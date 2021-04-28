Atlas Copco Joines Williston Basin Petroleum Conference

Atlas Copco Power Technique will be attending the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, May 11-13th at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, N.D. The event will be the first conference Atlas Copco attends since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The WBPC Conference is tailored to the Bakken, Three Folks, and Williston Basin areas, bringing together the industry leaders in the oil and gas markets. For the past 28 years, the WBPC has discussed technologies and solutions to one of the most prolific oil developments in the U.S. and globally.

In conjunction with Interstate Power Systems, an Atlas Copco platinum dealer, the WPBC booth will feature Atlas Copco QAS 330 generators, XAS 400 compressors, and PAC H 108 high head pumps.

The Atlas Copco QAS 330 generators are environmentally sensitive, designed for everything from the oil patch to special event power.

The XAS 400 range offers the most options from a single compressor that features higher efficiency, longer service intervals, and reliability for all applications.

The Atlas Copco PAC H 108 pump can reach flow rates up to 6,400 gpm and up to 360-ft. head while handling up to 3.5-in. solids, making it suited for high-pressure applications, like in the oil and gas industries.

"This is the first show for both companies and one of the first shows in North Dakota since the pandemic set in," says Steve Sauter, regional vice president of Interstate Power Systems." Both Atlas Copco and Interstate Power Systems are eager to get out and get reengaged with the market, the customers and the people."

For more information on the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, visit www.wbpcnd.com