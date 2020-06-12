May's Highway Trust Fund Receipt Plunge is a Transportation-Funding Tsunami for States

Tax-receipt deposits credited to the trust fund in May fell 79% from May 2019 levels, and the lag in reporting tax-receipt data allows congressional attention to supporting states through the coronavirus crisis to wander

June 12, 2020
American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials
Vmt Drop1
Federal Highway Administration

New federal Highway Trust Fund (HTF) tax receipt information released June 8, when combined with vehicle miles traveled (VMT) data from April, paints a devastating transportation revenue outlook that may similarly impact state-level transportation revenues.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, net deposits of tax receipts credited to the HTF in May totaled only $674 million; a 79% year-over-year decline from $3.238 billion in May 2019.

On top of that, recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration indicates that motor vehicle travel on all roads and streets dropped by 39.8% or 112 billion vehicle miles this April compared to April 2019.

Furthermore, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported on June 10 that its Freight Transportation Services Index dropped by 7% in April; the largest single-month drop since 2009.

“This portends how badly state transportation revenues have declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Tymon described the HTF tax receipt falloff as much like a tsunami generated by an underwater earthquake; due to the lag in tax collection data, it takes time for the proverbial “wall of water” to reach the shore.

He noted Congress cannot be complacent due to this lag in revenue impact and that it needs to pass AASHTO’s request for a nearly $50 billion fiscal “backstop” to buttress state DOT budgets.

“When we originally requested the backstop in April, we expected it to offset an estimated 30% loss in state transportation revenues over the next 18 months,” Tymon said.

“The HTF numbers are consistent with our expectation of a delayed but massive short-term decline in transportation revenue,” he pointed out. “While we expect those numbers to improve as states move to different phases of reopening, it looks increasingly like the recovery period may last well beyond the 18-month window we initially projected.”

Related
Construction Input Prices
Construction Input Prices Rise in May
June 11, 2020
April 2020 Us Construction Spending
What’s Encouraging About April’s Construction Spending Slide?
June 3, 2020
Recommended
Getty Images 1213159240
OSHA Answers Persistent Questions about Face Coverings, Surgical Masks and Respirators in the Workplace
Coronavirus page answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic related to social distancing with cloth face coverings, employees' requirements to provide coverings and protocols for care of coverings
June 10, 2020
103695659 1194400684234570 8537474938835257883 N
Dems Say Infrastructure Package Coming Soon
The Invest in America Act will reach the House floor for debate this month, says Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-MD. The bill would allocate almost $500 billion for roads, bridges, public transportation and railroads and would improve access to broadband.
June 12, 2020
Chamber Map1
State-by-State Business Reopening Guidance
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce developed an interactive map of different states' guidance on reopening businesses, with links to the latest information for employers in each state
June 12, 2020
Latest
Annie Spratt Vk84 O5n O2 Ho Unsplash
OSHA Adopts Revised Enforcement Policies For Coronavirus
As states begin reopening their economies, OSHA has issued two revised enforcement policies to ensure employers are taking action to protect their employees
May 20, 2020
Getty Images 1213159240
OSHA Answers Persistent Questions about Face Coverings, Surgical Masks and Respirators in the Workplace
Coronavirus page answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic related to social distancing with cloth face coverings, employees' requirements to provide coverings and protocols for care of coverings
June 10, 2020
Developing your vision must not be tied to some hard number such as revenue or profit margins. Vision is where you want to see your company in terms of culture, market dominance, reputation and customer satisfaction.
How to Create Your Construction Company Vision
Vision is where construction contractors want to see their companies in terms of culture, market dominance, reputation and customer satisfaction
June 11, 2020
Chamber Map1
State-by-State Business Reopening Guidance
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce developed an interactive map of different states' guidance on reopening businesses, with links to the latest information for employers in each state
June 12, 2020
New Digital Tool Boost Productivity in Each Stage of Project and Building Life Cycles
The Construction Specifications Institute launched CROSSWALK to ensure that architects, engineers, construction companies and owners have the most up-to-date up versions CSI’s construction information classifications and standards.
June 12, 2020
The 1400 Monroe building will be a collection of 42 luxury newly constructed residences.
Coronavirus Rarity: Construction is Starting on a 42-unit Luxury Condo Building in Chicago's Loop
The timing is curious because the developer behind the $34 million building at 1400 W. Monroe St., JK Equities, has halted work on a much larger Chicago project because of COVID-19 safety concerns
June 12, 2020
Uri 3
United Rentals Offers Free Trench Safety Stand Down Digital Learning Series
The trench safety digital learning series takes place during the Trench Safety Stand Down, June 15 to 19
June 12, 2020
Trade Hounds Logo 5c547793ea320
Trade Hounds Raises $3.2M to Accelerate Growth of Construction Industry Community
Trade Hounds plans to use the funds from the seed round to continue to expand its user base, roll out a Jobs platform and expand its team
June 12, 2020
Coronavirus Disruptions Expected to Shrink French Construction Industry by 9.4% in 2020
Despite being exempted from the nationwide COVID-control lockdown, the French construction industry’s growth fell sharply by 14.1% in the first quarter of 2020
June 11, 2020
Brokk Dust Suppression
Brokk Atomized Water Mist System
System combat harmful silica dust and other airborne particles created by the demolition process
June 11, 2020
Social Media 1200x628 (8)
Why Contractors Should Attend the Ignite Construction Summit
The Ignite Construction Summit is the industry’s premier management-focused education and networking program, specifically designed for business owners and top-level managers who are dedicated to “lighting a fire” within their company.
June 11, 2020
Construction Input Prices
Construction Input Prices Rise in May
The rise in prices was driven primarily by the three energy subcategories -- crude, natural gas and unprocessed energy products -- which experienced significant increases over the previous month
June 11, 2020
Cnt 228 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Delays Expected from Coronavirus and Protests
Construction in several major cities has been impacted by ongoing protests and delays continue from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic; plus more industry news in the June 11, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
June 11, 2020
New Jersey Contractor Racks Up $1.9M in OSHA Fines for Willful and Serious Violations
Dept. of Justice filed suit early in 2019 against the framer to collect 2013 and 2017 penalties, and new investigations beginning last December yielded citations for exposing workers to safety hazards at four Bergen County, New Jersey sites
June 10, 2020
Mcci Issue31 960x600
Marcum Issues First Quarter Construction Index
Construction spending data stable, investment in structures down, almost one million construction jobs lost.
June 9, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
Bankers Urge Streamlining of PPP Loan Forgiveness Process
Independent Community Bankers of America told the Treasury Department why an unnecessarily complex forgiveness process compromises the Paycheck Protection Program potential to facilitate a strong economic
June 9, 2020
City Construction Getty Images 857000578
Construction Backlog Starts to Rise Again
ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator rose to 7.9 months in May while confidence among U.S. construction industry leaders continued to rebound from the historically low levels in March.
June 9, 2020
SoFi Stadium, June 9, 2020
Ironworker Falls 60 ft. To His Death At Rams/Chargers Stadium
Work at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is temporarily halted.
June 8, 2020
Today&rsquo;s high unemployment numbers mean there&rsquo;s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team.
5 Strategies for Hiring During a Pandemic
There’s a “new normal” for hiring and onboarding these days. Try out these five tips if you're looking to hire.
June 8, 2020
Dmi May 2020 2
Dodge Momentum Index Stays Flat in May Despite Ongoing Pressure
Resilience of Momentum Index suggests there may be enough projects entering planning to allow construction to begin a modest recovery in Q3
June 5, 2020
Jobs
Construction Employment Points to Positive Signs with May Increase
May represented the largest monthly increase in construction jobs since 1939, and a drastic improvement from April's largest month-over-month job loss.
June 5, 2020
12988168374 50ce1b608d C
UPDATE: Bill Easing PPP Loan Restrictions Signed into Law
Legislation allows a greater percentage of loan proceeds to pay for non-payroll expenses, proceeds to be spent for much longer than 8 weeks, extends repayment period if not forgiven
June 3, 2020
Wearing personal protective equipment is one way to stay safe on the jobsite.
National Safety Month: OSHA Guidelines on Staying Safe at Work
OSHA has issued posters listing steps workplaces can take to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus.
June 3, 2020
Plans &amp; Hard Hat 0520
New Construction Software Alliance Helps Contractors Submit Bids Faster
Plans4Less and PipelineSuite collaboration enables clients to submit bids faster to win more contracts.
June 4, 2020