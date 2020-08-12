Both ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator and Contractor Optimism Fall in July

"The implication is that while many contractors will continue to work through backlog for the balance of 2020, it may be difficult to secure work for 2021," says Anirban Basu, ABC's chief economist.

Aug 12th, 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Combo Graph July 20 1
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

Associated Builders and Contractors reported today that its Construction Backlog Indicator declined to 7.8 months in July, a decrease of 0.3 months from the June reading, according to an ABC member survey conducted from July 20 to Aug. 5. Backlog is a full month lower than in July 2019.

In addition, confidence among U.S. construction industry leaders declined in July regarding sales, staffing levels and profit margins, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index. Sales and profit margin expectations are below the threshold of 50, indicating ongoing expectations of contraction. Less than 29% of contractors expect their profit margins to increase over the next six months, while greater than 47% expect shrinking profit margins over that period.

  • The CCI for sales expectations decreased from 51.1 to 47.2 in July.
  • The CCI for profit margin expectations decreased from 47 to 42.7.
  • The CCI for staffing level expectations decreased from 56 to 50.6.

“Many contractors are quickly working through existing backlog,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Because the virus remains deeply problematic and many communities are rolling back reopening plans, the partial economic rebound observed in May and June is set to flatten. The implication is that while many contractors will continue to work through backlog for the balance of 2020, it may be difficult to secure work for 2021, as fewer projects are bid out and project starts become increasingly rare.

“There are exceptions, of course,” said Basu. “Backlog in the heavy industrial category has increased and many contractors are reporting more activity in fulfillment and data center construction as the e-commerce boom persists. But with project financing becoming increasingly challenging and with state and local governments in rough fiscal shape, the nonresidential construction environment is not shaping up to be a positive one, absent a meaningful infrastructure package.”

Click here for historical CCI and CBI data and here for methodology.

Note: The reference months for the Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index data series were revised on May 12, 2020, to better reflect the survey period. CBI quantifies the previous month’s work under contract based on the latest financials available, while CCI measures contractors’ outlook for the next six months.

Jobs Graph 8 7 2020
Nonresidential Construction Employment Falls in July Due to Project Cancellations, Postponements
Aug 10th, 2020
Combo Graph June 20
ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Rises in June as Contractor Optimism Grows
Jul 15th, 2020
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
ABC Reports Monthly Construction Input Prices Rise Again in July
"The global and national economies have been coming back to life despite the lingering pandemic, helping to push construction materials prices higher," said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
Aug 12th, 2020
Closed Sears Store With Label Scar Over Entrance, Hudson Valley Mall, Kingston, Ny
Amazon.com on the Verge of Pouring Money into Mall Remodeling
The e-commerce giant is talking to the nation's largest mall owner about filling empty anchor-store space to complete its plan to deliver purchases as fast as you can drive to the store
Aug 11th, 2020
How financing can exponentially grow your business
Sponsored
How financing can exponentially grow your business
The idea of debt gets many people nervous, but should it? While there are no crystal balls, successful business owners know how to leverage financing, which, believe it or not, is one of the key ways to grow your business.
Aug 10th, 2020
Applying Disinfectants For Large Surfaces using Covid-19 Approved Chlorine-based Liquid Solutions
How the Power Breezer can deposit disinfectant products to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19)
Aug 12th, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f3471805aa16
Contractor Disinfects Jobsites with Industrial Misting Fan
Rosendin Electric follows Power Breezer directions and CDC disinfecting guidelines as part of its coronavirus safety program
Aug 12th, 2020
20160810 173410
United Rentals Shares 9 Key Protocols for Equipment Rentals
COVID-19 protocols in the company's playbook include contactless drive-up service and pre-rental and last-touch disinfecting.
Aug 12th, 2020
Tcbf S4 Base Image
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Getting the Most Out of Machine Features Part 1
Brad Humphrey and the Caterpillar experts dig into how to maximize the ability of your construction equipment by leveraging the knowledge and services of Caterpillar dealers.
Aug 12th, 2020
Subcontractor's Association Measures Profit and Productivity Impact of COVID-19
New study measures the average productivity impact and time lost to mitigating infection
Aug 11th, 2020
Sena2
Sena Worksite Communications Solutions
Product line offers custom solutions for safe and distanced worksite communication.
Aug 11th, 2020
Point Source Audio Intercom Headset Audio Headsets 3
Point Source Audio CM-i Family of In-ear Intercom Headsets
Provide noise-isolation typical from big earmuffs in a lightweight design that can be worn comfortably all day under hard hats.
Aug 11th, 2020
Liebherr USA, Co. headquarters in Newport News, VA.
Liebherr Celebrates 50th Anniversary in US with a Look Inside Its New US Headquarters
The Liebherr Group added 251,000 square feet to its existing site in Newport News, VA.
Aug 11th, 2020
10 Tips to Fast-track Your Leaders
There is a commitment you must make as a contractor or senior leader in your efforts to bring along a new leader as fast as you can.
Aug 10th, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
Jul 7th, 2020
6 Steps to Getting Generations to Work Together
Make the effort to positively impact and influence your workers, no matter the generation, to see the greatness of your company.
Aug 10th, 2020
Annotation 2020 07 29 143421
Workforce Challenges Continue in Construction and Equipment Manufacturing Industries
Becky Schultz, editor of Equipment Today, and Sara Jensen, editor of OEM Off-Highway, explore the workforce challenges, and opportunities, during and post-pandemic.
Aug 10th, 2020
No matter your situation, look today to move your next vice president to a greater level of responsibility and accountability. The effort will benefit both the new vice president and just about everyone else with whom they come into contact!
The Making of a Leader: The Construction Vice President
The role of construction vice president has expanded to take on more-specific responsibilities, demanding an individual who is more skilled and schooled in ways to grow the company
Feb 27th, 2017
Heals Act
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories: Week of August 3
Eight lube-room essentials, what the latest coronavirus relief package holds for construction, blinding result for I-85 bridge-construction lighting and how to prevent heat stress in a pandemic
Aug 7th, 2020
A commonly held rental myth is customers don&rsquo;t have the option to get quality, dependable machines. But there are plenty of later-model, low-hour, reliable machines available.
3 Myths About Renting Construction Equipment and the Truth About Why to Rent
It's time to shed some truth on the topic of rental and debunk three of the most common myths about renting equipment.
Aug 7th, 2020
Dmi July 2020a
Dodge Momentum Index Moves Higher for the First Time in 2020
Index moved 3.4% higher in July for the first in all of 2020.
Aug 7th, 2020
Improve Your Preplanning Agenda for On-the-job Success
6 tips to set preplanning meeting agenda
Aug 7th, 2020
In order to achieve the desired polished concrete finish on this lobby floor, Concrete Flooring Solutions used CTS Cement Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling product to bring an overpoured floor back to its specified recessed depth.
Self-Leveling Topping Corrects Concrete Floor Overpour on Polishing Job
CTS Cement's Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling topping helped a contractor bring an overpoured concrete floor back to specification in order to achieve the desired polished-concrete surface
Apr 18th, 2012
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Mauldin Group Offers Construction Marketing Strategies for Post-Pandemic Growth
Bonnie Mauldin, managing director of The Mauldin Group shares insights on how to market your construction business to help secure work in the current environment.
Aug 6th, 2020
Cnt 232 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Virus Crisis and Recession Putting Construction Recovery at Significant Risk
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the nation's building markets during the first half of 2020; plus more construction industry news on the August 6, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
Aug 6th, 2020
Use mandatory meetings to get everyone on the same page and achieve your project and company goals.
7 Mandatory Management Meetings Your Construction Company Must Have
As the business owner and manager, meetings make life much better as you create a better run company, free yourself to do what you should do and allow for time to plan, strategize, sell, and focus on making more money.
Aug 5th, 2020