Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Introduces New Director of National Accounts

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc. (HCEA) announced the addition of Matthew Gansser as the director of national accounts. Gansser will be responsible for HCEA National Account maintenance and development.

Gansser joins HCEA with over 20 years’ experience in the construction equipment sales industry with a degree in Business Administration from Piedmont College. He is married with two daughters, and enjoys classic cars and home renovations in his spare time.

“I have always known Matt as a great competitor and true sales professional whom I would love to see on my side of the aisle. I look forward to assisting Matt in elevating Hyundai’s National Account sales with his tremendous industry knowledge and relationships,” said Stan Park, HCEA vice president, distribution & marketing.