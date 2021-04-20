Kobelco Forms Engine Supply Agreements to Enable Restart of U.S. Excavator Production

The Kobelco SK270SR is one of the excavator models which will use a Yanmar engine.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA announces it has secured engine supply agreements with two of its existing engine providers to enable continued production of its machines in North America. The company announced earlier in 2021 it would have to suspend excavator production at its manufacturing facility in South Carolina due to engine supplier Hino Motors not receiving EPA emissions certification.

Yanmar and Isuzu, which already supply engines for use in KOBELCO's mini and mid-range excavators will now also provide engines for use in the company's excavators and imported cranes typically powered by Hino engines.

According to Kobelco's press release announcing the supply agreement, Yanmar will supply engines for the Kobelco SK170, SK210, SK230SR, SK260 and SK270SR excavator models. Meanwhile, Isuzu will provide engine for the SK300, SK350, SK380SR, SK390, and the SK500 excavator models. It will also deliver engines for use in KOBELCO CK 800, CK 850, CK 1100, CK 1200, CK 1600, CK 2000, and CK 2750 crawler cranes.

Kobelco notes that the engines from Yanmar and Isuzu will provide an increase in horsepower for most of the machines.

Per the company's press release, all other Kobelco excavator models that are available in North America will continue production with no interruption of supply (1.7–16 metric ton units). It also states its relationship with Hino Motors remains intact on a global basis outside of North America.

Parts for excavators and cranes currently operating with Hino engines in North America are still readily available from dealers. Excavators and cranes previously manufactured in North America or which are scheduled to be manufactured in 2021 meet EPA emissions standards and are not affected by the change, says Kobelco.