Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic Welcome New Hires

Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomes Erik Hill as the new inside sales support engineer and David Smith as the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.

May 5, 2021
Atlas Copco Power Technique
Chicago Pneumatic David Smith
David Smith is the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.
Chicago Pneumatic

Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomes Erik Hill as the new inside sales support engineer and David Smith as the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.

Erik HillErik Hill.

Hill initially joined the Rock Hill Product Company in October 2012, and in 2016, he was assigned to Compressor Technique under the Quincy Brand. This year, Hill was reassigned to his current position within Chicago Pneumatic, a multibrand of Atlas Copco Power Technique.

“I am very excited to have been selected for this newly created position within the Power Technique business area,” says Hill. “It has unlocked tremendous learning, growth and talent utilization opportunities while confirming company core values.”

Hill is a native of Bridgeport, Conn. and graduated from Virginia Union University with a bachelor of science in business administration. Hill has worked in various roles within Atlas Copco along with being a small business owner.

 Chicago Pneumatic David SmithDavid Smith is the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.Chicago Pneumatic

Smith is an experienced mechanic, machinist and tool and die maker prior to moving into retail sales management. Smith started with Chicago Pneumatic as a production machinist in 1990, moved into Industrial sales in 1991 and transferred to construction sales in 1992.

“It’s great to be working for a company with such great brand recognition again,” said Smith. “I feel like I’ve come home.”

Smith has spent the past 29 years working for several pneumatic tool and equipment companies prior to returning to Chicago Pneumatic in 2021.

Related
bakken exhibit hall Williston
Atlas Copco Joines Williston Basin Petroleum Conference
April 28, 2021
Atlas Copco Caruso Wall
Atlas Copco Welcomes Wall, Caruso
March 30, 2021
Atlas Copco Qas 200
Atlas Copco QAS 150 and QAS 200 Generators
October 8, 2020
Ac Xas 950 5d791be6b5842
Atlas Copco XAS 950 Air Compressor
April 22, 2020
Recommended
Wps Hero March 2021
The 10 Basic Principles of Ergonomics
The field of ergonomics looks at how workers do their jobs and provides guidance on how they can accomplish tasks with more efficiency, safety, and comfort.
May 4, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 05 04 At 10 53 39 Am
Transportation Secretary Expects to See "Real Movement" on Infrastructure this Month
In a conversation with Punchbowl News sponsored by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Pete Buttigieg said Congress will be very busy in the coming days working on the American Jobs Plan
May 4, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
Latest
ISM Services PMI graph
No Duh: Study Says Construction Contractors in Short Supply
Economic report for March cites construction labor shortage as biggest issue for 18-industry services sector.
May 5, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5f733a1e93d43
How To Increase Visibility into Construction Material Delivery
Technology that provides real-time information on material deliveries can help contractors better manage projects.
May 5, 2021
Motorola Mototrbo Ion Data
Motorola Solutions MOTOTRB Ion Smart Radio
Smart radio provides full Android interface, broadband data capabilities and an open application ecosystem.
May 4, 2021
Iso Tunes It 38 Pro Aware Full Product
ISOtunes PRO Aware Hearing Protection
PRO Aware provides crystal-clear natural sound with continuous connection to your Bluetooth-enabled devices while ensuring all-day hearing protection.
May 4, 2021
Wps Hero March 2021
The 10 Basic Principles of Ergonomics
The field of ergonomics looks at how workers do their jobs and provides guidance on how they can accomplish tasks with more efficiency, safety, and comfort.
May 4, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Unplugging the batteries on your equipment at the end of the work day can deter theft, since most criminals won't take time to determine why a machine won't start.
Five Simple and Budget-Conscious Tips to Deter Construction Site Crime
If you’re unable to stop criminals from getting onto your jobsite, the next best thing you can do is put roadblocks in place to slow them down in the act.
May 4, 2021
OpenSpace AI imagery
OpenSpace's Construction Image Tech Startup Receives $55 Million Investment
Using advanced technologies like computer vision and 3D modeling, OpenSpace’s AI system automatically maps images to project plans with no manual corrections or location pinning necessary.
May 4, 2021
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Discussing fall protection and site safety with the formwork company Doka USA.
May 4, 2021
Pay Credit Card Hand
Should Business Owners Accept Payment in Plastic?
COVID-19 may have accelerated the move to cashless payment however, it is much easier and less fees associated with accepting plastic payment for jobs than ever before.
May 4, 2021
March 2021 History Us Construction Spending
Weak March US Construction Spending Rebound Masks Nonresidential Construction’s Struggles
Spending on residential construction continues to carry buckets of private and public nonresidential red ink, while the industry yearns for stimulus spending and infrastructure plans to revive commercial construction
May 3, 2021
ISM® PMI report
Manufacturing Index Remains Historically High for April
Raw materials and workers remain in short supply according to an April 2021 economic report for the manufacturing sector.
May 3, 2021
2021spr
Proactive Safety Practices Reduce Recordable Incidents in Construction Up to 85%
For Construction Safety Week, Associated Builders and Contractors released the 2021 Safety Performance Report, which details the substantial improvements proactive safety practices outlined in the ABC's STEP system have delivered.
May 3, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
May 3, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
May 3, 2021
construction technology
Nationwide Study Shows Construction Optimism Up
Most construction owners are optimistic about the strength of the upcoming peak season and their business’s ability to get back on track, the study says.
April 29, 2021
Inside the ACI Resource Center Southern California
ACI Resource Center Finally Opens
Expanded access to training and certification, the American Concrete Institute Resource Center - Southern California. Here's a look inside and what to expect.
May 3, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
McCarthy Partnership for Women Promotes Opportunities for Women in Construction
Callie Nottingham, McCarthy Building Companies, shares her journey into construction, as well as the components of the McCarthy Partnership for Women, a program designed to help grow women’s opportunities in the industry.
May 3, 2021
Cu 04292021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: Differences Between Biden & Republican Infrastructure Plans
Here's why the most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 26 115019
2021 State of the Construction Industry Report
Experts from several construction industry associations share their views on what they expect to see in the construction industry for the remainder of 2021.
April 30, 2021
Mar 2021
Construction Unemployment Rates Point to Industry Recovery
The not seasonally adjusted construction unemployment rates rose nationally and in 33 states, fell in 15 states and were unchanged in two states.
April 30, 2021
Cu American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Compare Republican & Biden's Infrastructure Plans
Most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
Bluetooth headsets such as those using Sena's proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol allow hands-free communication across a worksite.
Mesh Communication Offers A New Way to Connect the Construction Worksite
Comparing radios vs. new communication headsets, such as those using proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol, and the implications for worker safety and productivity.
April 29, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021