Nonresidential Construction Spending Drastically Decreases in May

Private nonresidential spending declined 2.4% in May and public nonresidential construction spending increased 1.2%.

July 1, 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Spending Graph 7 1 20
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

National nonresidential construction spending declined 0.9% in May, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published today by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, spending totaled $812.5 billion for the month. Private nonresidential spending declined 2.4% in May and public nonresidential construction spending increased 1.2%. 

“Certain aspects of today’s data release are precisely what was anticipated, while other elements are rather surprising,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “For instance, the precipitous 5.3% decline in health care-related construction spending is hardly shocking, as many elective surgeries, dental appointments and wellness checkups were postponed, resulting in billions of dollars of losses among medical systems. In addition, many medical systems have experienced large-scale layoffs in an effort to preserve cash balances.

“Other segments negatively affected include lodging, manufacturing and power, which was expected,” said Basu. “A general lack of travel and occupancy has slowed hotel construction. A shrunken global economy and disrupted worldwide supply chains have pummeled industrial construction. And the energy sector has taken a hit from commodity prices that remain significantly lower than pre-crisis levels, truncating demand for new construction. 

“What is surprising is the overall stability of construction spending,” said Basu. “In May, nonresidential construction spending declined by less than 1%, which represents a level of stability not enjoyed by much of the balance of the economy. Spending in a number of categories, mostly public, was higher for the month, including highway/street, public safety, transportation and water supply. Moreover, certain construction segments may experience rapid recovery going forward, including health care, manufacturing and power. For now, construction spending data and ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator, which stood at 7.9 months in May, show that the industry has managed to remain a bulwark of relative stability in the face of ongoing pandemic-induced economic dislocations.”

Related
&ldquo;The U.S. economy continues to expand amid a weak global economy and, despite risks to the construction industry, nonresidential spending should expand 3.5% in 2017,&rdquo; said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
ABC: Modest Growth for Nonresidential Construction in 2017
December 12, 2016
Associated Builders Logo 10944172
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
June 1, 2011
The Push to Make Construction a Priority
November 9, 2009
Stimulate Business Growth
April 30, 2009
Recommended
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Barn Lightning Bolt Storm 99577 5953d2b0cd318
Stay Safe from Lightning Strikes on the Jobsite
The last week of June is Lightening Safety Awareness Week. Here's how to stay safe from lightning strikes and protect yourself and your co-workers every day of the year.
June 28, 2017
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
Latest
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Safety Tips for the New Normal
Brad Humphrey and the Caterpillar experts talk about how construction contractors approach safety on the jobsite as contractors learn to balance and work in the “new normal.”
June 30, 2020
Construction Worker 956495 1920
4 Tips to Manage the Impact of COVID-19 in the Construction Industry
Plan for the future and mitigate additional coronavirus impacts to your business.
June 29, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
Be bold to utilize methods and resources that increase speed, and watch what you and your company accomplish.
7 Tips to Increase Construction Project Speed Without Sacrificing Quality and Safety
The more 'wastes' you can eliminate the faster you will allow your efforts, and your project’s efforts, to progress
August 31, 2015
Person Welding Wearing A Prootective Metal Mask 3158651
May Blue Collar Employment Generally Rises with Pandemic Recovery
Employment in construction, manufacturing, and mining and logging increased by 3.58% for the month, largely reversing declines seen in April
June 26, 2020
A world-class safety program should reflect leadership, employee engagement and continuous improvement. Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash
Top 10 Construction Safety Tips Revisited
In the new normal of COVID-19 recovery, safety expert John Meola revisits his Top 10 safety list to reflect today's safety best practices.
June 26, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 26 085411
Hilti Among Industry Leaders Launching 2020 Construction Startup Competition
CEMEX Ventures, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group’s Leonard and NOVA by Saint-Gobain launch the 2020 Construction Startup Competition, seeking entrepreneurs and startups to drive innovation in the construction industry
June 26, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 18 094344 3
The "Reshoring" Movement in Manufacturing and What It Might Mean for Construction
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated interest in "reshoring," or moving manufacturing back to the U.S. How might it influence future construction activity, as well as labor availability and costs?
June 26, 2020
As there are so many stakeholders in a construction project, effective communication is vital for the project&rsquo;s success.
5 Habits of Successful Construction Project Managers
Utilizing project management methods effectively can help the building industry reduce the risk of failure and deliver projects more efficiently
June 24, 2020
Cnt 229 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Infrastructure Funding Plans Pass Before FAST Act Expires?
Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, and the White House has ordered the U.S. Transportation Department to devise a $1 trillion infrastructure funding bill.
June 25, 2020
Download
Governors Discuss Private-Sector Partnerships to Advance Infrastructure Priorities
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam joined Maryland Governor Larry Hogan during the virtual meeting.
June 24, 2020
Man Wearing Blue Hard Hat Using Hammer 544966
Construction Labor Costs Stabilize as Projects Halted Due to COVID-19 Start Back Up
After two months of falling labor costs, the sub-index for current subcontractor labor indicates costs are on the rise
June 24, 2020
Getty Images 178706941
10 Tips for Concrete Management in the Heat
When placing concrete in high temperatures, contractors must manage complications such as accelerated slump loss, plastic shrinkage cracking and faster set times.
July 19, 2019
Download
COVID-19 Causes Largest Drop in Construction Confidence Index in History
The impact of COVID-19 has caused the first major drop in the index since its launch in 2017 and is the largest quarterly decline in index history, but contractors optimistic about recovery.
June 23, 2020
United Rentals 2
United Rentals Launches Digital Learning Series on How to Unlock Smarter Worksites
The free, educational webinars will review best practices on how companies can make the most of their rented and owned equipment fleets, and explore how companies can unlock smarter worksites.
June 23, 2020
Charles Deluvio Za9oag Rjnlm Unsplash
Studies Show Broad Support for High School Trades Education But Barriers to Training
Recent poll and survey show broad support for skilled trades education, but school systems face major barriers in providing the required courses
June 19, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
Electric board of Dirt Perfect&apos;s version of Operation will test an excavator operator&apos;s finesse.
YouTube Contractors Play ‘Operation’ With an Excavator
Hard-working earthmovers with social media skills devise a game with the help of Hyundai to test their excavator finesse
June 19, 2020
Caterpillar Acquires Company Focused on Robot and Autonomy Technology
Caterpillar has acquired select assets and hired employees from robot and autonomy technology solutions company Marble Robot, Inc.
June 19, 2020
Tai S Captures 0 I52 Fch Njo U Unsplash
As More Businesses Reopen, Worker Safety and Health Remains OSHA Priority
OSHA reminds employers that worker safety remains a priority amid both coronavirus and common workplace hazards
June 19, 2020
Astec Industries to Cease Production at Telsmith Manufacturing Facility
Production activity at Wisconsin manufacturing facility is part of Astec's decision to close Telsmith
June 19, 2020
104606327 2033501353460649 4412950910013178018 O (1)
Construction Employment Rebounds in May
Although job numbers are still below what they were in 2019, new data for the entire construction market shows that overall the sector recovered some of the jobs lost in April.
June 19, 2020
Ace
Architecture, Construction and Engineering Mentor Program Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Crisis
ACE Mentor Program of America takes mentoring virtual with launch of ACE Student Resources Online
June 19, 2020
Dsc 0225
Survey Data Shows Construction Activity Returning To Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Survey shows construction activity is returning to pre-coronavirus levels in many parts of the country and some firms are beginning to add workers
June 19, 2020