home some or all of the time: does commuting to a company site represent compensable worksite-to-worksite travel?
January 4, 2021
McKinsey & Company advises businesses incorporate a plan-ahead team for dealing with the next COVID-19 crisis.
Keeping Your Business Ahead of the Next COVID-19 Crisis
McKinsey & Company offers strategy and insights on how to protect your business from the next crisis and the uncertainty that surrounds it.
January 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 369135706
2020 Votes for Transportation Give Construction Hope for 2021
With 2020 in our rearview, we're hopeful 2021 holds more funding for our roadways and safer working conditions for our crews
January 4, 2021
OSHA Reminds Employers to Report Injury and Illness Records
OSHA requires companies with 250 or more employees and certain establishments with high rates of injuries and illnesses to submit the 2020 Form 300A electronically by March 2, 2021.
January 4, 2021
How Gpr Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits1
How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
December 29, 2020
Adobe Stock 90504679
How to Become a Better Salesperson
Great salespeople do a better job of organizing, planning and pursuing prospects
January 1, 2021
If you don’t feel amped how do you realistically believe that your employees will feel it?
How to Get Your Construction Workers Excited for Work
Taking a time out once a year is a great time to refresh tired minds and bodies
December 31, 2020
ABC 2020 Scorecard Ranks Arizona the No. 1 Merit Shop Construction State
Arizona topped the rankings for the first time this year based on the state’s promotion of free enterprise and investment in tomorrow’s construction workforce
December 30, 2020
Morgan Construction Merges with ESI Construction
ESI, Idaho's largest general contractor, bulks up its presence in the eastern part of the state with a new division
December 30, 2020
Online platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce are seeking to make finding jobs and finding workers easier.
Digital Job Boards Target Construction Workforce Labor Shortage
Digital job platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce tackle the labor shortage by connecting workers and employers.
December 30, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Taking a Scheduled Maintenance Break
A proactive approach to scheduled maintenance drives better uptime for construction equipment.
December 30, 2020
Adobe Stock 363043424
The Future of Data and Privacy in Construction's Digital Age
As the construction industry wades further into a digitized future, it is imperative that companies exercise caution in regards to data.
December 28, 2020
Using BIM in construction projects can reduce injuries on job sites.
How BIM Can Improve Construction Safety
BIM can help companies reduce the likelihood of construction-related on-site injuries and accidents.
December 28, 2020
Strategy Marketing Words
10 Marketing Tips that Drive Sales
Follow this 10-point marketing plan to generate new business and encourage repeat sales.
December 27, 2020
Elios 2 is one of Flyability's indoor inspection drones.
Industrial Drone Maker Nets Big Investment
Drone maker Flyability has raised EUR 7 million in a recent funding round.
December 27, 2020
Cga Web Icon 1 5 X1 5 Final
2021 Common Ground Alliance Conference & Expo
October 12, 2021October 15, 2021
The damage prevention industry’s premier event is now set to take place Oct. 12-15, 2021, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.
Screenshot 2020 12 23 130338
Construction and Manufacturing Jobs Slow While Mining Trends Upwards
The latest Blue Collar Jobs report shows an increase of 55,000 jobs in November, indicating an overall slowing compared to the three-month average.
December 23, 2020
Ihs Markit Dec
COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Drives Up Engineering and Construction Costs
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
OSHA Accepts Nominations for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health
OSHA is seeking nominations for 14 members with expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to advise in developing standards and policies affecting the industry.
December 23, 2020
COVID-19 Construction Risk Mitigation Strategies for Today and Tomorrow
The construction industry's never had to deal with so many unknowns, and StructionSite recommends a method contractors can use to evaluate, prioritize and act to reduce their risks without being overwhelmed
December 22, 2020
OSHA Maintains Safe and Healthy Working Conditions in 2020
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration combined traditional practices and unique approaches to ensure the safety of working conditions for America's workers by identifying 80,910 workplace hazards in 2020.
December 21, 2020
Students learn construction skills at the Wilkes Community College (WCC) Building Construction program.
Lowe's Donates to Community College Building Construction Program
Lowe's and its Generation T program have donated to a community college's construction training program.
December 21, 2020