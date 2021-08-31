Atlas Copco Adds Bitting Electric Company as Premier Dealer

Atlas Copco Power Technique has welcomed Bitting Electric Co. to its dealer network, effective immediately.

Bitting Electric’s focus is to be the premier dealer of mobile generators and light towers, offering sales, installation and service throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Since 1976, Bitting Electric has been offering electrical services and maintenance to North Carolina and its surrounding areas. This family-owned company based in Raleigh, N.C., has over 90 employees and works within the industrial and commercial marketplace.

“We have a long history working with mobile power solutions,” says Brandon Bitting, CEO of Bitting Electric. “We are excited about this opportunity to be a premier dealer of Atlas Copco products.”

As a full-service solutions provider, Bitting Electric has expertise in temporary power generation and fueling operations, and will offer Atlas Copco Light Towers, QAS and QAC Generators ranging from 20kW to 1MW, for sale and rent.

“Bitting Electric will be a great partner to supply mobile generator and lighting solutions to their many municipal customers in their territory,” says Robin Sosebee, power business development manager, South, at Atlas Copco. “Their team of technicians are also ready to support the Atlas Copco products they rent and sell.”

The Bitting Electric team includes fully-licensed technicians who are qualified to handle disasters of any scale with its mobile power solutions, and now have the capacity and resources to deploy regionally within 24 hours, or nationally, by request.

“We’re happy to contribute to Bitting’s disaster relief efforts,” says Sosebee. “With the help of our QAS portable generator fleet, Bitting Electric can swiftly respond to natural disasters, if, and when they happen.”

Bitting Electric has provided 100% power generation during multiple unpredicted events across multiple states, and have a growing footprint that expands from North Carolina to Texas.

“Through this partnership we will further expand on the value that we deliver to our new and existing customers,” Bitting says.