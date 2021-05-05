Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic Welcome New Hires

David Smith is the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.

Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomes Erik Hill as the new inside sales support engineer and David Smith as the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.





Hill initially joined the Rock Hill Product Company in October 2012, and in 2016, he was assigned to Compressor Technique under the Quincy Brand. This year, Hill was reassigned to his current position within Chicago Pneumatic, a multibrand of Atlas Copco Power Technique.

“I am very excited to have been selected for this newly created position within the Power Technique business area,” says Hill. “It has unlocked tremendous learning, growth and talent utilization opportunities while confirming company core values.”

Hill is a native of Bridgeport, Conn. and graduated from Virginia Union University with a bachelor of science in business administration. Hill has worked in various roles within Atlas Copco along with being a small business owner.

Chicago Pneumatic

Smith is an experienced mechanic, machinist and tool and die maker prior to moving into retail sales management. Smith started with Chicago Pneumatic as a production machinist in 1990, moved into Industrial sales in 1991 and transferred to construction sales in 1992.

“It’s great to be working for a company with such great brand recognition again,” said Smith. “I feel like I’ve come home.”

Smith has spent the past 29 years working for several pneumatic tool and equipment companies prior to returning to Chicago Pneumatic in 2021.