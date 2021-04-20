Kobelco Forms Engine Supply Agreements to Enable Restart of U.S. Excavator Production

Yanmar and Isuzu will provide engines for some Kobelco excavators and cranes produced in North America, enabling the restart of U.S. production.

April 20, 2021
Sara Jensen
Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc.
The Kobelco SK270SR is one of the excavator models which will use a Yanmar engine.
The Kobelco SK270SR is one of the excavator models which will use a Yanmar engine.
Kobelco
Kob Logo 10622928

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA announces it has secured engine supply agreements with two of its existing engine providers to enable continued production of its machines in North America. The company announced earlier in 2021 it would have to suspend excavator production at its manufacturing facility in South Carolina due to engine supplier Hino Motors not receiving EPA emissions certification. 

Yanmar and Isuzu, which already supply engines for use in KOBELCO's mini and mid-range excavators will now also provide engines for use in the company's excavators and imported cranes typically powered by Hino engines. 

According to Kobelco's press release announcing the supply agreement, Yanmar will supply engines for the Kobelco SK170, SK210, SK230SR, SK260 and SK270SR excavator models. Meanwhile, Isuzu will provide engine for the SK300, SK350, SK380SR, SK390, and the SK500 excavator models. It will also deliver engines for use in KOBELCO CK 800, CK 850, CK 1100, CK 1200, CK 1600, CK 2000, and CK 2750 crawler cranes. 

Kobelco notes that the engines from Yanmar and Isuzu will provide an increase in horsepower for most of the machines. 

Per the company's press release, all other Kobelco excavator models that are available in North America will continue production with no interruption of supply (1.7–16 metric ton units). It also states its relationship with Hino Motors remains intact on a global basis outside of North America.

Parts for excavators and cranes currently operating with Hino engines in North America are still readily available from dealers. Excavators and cranes previously manufactured in North America or which are scheduled to be manufactured in 2021 meet EPA emissions standards and are not affected by the change, says Kobelco. 

Related
Shown is the first unit to roll off the production floor at the Spartanburg excavator manufacturing facility in 2016.
Kobelco Suspension of U.S. Excavator Production Will Impact 100+ Jobs
March 23, 2021
Recommended
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
Adobe Stock 298953272
Clean, Green Electric Machines Take on Rental
Innovations such as hybrid technologies, zero-emission diesel engines, and lithium-ion batteries continue to change the equipment industry, altering the rental market’s future for the better.
April 19, 2021
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
April 1, 2021
Latest
Pr Steelwrist Sq Volvo Ce
Volvo CE Expands Offering With Steelwrist SQ Auto Connect Quick Couplers
Volvo CE offers Steelwrist SQ Auto Connect quick couplers, designed for both crawler and wheeled excavators between 13 and 35 tons — featuring the ability to easily change between tiltrotator, hydraulic powered work tools and mechanical work tools.
February 23, 2021
Volvo Ewr130 E Stage V
Volvo Construction Equipment Expands Wheeled Excavator Lineup with EWR130E
The mid-sized wheeled excavator fits in the 12- to 13-ton range and features rear swing of just 5 ft. 1 in. and a front swing of 5 ft. 11 in.
February 18, 2021
The machine delivered to Brad-Pave is a generation 8 R 934 crawler excavator with Leica 3D passive system, which will be updated with a semi-automatic system featuring an automatic inclination/rotation function.
First Liebherr Excavator with Factory Fitted Leica Machine Control Delivered to UK Contractor
A Liebherr R 934 crawler excavator equipped with the Leica 3D semi-automatic 3D machine control was delivered to civil construction firm Brad-Pave.
February 18, 2021
Cat 335 Excavator
Caterpillar 335 Excavator
Design increases fuel efficiency and lowers maintenance costs up to 20% and improves performance up to 45%.
February 10, 2021
Cat 374 Excavator
Next-gen Caterpillar 374 Excavator Adds More Durability and Even Higher Production
The new model offers high production, two times more structural durability and up to 20% less maintenance costs than the Cat 374F.
February 2, 2021
Equipment Share Slc
Takeuchi Expands Dealer Network with EquipmentShare’s Utah Location
EquipmentShare becomes Takeuchi Dealer to offer Takeuchi’s full line of excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders for sale and rental purposes.
January 28, 2021
Mecalac Boom 2
Mecalac Updates 6MCR Skid Excavator and 7MWR Wheeled Excavator
Mecalac designs a new configuration of its innovative two-piece boom for the 6MCR skid excavator and 7MWR wheeled excavator models, featuring an extended boom range, an additional offset and five axles.
January 28, 2021
Concept image of the Komatsu electric excavator to be powered by Proterra batteries.
Proterra Collaborating with Komatsu on Electric Excavator
Proterra will provide its battery technology for use in a proof-of-concept battery-electric hydraulic excavator Komatsu plans to bring to market by 2023.
January 27, 2021
Volvo Ex03 Concept1
Volvo's Mid-sized Electric Wheeled Excavator Moves Electromobility Goals to a Larger Size Class
The EX03 mid-sized wheeled excavator prototype represents the next stage in the electromobility journey for Volvo Construction Equipment.
January 27, 2021
Pc210 L Ci 11 I Mc 2 0 Slope
Komatsu PC210LCi-11 Excavator is Latest Entrant to the iMC 2.0 Lineup
Intelligent excavator now includes bucket angle hold control and auto tilt bucket control functions.
January 18, 2021
The more routinely that the inspections are completed, the better the breaker will perform and the lower the downtime, which maximizes production. These inspections will also enable the operator to get more comfortable with the breaker.
Keep Hydraulic Breakers on Point
Preventive maintenance and a skilled operator can keep breakers from turning into scrap metal.
January 7, 2021
Liebherr Hm Entreprenør Denmark 1 300dpi
HM-Entreprenor Replaces Machines with Liebherr Products
HM-Entreprenor, which currently operates nine R 926s and three R 945s, will replace machines with Liebherr products for the quality and performance of the equipment. Joining its fleet will be two new R 914 Compacts in early 2021.
January 7, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Kato-CES Builds on its Excavator and Compact Track Loader Product Offerings
Kato - Compact Excavator Sales shares recent excavator product line expansions, the return of the CL35 compact track loader and additions and opportunities ahead.
December 14, 2020
Caterpillar 315 Gc Excavator 5fd054c64a12b
Caterpillar Announces New Cat 315 GC Next Gen Features
Caterpillar designed the Cat 315 GC Next Gen compact radius excavator with a larger cab, lower maintenance cost, and reduced fuel consumption.
December 11, 2020
Doosan Dx800lc 5b
Doosan DX800LC-7 Crawler Excavator Now Available to Order
The biggest model in the company’s excavator lineup is now available for order in North America.
December 10, 2020
Mecalac offers its innovative “Speed Control” travel speed management system standard on all MCR crawler skid excavator models.
Mecalac Offers Speed Control System on MCR Crawler Skid Excavators
Mecalac is now offering 20 available options for maximum travel speed with its innovative Speed Control System on MCR crawler skid excavators.
December 10, 2020
Liu Gong 950 E 2
LiuGong 950E Crawler Excavator
Company's largest model features a 64,745-lbf. arm digging force and 71,939-lbf. maximum drawbar pull.
February 3, 2020
Kobelco Sk850 Lc 10
Kobelco SK850LC-10 Excavator
The 185,700-lb. excavator delivers a 31-ft. 10-in. maximum digging depth and a bucket digging force of 90,598 lbf.
April 9, 2020
Cat Next Gen 317 And 317 Gc Bucket
Caterpillar Next Gen 317 and 317 GC Excavators
The 317 features multiple standard Cat technologies to boost operating efficiencies by up to 45%, while the 317 GC lowers maintenance costs by up to 20%.
December 3, 2020
Dig Assist, which Volvo introduced in North America in 2017, is available on 20 of the company’s medium and large crawler and wheeled excavators.
Volvo Updates Excavator's Dig Assist with New Easy-to-Use Features
The new Volvo Dig Assist is equipped with new user-friendly features that enhance precision, decrease grading time and diagnose and solve issues. The program is available on 20 of the company’s medium and large crawler and wheeled excavators.
November 18, 2020
Volvo Pipelayer Conversion Kit1
Volvo CE Rotating Pipelayer Conversion Kits for 14-ton Excavators
Rotating pipelayer attachment kit allows an excavator to also work as a pipelayer.
November 13, 2020
Caterpillar 352 Hill
Caterpillar Next Generation 352 Excavator
October 30, 2020
Caterpillar 349 Excavator Loading
Caterpillar Next Generation 349 Excavator
October 29, 2020
Create new jobsite productivity with pump-free mobile lube equipment
Sponsored
Create new jobsite productivity with pump-free mobile lube equipment
Time is money on the jobsite. Discover how the patented pump-free fluid exchange system from Sage Oil Vac can help operators get more work done and maintain a clean jobsite. Find the lube truck, skid, trailer or cart to best fit your operation.
April 19, 2021