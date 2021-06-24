Hyundai Construction Equipment Adds St. Joseph Equipment to Distribution Network

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has expanded its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of St. Joseph Equipment Inc.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has expanded its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of St. Joseph Equipment Inc.

St. Joseph is an agricultural equipment dealership selling equipment, parts and service of industrial and agricultural equipment.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai’s North American network now includes over 80 dealerships operating in just over 180 locations, offering sales, service, and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

Check out this cool Hyundai compact excavator walkaround:

“I am very excited to welcome St. Joseph Equipment back to the Hyundai Construction Equipment network of dealers,” says Ed Harseim, HCEA district manager – North Central. “St. Joseph will be representing the full line of Hyundai Construction Equipment products at their La Crosse, Wis., and Eyota, Minn., locations. They have been in business since 1948 and have experienced sales, parts and service teams that will be a great benefit to current and future Hyundai customers in these two very important markets for Hyundai Construction Equipment.”

Hyundai sales, service and parts teams deliver regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide support to meet the business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.



