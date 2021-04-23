Doosan Bobcat Completes $26 Million Minnesota Manufacturing Facility Expansion

Doosan Bobcat North America, a global supplier of compact equipment, is celebrating the completion of a $26 million expansion at its manufacturing facility in Litchfield, MN. The 15-month project nearly tripled the size of the facility, from 70,000 sq. ft. of office and manufacturing space to nearly 200,000 sq. ft. and will create a significant number of new jobs in the community.

The expansion adds new assembly lines and upgrades, conveyor systems, a new paint line, climate control systems and more, all designed to add efficiency and provide additional manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing customer demand for the ever-expanding lineup of Bobcat products. The Litchfield facility produces more than 250 unique attachments to equip Bobcat machines for specific tasks to enhance productivity and utility.

“This investment is about meeting the growing demand for Bobcat products from our customers and dealers, and I am incredibly proud of this project and our Litchfield team,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint and continue to support our expanding product line and customer base.”

The expansion brings additional employment opportunities and economic growth to the area. Doosan Bobcat is actively recruiting to hire an additional 110 full-time, permanent employees with benefits in a phased approach through 2021 to join the operation’s current 140+ workforce. This hiring plan includes a total of 150+ production, manufacturing engineering and operations positions to be added since the expansion project launched in November 2019. Production jobs currently being added include fabricator, assembler, welder and material handler positions – all of which offer initial and ongoing training, competitive and comprehensive benefits package and the opportunity for career advancement and leadership roles.

“We are experiencing significant opportunities in Litchfield. We are excited about the growth and the chance to expand our workforce,” said Mike Kiefer, Litchfield site operations manager at Doosan Bobcat. “This expansion has strengthened our manufacturing footprint, while also contributing to the economic development in Meeker County and the Twin Cities region.”

For more information and to apply for Doosan Bobcat positions in Litchfield or other locations nationwide, please visit the production career page at bobcat.com/NowHiring.

Doosan Bobcat has made additional recent investments in its North America manufacturing facilities. This includes a $17 million investment in Gwinner, ND, an $11 million investment in Statesville, NC, and a commitment of $6 million in facility and manufacturing enhancements at Johnson Creek, WI.