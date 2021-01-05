While the pandemic may have slowed down many sectors of the economy, the residential housing market has held strong and will continue to thrive in 2021, post-pandemic.

That’s the assessment of a leading TD Bank economist who recently provided an economic forecast for construction professionals, part of a Fall webinar series hosted by BCA Insurance Group and Avrio Solutions, which specialize, respectively, in insurance/bonding and accounting services for contractors. Pent-up demand during the shutdown along with historically low interest rates were the prime movers in the uptick in single-family homes.

That demand hasn’t carried over to multi-family dwellings, such as apartment complexes, noted Admir Kolaj, who’s been with TD since 2013 and whose analyses are frequently quoted in the financial press. Since the pandemic began, single-family starts are up around 13% from the pre-pandemic peak, while multifamily starts are down about 40% from their pre-pandemic peak. He attributed this in part to the virus-fueled but continuing migration of people from city living to the more socially distanced-friendly environs of the suburbs. Existing homes have also fared well, with low inventory helping to prop up prices.

“Fast-rising prices and low inventory are generally good signs for home builders, and those focused on the single-family market are feeling very confident,” said Lawrence D. Cohen, executive vice president of BCA Insurance Group. “Sales should hold steady for the first half of 2021, and the number of prospective buyers will continue to outpace the number of homes available during that time period, even as multifamily construction continues to stagnate.”

