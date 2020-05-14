Confidence in Equipment Finance Market Begins to Improve

Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market improved with an index of 25.8, up from the historic low in April of 22.3.

May 14, 2020
Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation
Screen Shot 2020 05 14 At 8 05 12 Am
Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation
Equipment Leasing Foundation L 10950309

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (the Foundation) released the May 2020 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI) today. The index reports a qualitative assessment of both the prevailing business conditions and expectations for the future as reported by key executives from the $900 billion equipment finance sector. Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market improved with an index of 25.8, up from the historic low in April of 22.3.

The Foundation also releases highlights of its newly launched COVID-19 Impact Survey of the Equipment Finance Industry, a monthly survey of industry leaders designed to track the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the equipment finance industry. From 101 survey responses collected from May 4-8, results show that 93% of equipment finance companies have offered payment deferrals. A large majority (88%) of companies have not furloughed or laid off employees.

Comments from survey respondents follow MCI-EFI survey comments below, and additional survey results are available at https://www.leasefoundation.org/industry-resources/covid-impact-survey/.

When asked about the outlook for the future, MCI-EFI survey respondent Alan Sikora, CLFP, CEO, First American Equipment Finance, an RBC / City National Company, said, “While there is currently much uncertainty in the world, the U.S. equipment leasing and finance industry has a history of resiliency during times of crisis. We will get through this, and many companies will innovate and emerge stronger.”

May 2020 survey results

The overall MCI-EFI is 25.8, an increase from 22.3 in April.   

When asked to assess their business conditions over the next four months:

  • 3.3% of executives responding said they believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, down from 6.9% in April
  • 10% believe business conditions will remain the same over the next four months, an increase from none the previous month
  • 86.7% believe business conditions will worsen, a decrease from 93.1% in April.

Most respondents don't expect demand for leases and loans to fund capital expenditures (capex) to increase over the next four months.

  • 6.7% of the survey respondents believe demand will increase over the next four months, relatively unchanged from April
  • 6.7% believe demand will “remain the same” during the same four-month time period, an increase from 3.5% the previous month
  • 86.7% believe demand will decline, a decrease from 89.7% in April

None of the respondents expect more access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions over the next four months, unchanged from April.

  • 73.3% of executives indicate they expect the “same” access to capital to fund business, an increase from 53.6% last month
  • 26.7% expect “less” access to capital, a decrease from 46.4% the previous month.

When asked, 16.7% of the executives report they expect to hire more employees over the next four months, an increase from 6.9% in April.

  • 60% expect no change in headcount over the next four months, a decrease from 69% last month
  • 23.3% expect to hire fewer employees, down from 24.1% the previous month

None of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “excellent,” unchanged from the previous month.

  • 10% of the leadership evaluate the current U.S. economy as “fair,” up from none in April
  • 90% evaluate it as “poor,” down from 100% last month

Twenty percent of the survey respondents believe that U.S. economic conditions will get “better” over the next six months, a decrease from 27.6% in April.

  • 30% indicate they believe the U.S. economy will “stay the same” over the next six months, an increase from 6.9% last month
  • 50% believe economic conditions in the U.S. will worsen over the next six months, down from 65.5% the previous month

In May, 23.3% of respondents indicate they believe their company will increase spending on business development activities during the next six months, an increase from 17.2% last month.

  • 33.3% believe there will be “no change” in business development spending, down from 48.3% in April
  • 43.3% believe there will be a decrease in spending, an increase from 34.5% last month
“We are seeing opportunities with customers who have not leased with us in the past as they look to conserve working capital. We are seeing an increase in restructure requests and would expect restructure requests to continue for the balance of the year,” says Michael Romanowski, President, Farm Credit Leasing.

“The actions by Congress and the Federal Reserve have gone a long way to increasing confidence in our economy and financial markets. This will be a long road, with losers and winners, and only time will tell how our economy and way of life is changed after this health crisis is resolved,” says Bruce J. Winter, President, FSG Capital, Inc.

“We focus on understanding how the critical use/revenue generating assets we lend against generate cash flow for our borrowers. A deeper understanding of the borrower's business helps correlate the collateral and credit risk with the ability to repay. These fundamentals won't change in the medium or long term but, to a certain degree, the current short-term impacts of COVID-19 cannot be mitigated in certain industries. To manage a diversified portfolio, we believe working with borrowers to fully understand how COVID-19 is currently impacting their business and may change their business going forward will be key to mitigating potential loss and recovery going forward,” says Aaron Foglesong, Managing Director, Indigo Direct Lending, LLC.

“In the short term, our focus is to help the recovery of clients by providing reasonable payment relief. In the medium term we will focus on staying firm on term, structures, marketable pricing, etc., so that our industry credit and business guidelines do not become inverted (too aggressive). In the long term we need to be prepared for service industries that will go through significant consolidation or contraction due to those smaller to mid-size clients who were not able to recover,” says Michael Urquhart, President and CEO, People’s Capital and Leasing Corp.

To participate in the COVID-19 Impact Survey of the Equipment Finance Industry:  Survey responses are limited to one per company. If you did not receive a survey and would like to participate, please contact Stephanie Fisher, sfisher@leasefoundation.org, by May 31 to determine eligibility for inclusion in the June survey.

Recommended
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Sponsored
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Latest
Abc Ppi Graph Apr 20
ABC: Construction Input Prices Fall 4.4% in April 2020
Drop in April construction input prices could help stabilize nonresidential construction sector.
May 13, 2020
Construction Worker With Tablet Freedigitalphotos
What to Include in a Construction Daily Report
Field managers should write up reports daily while the work is occurring or very soon thereafter to capture as accurate an account as possible.
May 13, 2020
A construction contractor must commit to a flawless &ldquo;pre-presentation&rdquo; regimen of studying schematics, drawings, specifications, personalities, needs, expectations, tendencies, etc., during phase one of preparing a winning presentation.
How to Develop a Winning Presentation - Pre-Presentation
During this first phase of winning more work, contractors must commit to a flawless "pre-presentation" regimen
May 13, 2020
Base Image Ep19
[The Contractors Best Friend] New Ways to Find Employees Part 2
In part two, the team shares stories and insights on how to hire the next generation of employees.
May 13, 2020
Ag Ccorona1a
[Survey] Two-Thirds of AGC Contractors Report Coronavirus Project Delays or Cancellations
Weekly AGC surveys show impact of COVID-19 uncertainty increasingly taking construction work out of the private sector, and cutting payrolls
May 12, 2020
Supreme Court Finds Some Discharge to Groundwater Requires Clean Water Act Permits
Point discharge to groundwater that is the “functional equivalent” of discharging directly into navigable waters will require permits normally reserved for direct discharge to waterways
May 12, 2020
Combo Graph Apr 20
Construction Backlog Falls But Contractor Confidence is Up from Historic Lows
Despite shrinking backlog in April 2020, confidence among construction industry leaders inched upward last month from the historic lows observed in March.
May 12, 2020
Getty Images 1217857321
House and White House Fighting for Highway Spending as Coronavirus Stimulus
Senate Republicans openly defiant about supporting citizens and states after bathing corporations in record stimulus spending
May 11, 2020
Agc Safety And Health
Upcoming event
2020 AGC Construction Safety, Health and Environmental Conference
July 14, 2020July 16, 2020
Associated General Contractors put safeguards in place so you can register for this in-person, physical event covering key construction safety, COVID-19 preparedness and environmental issues
Jobs Table 5 8 2020
Nonresidential Construction Employment Sees Record Loss in April, Says ABC
Construction lost 975,000 jobs in April, the largest recorded decrease in construction jobs since the government began tracking employment in 1939
May 11, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] ABC Discusses Coronavirus Impact on Construction Activity and Materials
Associated Builders and Contractor's Mike Bellaman shares outlook for construction industry going forward.
May 11, 2020
Procore customers&apos; U.S. project reports show construction work hours fell 13% since the week of March 1.
Why the ‘Essential’ Construction Business is Setting Records For Steep Decline
Construction laid off 13% of its workforce in April, and new AGC/Procore data measures where work hours have fallen the most and why this ‘essential’ activity is contracting at record rates
May 8, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Getty Images 106557924
SBA Blocks Out Most Applicants to a $110B Coronavirus Stimulus Loan Fund
Only agricultural businesses can still submit applications to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund just 10 days after its $60B replenishment
May 7, 2020
The significance of properly and safely handling equipment.
Ditch Witch Offers New Equipment Operation Training Modules
The Ditch Witch certified training modules are available for stand-on skid steers, walk-behind trenchers, ride-on trenchers and roto witch drilling attachment.
May 7, 2020
Dmi Graph
COVID-19 Trips Up Dodge Momentum Index in April
COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the economy in April, touching virtually all sectors, including construction
May 7, 2020
Kenzen%20smart%20patch%20on%20arm
Real-time Body Heat Monitoring System
The Cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) system includes a wearable device worn by workers on their arm which alerts both the worker and their supervisor when core body temperature is too high.
May 7, 2020
Dodge Reforecast: COVID-19 Impact on 2020 Construction Starts
Dodge Data & Analytics adapts forecasts for residential and nonresidential construction through the coronavirus crisis and into their recovery
April 10, 2020
Boldt Hospitaljob3
How Construction is Adapting to Supply Chain Disruptions
During the COVID-19 crisis, the “new normal” for construction contractors includes adapting to disruptions not only on the jobsite but in the supply chain.
May 6, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
Goldman Sachs Doubts There Will Be a Round 3 of PPP Loans
In a month, businesses have taken nearly $700B in payroll support, but there are other stimulus options available to small businesses
May 6, 2020
Getty Images 478093732
How Might the Change of Seasons Affect COVID-19?
Researchers want to know if the disease is seasonal, like colds. But while heat and humidity harm the virus in the lab, that’s not the same as real life.
May 5, 2020
Screenshot of an example conversation between members of fictional construction company, Wilson Fisks Development, shows different folders organizing information.
ASI General Contractors Saves Time, Boosts Profits With Redteam
Cloud software drives growth by creating one source of up-to-date information for the entire company, presiding over a 2.5% gain in profit for the general contractor
April 14, 2020
New York Governor Sketches Reopening Phases with Construction, Manufacturing First
The state's stay-at-home order is due to expire on May 15, and Cuomo previously said areas with fewer infections and enough available hospital beds could consider reopening
May 5, 2020