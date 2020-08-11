Liebherr Celebrates 50th Anniversary in US with a Look Inside Its New US Headquarters

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Liebherr in the United States, Liebherr USA. Co. is proud to present its new U.S. corporate headquarters. The Liebherr Group added 251,000 sq. ft. to its existing site in Newport News, VA.

The newly expanded and opened Liebherr USA, Co. corporate headquarters features a 60,000-sq.-ft. administrative building, an 82,000-sq.-ft. workshop and training facility, a 92,000-sq.-ft. parts distribution warehouse with retail operations, a guardhouse and a one-story, 7,500-sq.-ft. wash bay building. The five new buildings cover a 30-acre site and significantly increase Liebherr’s capability for expanded courses and in-house training, as well as for production, equipment preparation, product support and parts distribution for the nine different product divisions that fall under the Liebherr USA, Co.’s umbrella.

The administration building is a four-story office building designed to enable seamless collaboration among team members. It features sophisticated design elements, multiple technology laden training rooms with video conferencing capabilities and flexible workspaces. The fourth-floor offers a variety of client-facing features and workspaces, as well as an executive conference area with two balconies.

The workshop houses a two-story training center with classrooms for in-house dealers, dealer technicians and customers who gain hands-on experience with real equipment on the warehouse training floor.

A large maintenance shop allows Liebherr staff to service cranes of all sizes, concrete pump trucks, and earthmoving equipment such as dozers, excavators, and loaders.

The $60 million investment underlines to the continuous success in Liebherr’s 50 years of business operations in the U.S.

“Apart from investing in research and design for cutting edge technology, we have a long-term focus with respect to our business and the relationships with our customers," said Torben Reher, managing director of Liebherr USA Co. "We want to grow together and our new site is the evidence for this approach. We are preparing for the future while investing in our customers’ success.”