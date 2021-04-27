Atlas Copco Power Technique Announces New Hires and Promotions

Atlas Copco Power Technique continues to build its organization across the U.S. with the announcement of a number of promotions and new hires in its market regions, as well as within its Chicago Pneumatic multibrand.

South Region

Neil Breedlove has been named the regional vice president, responsible for managing and leading regional sales managers and business development managers in the South Region and creating strategies to help maintain and grow revenue across all major Atlas Copco product lines. Breedlove was previously vice president business line manager of Oil Free Air for the U.S. market.

Eudes Defoe, a 30-year industry vet, has been named the new regional sales manager, responsible for supporting the equipment sales and marketing efforts of Atlas Copco’s channel partners, focusing on portable compressors, generators and light towers and dewatering pumps.

Bruce Countryman is the new business development manager, pumps, responsible for continued work with channel partners in the South. He brings over 15 years of industry experience to the role.

North Region

Three new hires were welcomed in the North Region, including Andrew Benito as the aftermarket regional sales manager, responsible for supporting Atlas Copco dealers and national accounts with aftermarket products and services. He will also serve as a liaison with Atlas Copco’s customer service personnel.

Mike Ferguson is the new regional sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic territory, and Mark Poehl is the regional sales manager for the Great Lakes territory. Both will be responsible for supporting the equipment sales and marketing efforts of the company’s channel partners, focusing on portable compressors, generators and light towers, and dewatering pumps in their respective territories.

Chicago Pneumatic Additions

Erik Hill moves to inside sales support engineer, while David Smith joins the company as the regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.

Hill initially joined the Rock Hill Product Company in October 2012, and in 2016, was assigned to Compressor Technique under the Quincy Brand. This year, Hill was reassigned to his current position within Chicago Pneumatic, a multibrand of Atlas Copco Power Technique.

Smith has spent the past 29 years working for several pneumatic tool and equipment companies prior to returning to Chicago Pneumatic in 2021.

Promotion and Addition to North American Team

Atlas Copco Power Technique has promoted Lesley Taylor from marketing communications coordinator to the role of creative and content marketing manager. Taylor is now responsible for managing and coordinating advertising and promotion activities for the North America team. She will continue her efforts to strategize and support the dealer and sales representative network through marketing and communications planning to enhance sales opportunities within the region.

Hunter Powell has joined the company as the applications engineering manager. Powell will be responsible for working with customers to size and design pumping systems and provide application support. Powell joins Atlas Copco with over 14 years’ experience in both temporary and permanent pumping systems.