Caisson Consultant, Inc. Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network

Atlas Copco Power Technique has announced Caisson Consultant, Inc. as a dealer, effective immediately. The company is based in Aurora, Canada.

July 14, 2021
Atlas Copco Power Technique
Caisson Consultants
Atlas Copco Power Technique

Caisson Consultant will be a resource to support sales, service warranty, and application knowledge for Atlas Copco DrillAir High-Pressure Air Compressors.

Incorporated in 2004, Caisson Consultant Inc. provides foundation equipment in the Ontario, Canada region, focusing on foundation drilling and geotechnical market segments.

Specializing in piling, anchor, tieback, and limited access machines, Caisson Consultant offers technical support, rentals, sales, RPO’s, tooling, and wear parts.

With a physical location in Aurora and three service technicians in Ontario, Caisson Consultant Inc. will be a valuable resource in continuing and supporting high-level customer service for trusted customers.

“We are very excited to partner with Caisson Consultant Inc.,” says Robert Johnston, vice president, business line manager for air and tools division of Atlas Copco Power Technique. “We are confident this will improve our lead time, parts availability, and overall support of Atlas Copco compressors in the Canadian market.”

With a network of experts and more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Caisson Consultant provides mobile jobsite services for clients by delivering innovative solutions that improve equipment efficiency while increasing productivity.

“We’re looking forward to partner with and grow alongside Atlas Copco,” says Chris Wall, owner and president at Caisson Consultant, Inc. “We’re excited to have Atlas Copco compressors in our fleet to bring more drilling solutions to our market and surrounding areas.”

Learn about Atlas Copco servicing:


Ipaf Training
Are your Workers Trained Hard or Hardly Trained?
Elevating Safety spoke to a group of experienced MEWP training and safety professionals from across the industry to provide the following summary of what constitutes quality training and evaluate its importance.
July 14, 2021
With more than 30 3D machine control systems used on dozers, excavators, motor graders and skid steers; 30 rovers and total stations; and 50 base stations, Veit & Company works one of the largest technology-enabled fleets in the Upper Midwest.
3D-Project-File Transfer from the Cloud Boosts Veit’s Technology Advantage
Sitework innovator surprise themselves with the value of Trimble WorksOS Software connecting design data with machine-control data for real-time progress and productivity updates
July 13, 2021
Microdrones
Industrial Drone Line Launched by Microdrones, GE
The new drone line promises power aerial surveying technology with digital twin capabilities, corridor mapping, construction site monitoring, contour mapping and more.
July 14, 2021
Cybersecurity threats increasing for industrial systems
Report: Cyber Attacks a Growing Threat to Industrial Networks
According to the report, even low-level cyber criminals are able to penetrate industrial systems and can cause serious damage to buildings and control systems.
July 13, 2021
Werner Fall Protection Expansion
Werner Fall Protection Anchorage Connectors
Line includes Removable Bolt Concrete Anchors, Mega-Swivel Anchors, I-Beam Sliding and Fixed Anchors, Toggle Bolt Anchor, Rescue Ladders and more.
July 13, 2021
Combo Graph Jun 21
Construction Backlog and Builder Confidence Rise in June with Expectations for Continued Growth
Contractors saw a slight increase in backlog for the month and anticipate continued expansion in construction activity through the rest of 2021.
July 13, 2021
Pyramex Heavy Duty Vest Front Back
Pyramex Heavy-duty Utility Vest
Vest is made from 120-gsm polyester mesh with reinforced seams and has 2-in. silver reflective material with .5-in. contrasting trim.
July 12, 2021
The platform helps to hire, manage, and deploy crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with construction companies' existing systems.
Core LaborOS/Crews by Core Pro
Single solution platform offers the capability to hire and manage crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with existing systems.
July 12, 2021
Cm Labs Edge Plus Crew Training Demo 01
CM Labs Vortex Edge Plus
Lightweight, portable, desktop simulator can be easily transported and set up in minutes for classroom or on the go training and to quickly assess new operator skills.
July 12, 2021
Chiller Body
Chiller Body Custom Freezing Gel Pad Insert
Insert endeavors to help outdoor workers beat the heat this season.
July 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
How to Embrace a Mindset of Steady Growth at Your Construction Business
Gold medal Olympian Adam Kreek to speak on creating sustainable performance at your construction company
July 12, 2021
Cu Ut Vs Kubota
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: How To Prevent the 4 Most Common Construction Injuries
Most-read construction stories also include how to prevent the 4 most common construction injuries, researchers develop autonomous excavator, material shortages put contractors in crisis mode, how fast is the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, really?
July 9, 2021
