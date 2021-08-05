Atlas Copco Power Technique North America Appoints New President, Vice President

Atlas Copco Power Technique has appointed Wouter Vlamynck as president and general manager and Abhijeet Jain as vice president and business line manager of Power and Flow, both effective June 1.

Vlamynck originally joined the Atlas Copco Group 20 years ago after graduating from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Leuven, Belgium. Vlamynck started his career with Atlas Copco as a buyer in Antwerp, Belgium. In 2014, he moved to Pune, India, for three years as a team leader in Global Sourcing, where he oversaw the procurement of materials for our European factories.

In 2008, Vlamynck moved to Brendola, Italy, as he was promoted to purchasing manager for Ceccato, a company within the Atlas Copco Group. Two years later, he became the purchasing manager for the Product Company in Robassomero, Italy.

Learn more about Atlas Copco:

In May of 2012, he was promoted vice president of sourcing in the Industrial Air Division in Antwerp, Belgium, where he stayed for five years. In 2017, he was then promoted to vice president marketing in the Specialty Rental division in Boom, Belgium. Now, Vlamynck is moving to the United States, as the new president and general manager of Power Technique North America.

“Wouter has developed his entire career at Atlas Copco,” says Andrew Walker, president of Business Area at Power Technique. “His knowledge of our products and experience in both sourcing and marketing fields makes him a strong candidate to take up the next challenge as general manager of our customer center in North America.”

Jain will now oversee all of Power Technique North America’s marketing, sales and service functions and oversee the business’s day-to-day operations.

Jain originally joined the Atlas Copco Group in Pune, India, as a manufacturing engineer in 2006. He was responsible for production planning, material flow, and manpower allocation for the on-time full delivery to customers. A year later, Jain was promoted to sales engineer for Portable Air in Delhi, India. He then moved back to Pune, India, to assume the role of factory production manager with Atlas Copco Portable Air in 2011.

Atlas Copco Power Technique



In 2013, he moved to Antwerp, Belgium, and was promoted to product manager for Small Air with the Portable Energy Division. He later became the product marketing manager for Small Air and Pneumatic Tools for the Portable Energy Division. From there, Jain became the global product manager for medical vacuum within the Medical Gas Division in 2018.

In late 2018, he moved to the United States and served as vice president and business line manager - US and Canada within Atlas Copco’s multiband Chicago Pneumatic and American Pneumatic Tools. He then was promoted to vice president and business line manager for Power and Flow in July of 2021.

“I’m a firm believer in big thins early, fast track growth,” Jain says. “This is possible through continuous learning, interacting and sharing with my peers.”

He will now be responsible to achieve profitable and sustainable growth for the full range of Power and Flow products through unique and effective sales and marketing strategies. With Abhijeet’s background and experience in engineering, marketing operations, and previous executive level management skills he is a strong fit for this position.