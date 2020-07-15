ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Rises in June as Contractor Optimism Grows

Nearly every region saw an increase in backlog in June, and confidence among construction leaders regarding staffing levels, profit margins and sales grew.

July 15, 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Combo Graph June 20
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

Associated Builders and Contractors reported that its Construction Backlog Indicator rose to 8.1 months in June, an increase of 0.2 months from May’s reading. CBI is down approximately 8% from its June 2019 level. Every region except the Middle States experienced an increase in backlog in June compared to May, according to an ABC member survey conducted from June 20 to July 1.

Cbi Table June 20


In addition, the survey indicates that confidence among U.S. construction industry leaders increased regarding staffing levels, profit margins and sales in June. Construction sales and staffing levels are expected to expand over the next six months, while profit margins are expected to decline.

ABC’s Construction Confidence Index (CCI) readings for sales, profit margins and staffing levels expectations all increased in June, although profit margin expectations remain below the threshold of 50, indicating ongoing expectations of contraction. More than 47% of contractors expect their sales to increase over the next six months compared to 39% who expect declining sales over that period.

  • The CCI for sales expectations increased from 44.9 to 51.1 June.
  • The CCI for profit margin expectations increased from 41.7 to 47.
  • The CCI for staffing levels increased from 53 to 56.

Cci Table June 20

"While backlog has been stable over the past two months, current readings may be hiding some latent weakness,” said Anirban Basu, ABC chief economist. “Many contractors indicate that projects are being placed on hold. Some of this may be due to public health or jobsite specific concerns, but tighter financial conditions also play a role. When projects are postponed, they remain embedded within contractor backlog, but near-term revenue suffers and the probability of outright project cancellation rises.

“Contractors are also reporting greater competition for projects, which is consistent with suppressed profit margins,” said Basu. “Nearly two in five contractors expect profit margins to shrink over the next six months, with nearly 9% expecting a sharp hit to margins. A year ago, fewer than 1% of contractors expected a sharp contraction in margins and a majority expected margins to keep rising. According to the latest survey, fewer than one in three contractors expect margins to rise over the next six months.”


Click here for historical CCI and CBI data and here for methodology.

Note: The reference months for the Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index data series were revised on May 12, 2020. All previously reported quarters and months shifted forward by one period to better reflect the timing of when the surveys were conducted. 

Recommended
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420
7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic
July 13, 2020
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Brokk offers on-demand training options designed to help existing customers improve efficiency and safety in a number of applications, top-down demolition, concrete cutting, process and foundry.
Brokk Offers Jobsite Safety, Productivity Training Program
Brokk is offering training for jobsite safety and productivity.
July 10, 2020
Ant Rozetsky Tbnqu6s A0bg Unsplash
OSHA Reminds Employers of Important Protections for Working Safely in Summer Heat
July 13, 2020
By implementing George Hedley&apos;s recommended field standards, he says a contractor&apos;s productivity will improve by at least 10%.
Set Simple Standards to Improve Field Productivity and Reduce Costs
Each step or standard will reduce your costs by small percentage points which will add up to large overall improvements that make a real difference.
July 15, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
About 25 educational sessions are scheduled led by industry experts and covering issues from cracking and fiber reinforcement to job costing and managing a concrete business during COVID-19.
5 Reasons to Attend the Concrete Foundations Virtual Convention 2020
Concrete Foundations Association's annual convention is virtual this year.
July 10, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f0cbcbb61be8
[VIDEO] Keeping Your Crew Safe During COVID-19
Video tutorial shows what road construction workers can do to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
Joey Csunyo Nw G Me Nu Dm0 Unsplash
Is It Time to Expand Your Construction Business Territory?
If construction work in your traditional territory is scarce, you may have to expand your business territory - but consider the risks first.
July 13, 2020
Office 594132 1920
3 Steps to Take Before Succession Planning
Many business owners today do not adequately plan their succession.
July 13, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Nda Crew Member At Cook County Hospital 2
Renovating and Repurposing the 103-year-old Cook County Hospital
Kinsale Contracting Group was contracted to perform asbestos, lead mitigation of all lead surfaces to make way for reconstruction, and select demolition of the dilapidated hospital in Chicago.
July 13, 2020
David Law Sd 34z9t13g Unsplash (1)
4 Steps Contractors Can Take When They Can’t Stand the Heat
Heat hazards can get your construction company in hot water if you fail to address them. Here are four tips from safety expert John Meola to protect both your workers and your business.
July 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Jim Fraser Explains How Coronavirus Threatens Construction Loans
Built Technology’s construction lending software tracked the progress of projects since many were placed on hold with the COVID shutdowns.
July 13, 2020
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
June 20, 2020
538ded37c07a803df400017e zumtobel group award 2014 300dpi bamboo dl 0 5703d8b993a5f
Bamboo Helps Make Concrete Both Stronger & More Sustainable
Abundant, sustainable and extremely resilient, bamboo has potential to become an ideal steel replacement for concrete reinforcement.
April 5, 2016
G Tech Studiokit 704x536
GTech Clean Disinfectant Spray
Disinfectant sprays leave microscopic protective barrier for keeping workspaces and hands virus- and bacteria-free
July 11, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton Provides Mid-2020 Construction Economic and Employment Outlook
Jay Denton assesses the trends in construction employment leading up to the pandemic and how things have changed.
July 9, 2020
Before hiring legal counsel, make sure you ask, and get answers, to some serious questions.
Questions to Ask a Construction Lawyer Before Hiring
Before you hire a construction lawyer ask these 10 questions to make sure they have the experience and are the best fit for your needs.
February 12, 2020
Building Construction Building Site Constructing 2469
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Ppi Graph June 20
ABC: Monthly Construction Input Prices Rise Again in June
Nonresidential construction input prices rose by 2.3% for the month, the increase in prices was driven primarily by energy, with the largest increase coming from crude petroleum.
July 10, 2020
Spancrete Erik Varnadoe
Spancrete Promotes Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations
Spancrete has promoted Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations.
July 11, 2020
Four basic employee recognition, bonus and incentive compensation programs include thank-you awards, gifts, incentive compensation and profit sharing.
How to Choose the Right Incentive Program for Your Construction Company
Your bonus and incentive compensation program can be the key to improving your bottom line or can be a drain on cash flow and employee morale
December 19, 2018
Sky Jacks
Point of Rental Joins Forces with South Africa's SkyJacks
SkyJacks looks forward to using Point of Rental’s intuitive inventory management systems and automating processes throughout their business.
July 10, 2020
Annotation 2020 07 09 124540
Contractors' Guide to Heat Safety Management From Safety Expert John Meola
Safety expert John Meola delves into the critical topic of heat stress management and how construction leaders can protect not only their employees but their businesses by putting a proper plan and procedures in place.
July 10, 2020
Mike Ferguson
Multiquip Announces Retirement of Mike Ferguson
Multiquip senior director of Concrete Equipment Group retires after 37 years.
July 8, 2020