52 Cranes Build Hinkley Point C, Creating Low-Carbon Electricity for Six Million Homes

AMCS Technologies provide zoning and anti-collision systems for the 52 tower cranes deployed at the Hinkley Point C construction site — a project supplying low-carbon electricity for six million homes and creating thousands of jobs in the UK.

April 23, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
AMCS Technologies
Hinkley 4
AMCS Technologies
Logo Amcs Mail
AMCS Technologies

Hinkley Point C, a construction site located in Somerset, UK, builds the first nuclear power station in the UK in over 20 years with the help of 52 tower cranes.

The project aims to provide low-carbon electricity for six million homes, 25,000 employment opportunities and up to 1,000 apprenticeships. With the implementation of two EPR reactors, the project will supply nine million tons of carbon dioxide a year — an initiative in the right direction for the UK's plan to reduce carbon emissions.

With the help of AMCS Technologies (AMCS), 52 tower cranes were able to safely deploy at the construction site. AMCS was able to provide zoning and anti-collision systems for lifting machine to the 52 tower cranes at Hinkley Point C.Hinkley 1AMCS Technologies

 In order to complete these housing components, the tower cranes will deploy horizontal and luffing jibs to complete two building structures that will house the nuclear reactor.

The 52 tower cranes are all equipped with the DCS 61-S system. The software is the newest anti-collision and zoning system from AMCS. These systems have been running for three years, and continue to ensure productivity and safety of the machines, and the 3,500 workers daily.

The system works by preventing the tower cranes from colliding in the interference zones around the construction site. Collisions can include the tower cranes' jibs and cables, causing accidents throughout the project cycle. However, a system like this recognizes any accidents before it happens.Hinkley 2AMCS Technologies

The device works continuously and manages the distance between each of the crane’s elements with one another. It evaluates speed, direction of movement and the distance of the crane’s parts. If the system detects a potential collision, the crane would slow down and stop at a pre-set distance from the other cranes in the area.

Since this system is in place, the 52 tower cranes had the ability to work in the same area without interference, implementing safety and productivity throughout each construction phase of the project.

Information provided by AMCS Technologies and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Recommended
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final 600f25aa8b1cb
How Proper Fleet Telematics Installations Make a Difference on Site
Tips to quickly install fleet telematics so you can get back to your work without delay.
March 29, 2021
Create new jobsite productivity with pump-free mobile lube equipment
Sponsored
Create new jobsite productivity with pump-free mobile lube equipment
Time is money on the jobsite. Discover how the patented pump-free fluid exchange system from Sage Oil Vac can help operators get more work done and maintain a clean jobsite. Find the lube truck, skid, trailer or cart to best fit your operation.
April 19, 2021
Latest
Liebherr Earth Moving 2020
Liebherr Group Achieves Over 10 Billion Euros in 2020 Turnover Despite Pandemic Conditions
Despite a 12% decline compared to 2019, the company views its financial results as “satisfactory” given the special challenges and extraordinary conditions of the past year.
April 20, 2021
Airpes is a manufacturer of lifting, weighing and below-the-hook equipment.
New Technical Director of the Airpes Americas Shows Promise for Future
Airpes America names Alex Lozano as technical director to interface with customer engineers and field labor teams — utilizing his skillset and experience.
April 16, 2021
Anglemyer 86110 001
Anglemyer Crane Rental Completes a Tandem Crane Lift of 60,000 Pounds
Anglemyer Crane Rental deployed a Link-Belt HTC-86110 hydraulic truck crane and a Link-Belt ATC-3275 all-terrain crane to complete a refurbished water bridge, using a tandem lift procedure.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 285311467
Global Crane Rental Market Anticipates Significant Gains Through 2026
Graphical Research forecasts a growth in the global crane rental market due to seven key trends, including the expansion on telecommunication in North America, rapid industrialization and increased adoption of mobile rental cranes in Europe among others.
April 9, 2021
Dominate the Long Haul
Sponsored
Dominate the Long Haul
How did John Deere improve on its E-Series Articulated Dump Trucks (ADTs)? They simplified. They took powerful, productive, and popular ADTs and made them even more comfortable and easy to use with the introduction of the new E-II Series.
April 8, 2021
Toshiaki Ujiie
Tadano Group Improves Global Presence
The Tadano Group aims to serve its global customers by implementing an initiative to combine leading equipment, technology and expertise in one location — under the Tadano name.
April 7, 2021
TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck device
Tenna Launches its TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck
The TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck device is designed for autonomously tracking the location of equipment parts and attachments.
March 30, 2021
Gtc
Railroad Construction Company Inc. Partners a Tadano GTC-900 with a GR-1000
Railroad Construction Company Inc. purchases a Tadano GTC-900 for future work in New Jersey alongside the previously purchased Tadano GR-1000.
March 22, 2021
Lift All Crane Services New Grove Truck Cranes Navigate Roads With Ease 04
Lift-All’s New Grove Truck Cranes Hit the Road
Lift-All Crane Service adds two additional Grove truck cranes, the TMS9000-2, to its crane fleet due to its compact dimensions and enhanced drivability.
March 22, 2021
Mtw News Versatile Grove All Terrain Trio Delivered To Neeb In Wuppertal 02
Grove All-Terrain Cranes Provide Performance Within Load Restrictions
Neeb, a company based in Germany, expands its fleet with three new Grove all-terrain cranes, a GMK3060L, a GMK4100L-1 and a GMK6300L-1, to respond to the growing demand and intricate requests of Neeb customers.
March 19, 2021
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Sponsored
The Industry’s Broadest Lineup
Cat® Excavators give you more fuel-saving, productivity-boosting options. EXPLORE YOUR OPTIONS
April 1, 2021
Gr1300 Xl4 006
Tadano GR-1300XL-4 Rough Terrain Crane
Tadano announces the new GR-1300XL-4 rough terrain crane for the North American market, featuring a 290 horsepower Cummins B6.7 engine, Tadano Smart Chart, and a six-section boom with an extended reach of 183.7 feet.
March 15, 2021
191025 Urw Rendering@2x Small
25 Liebherr Tower Cranes Help Create a Cosmopolitan District
Züblin tasked 25 Liebherr top-slewing tower cranes to help construct the Überseequartier district in Hamburg — a part of the HafenCity urban development project.
March 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 244856471
Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification
Crane Industry Services prepares crane operators by providing a CIS study guide, interactive classroom exercises and hands-on practice time on CM-Lab simulators — preparing operators for the NCCCO Mobile Crane Operator Certification.
March 10, 2021
Andrew Soper, Product Manager, Telescopic Trucks and All-Terrain Cranes
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Andrew Soper as Product Manager
After seven years at Link-Belt Cranes, Andrew Soper accepted the position to become the new product manager of telescopic trucks and all-terrain cranes, effective March 5, 2021.
March 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 179035673
Global Mobile Crane Market Anticipates Long Journey to Recovery, Despite Positive Outlook
Recovery in construction, shipping, and oil and gas will be key elements to increasing mobile crane sales in 2021 — leading to uncertainty on crane sales, though the long-term outlook is positive.
March 10, 2021
Dee26049 F089 4486 A1e4 C2f1766b2fb1
Restoration is ‘Live at the Roxy’ Theatre, an Iconic Edmonton Landmark
The 1938 Roxy Theatre, which burnt down in 2015, is undertaking a renovation that is set to be completed by November of 2021— a project assisted by Mammoet.
March 5, 2021
2021 02 10 Mc Hard Pr 02
Bigge's New Location is the Largest Crane Maintenance Facility in Gulf Coast History
Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. opens a 160,000-square-foot crane maintenance facility in Houston, Texas, marking its position as the largest crane maintenance facility in the gulf.
March 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 243370693 (1)
Manitex International Achieves the Highest Consolidated Backlog in Three Years
Manitex International, Inc. reported a backlog that has surpassed $80 million as of January 31, 2021, driven by the consistent increase in the PM Group's articulated crane and aerial product orders.
March 1, 2021
F a wilhelm Adds Two Grove Grt655 Ls To Support Its Expanding Operations And Increasingly Complex Workloads 01
Wilhelm Deploys Grove GRT655L Rough Terrain Cranes to Fast-Track Projects
Two Manitowoc Grove GRT655L rough-terrain cranes were put into action immediately after the machines joined F.A. Wilhelm’s crane fleet in late January — showcasing its ability to fast track projects.
March 1, 2021
Fiber Tech Super Duty Pad
FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads
DICA introduces the FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads, featuring crush ratings of up to 600 psi, 13 layers of quad axial continuous glass fibers and vinyl ester resin, and one inch thick FiberTech Pads.
February 24, 2021
About04
New Tadano President Toshiaki Ujiie Aims to Unite Company in Innovation
Tadano Ltd. announces that Toshiaki Ujiie will become the new president, CEO, and representative director to further the company's values of creating products that benefit society and contributing to the world’s development.
February 24, 2021
Manager of Service Parts and Logistics Paul Campbell
Link-Belt Rearranges Management After the Retirement of Paul Campbell
Link-Belt Cranes announced the retirement of Paul Campbell, the manager of Service Parts and Logistics, who has been at the company since 2012, building his expertise in Link-Belt’s transportation and warehouse operations.
February 22, 2021